Colorado Gives Day Early Giving Opens Nov. 1, Kicking Off State's Largest Day of Giving

Thousands of nonprofits set to benefit from annual giving movement

ARVADA, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The season for giving begins this week with Colorado Gives Day, the state's largest and most impactful giving event. Donations for Colorado Gives Day start on Saturday, Nov. 1 and Coloradans can choose from thousands of local nonprofits to support the causes they care about most. The annual statewide movement, which has raised more than $524.6 million for local nonprofits since its inception, culminates on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Colorado Gives Foundation created ColoradoGivesDay.org as an annual day of giving to encourage Coloradans to support their favorite causes. The secure online platform features thousands of verified Colorado nonprofits, all of which have been vetted to confirm their charitable status and are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Donations made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9 are eligible for various incentive matches and prizes, amplifying the impact of every dollar.

"Colorado's nonprofits need our support this year more than ever, and the incredible thing about Colorado Gives Day is that the opportunity to help has never been easier," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "When you give through ColoradoGivesDay.org, you become part of a powerful statewide movement to make good happen in our communities."

FirstBank has been a presenting sponsor since the event's launch 16 years ago, playing a vital role in its success.

"Every dollar donated through Colorado Gives Day makes a difference, empowering nonprofits to advance their missions and create meaningful change," said Kelly Kaminskas, chief operating officer for FirstBank and a Colorado Gives Foundation board member. "FirstBank is proud to support Colorado Gives Day by contributing to a $1 million+ incentive fund to enhance giving, providing $100,000 in nonprofit prizes, and working to ensure the message of Colorado Gives Day reaches as many people as possible."

Total raised since 2010: $524.6 million+

$524.6 million+ 2024 Colorado Gives Day total raised: $54.8 million from 95,000 donors

$54.8 million from 95,000 donors # of verified nonprofits participating for 2025: 4,600+

4,600+ Incentive fund to boost all donations: $1 Million+

$1 Million+ Average amount raised per nonprofit in 2024: $12,800

2025 Colorado Gives Day Components:

Light Up the Night: Three drive-in movie theater laser light shows on Dec. 2 (Fort Collins, Lakewood, Colorado Springs) celebrate the final week of giving leading up to the culminating event on Dec. 9.

Three drive-in movie theater laser light shows on Dec. 2 (Fort Collins, Lakewood, Colorado Springs) celebrate the final week of giving leading up to the culminating event on Dec. 9. Live Shots/Interviews: Opportunities at nonprofit events and locations between Nov. 1 and on Colorado Gives Day.

Opportunities at nonprofit events and locations between Nov. 1 and on Colorado Gives Day. A Monthly Donation Match: Colorado Gives Foundation will match the first month's donation up to $100 for any new monthly recurring gift set up between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9. A total of $250,000 is available.

Colorado Gives Foundation will match the first month's donation up to $100 for any new monthly recurring gift set up between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9. A total of $250,000 is available. Good for Business Challenge: Sponsored by Delta Dental of Colorado, this challenge encourages local businesses to create fundraising pages. Twenty-five (25) randomly selected business pages that raise $1,000 or more will receive a $1,000 match for their designated nonprofit.

Sponsored by Delta Dental of Colorado, this challenge encourages local businesses to create fundraising pages. Twenty-five (25) randomly selected business pages that raise $1,000 or more will receive a $1,000 match for their designated nonprofit. Southwest Airline Tickets: Donors who give $100 or more to a single nonprofit will be entered into random drawing every hour for free airline tickets.

Donors who give $100 or more to a single nonprofit will be entered into random drawing every hour for free airline tickets. Last day for nonprofits to sign up? While there's no deadline to participate or for nonprofits to enroll on ColoradoGivesDay.org, it is recommended they do so before Oct. 31 to fully take advantage of the giving event.

"Whether you care about protecting our environment, supporting the arts, education or finding a cure for cancer, you can find the causes that matter to you on ColoradoGivesDay.org," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "With thousands of nonprofits to choose from, it's easily the best day to give to support our communities."

About Colorado Gives Day

Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving and is a 24-hour event that is changing the face of fundraising. To donate to a Colorado nonprofit, visit ColoradoGivesDay.org. Colorado Gives Day is made possible by Colorado Gives Foundation and presenting sponsor, FirstBank, with support from other sponsors including: FirstBank, Southwest Airlines, Delta Dental of Colorado, Gary Community Ventures, Graystone Consulting, The Denver Foundation, Gary Community Ventures, Martin / Martin Consulting Engineers, CBS Colorado, 5280 Magazine, Comcast, Colorado Parent, PBS12, Rocky Mountain Public Media, Entravision, iHeartMedia, Montrose Business Times, Lamar, BizWest, Mile High Outdoor, and Colorado Public Radio.

About Colorado Gives Foundation

Colorado Gives Foundation connects people, ideas and Colorado nonprofits to make good happen. Colorado Gives Foundation is a Jefferson County grant maker, investing millions annually to Jeffco-serving nonprofits committed to ensuring that all of Jeffco is thriving. We also work statewide to build the capacity of nonprofits and donors via ColoradoGives.org, nonprofit endowments and donor services. Through ColoradoGives.org, we make it easy for people to donate to the causes they care about, enabling meaningful change to help our neighbors thrive. Colorado Gives Foundation is where donors find and discover the community impact that matters most to them, which is good for everyone.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $100 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC.

