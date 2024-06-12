Colorado Convention Center Welcomes First Groups Into Expanded Space

- National Science Teachers Association, American Academy of Neurology and Red Hat Enterprise Linux were the first conventions to take in the views at the new Bluebird Ballroom. –

DENVER, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 24,000 meeting attendees were among the first to meet in the newly expanded Colorado Convention Center (CCC). Three groups from across the country and around the world convened in Denver this spring including the National Science Teaching Association's (NSTA) National Conference on Science Education, the American Academy of Neurology's (AAN) Annual Meeting and the Red Hat Summit. Red Hat specifically was able to book their summit thanks to the expanded Bluebird Ballroom and pre-function terrace, without which they would have had to alter their plans.

NSTA welcome reception. Photo credit Brent Andeck

Within walking distance of more than 12,500 hotel rooms, the CCC is ideal for any size meeting or convention group. And thanks to the rooftop expansion project completed in 2023, it's one of the most advanced conference center in the nation. The Terrace Level with the Bluebird Ballroom is the newest addition to the Colorado Convention Center, featuring 80,000 square feet of new multi-function, column-free ballroom space, 35,000 square feet of pre-function space and a 20,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and downtown Denver.

"The American Academy of Neurology brought its 2024 Annual Meeting to the Colorado Convention Center, and we felt fortunate to be one of the first groups to experience the expansive and flexible space of the Bluebird Ballroom," said Kelly Ricker, chief learning officer of the American Academy of Neurology. "Throughout the week, our 11,500 in-person attendees were able to enjoy the space with its breathtaking mountain views. The Bluebird Ballroom is an excellent combination of form and function, providing groups a unique space to gather and do business."

With 300 days of sunshine, a walkable downtown, thriving arts and culture, an award-winning, Michelin-rated culinary scene and the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop, Denver was the perfect setting for the NSTA, AAN and Red Hat conventions.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36.3 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

