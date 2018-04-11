Color Your World With APEX Lab Experience

CHICAGO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based wood flooring company APEX Wood Floors expands its APEX Lab by introducing the Color Box Experience. Through the invitation-only program, clients receive a curated box filled with color samples to help our trade partners and approved retail clients focus on a color-based decision process and cost-based product selection.

For further inspiration, clients are invited to the company's River North showroom, steps from the Merchandise Mart, to get the full APEX Color Box experience. APEX Lab's master in-house artisans can translate visions into works of art that reflect the client's unique lifestyle. With this new service, APEX maintains its commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, integrity and collaboration.

"We are excited to see what sources of inspiration the clients bring in and what we are able to create to bring those visions to life," said John Lessick, president of APEX Wood Floors.

Along with the Color Box Experience, APEX Wood Floors recently launched their Domestic and International Collections. These new collections will allow APEX to expand their offerings to their partners at an approachable price point. APEX provides a predictable outcome to their clients' projects by offering total care, custody and control.

Clients can visit the company's showroom at 208 West Kinzie Street, Suite 2, to get the full APEX experience. The APEX Wood Floors showroom is open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment. For press inquiries, please contact Cristina Ortega at 630-963-9322 or cortega@apexwoodfloors.com.

About APEX Wood Floors: APEX Wood Floors specializes in highly customizable hardwood floors that meet the highest standards of craftsmanship. APEX has received three ASID Design Excellence Awards, in addition to the National Wood Flooring Association's "Floor of the Year" award. The company president is a past chairman of the board for the National Wood Flooring Association and the company has been featured in many publications, which include Interiors Chicago, Chicago Tribune, the Daily Herald, Interior Design and luxe interiors + design.

