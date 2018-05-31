Colorado Access Taps Welltok to Improve Medicaid Member Communication

"Communication with members about their health care is extremely important and often complicated by regulations and requirements," said Gretchen McGinnis, senior vice president of healthcare systems and accountable care at Colorado Access. "Working with Welltok should allow us to take a more strategic and holistic view of our member communications. By improving both the relevancy of what we send and how we send it, we are more efficient with our dollars, and ultimately better serve our members."

EngageME is the first enterprise-wide solution that identifies, optimizes and resolves uncoordinated communications, and is proven to reduce costs and increase member engagement and satisfaction. Colorado Access can now track every piece of communication, including; explanation of benefits, preventive services, billing and everything in between. The platform also captures and stores member channel preferences (e.g., email, text, mail, automated voice) to improve delivery and maximize lower-cost methods. EngageME also prioritizes communications and staggers delivery to reduce overload and noise.

"Medicaid dollars are stretched thin, so it is vital to optimize every dollar spent and communication sent," said Rob Scavo, president and COO for Welltok. "We are honored to be working with Colorado Access to advance the quality and delivery of their communications, and support their mission of helping members obtain and maintain a healthy lifestyle."

About Colorado Access

Founded in 1994, Colorado Access is a local, nonprofit health plan that serves more than one million members. The company's members receive health care under Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), and Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid Program) behavioral health, physical health, and long-term support programs. Colorado Access provides care coordination services and administers behavioral health and physical health benefits for two regions as part of the Regional Accountable Entity program through Health First Colorado. Colorado Access is the state's largest single entry point agency, coordinating long-term services and supports for more than 10,000 Health First Colorado recipients. To learn more about Colorado Access, visit coaccess.com.

About Welltok, Inc.

Welltok, the leading consumer health enterprise Software as a Service company, is on a mission to empower consumers to achieve their optimal health. Its award-winning CaféWell Health Optimization Platform connects consumers with available and relevant benefits, resources and rewards by designing personalized action plans. Additionally, the company's technology-enabled services leverage both advanced analytics to derive meaningful consumer insights and multi-channel communications to reach consumers through the right channel with the right message. Welltok drives greater consumer engagement and healthcare value for customers across the healthcare continuum including payers, employers, health systems, pharmacy retailers and health services companies. Follow Welltok on Twitter @Welltok.

