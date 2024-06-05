COLORADO GUARANTEES FREE ACCESS TO PERIOD PRODUCTS FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Governor Polis Signed House Bill 1164 Into Law, Making Colorado the 20th State to Provide Free Period Products

DENVER, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Jared Polis signed the historic House Bill 1164, "Free Menstrual Products to Students," which will require Colorado schools to provide free period products for students in all middle and high schools by 2028. He was joined at a ceremony by bill sponsors Rep. Brianna Titone (HD 27, Jefferson), Rep. Jenny Willford (HD 34, Adams), Sen. Janet Buckner (SD 29, Arapahoe), Sen. Faith Winter (SD 25, Adams, Broomfield, Weld) and coalition lead and founder and president of Justice Necessary, Diane Cushman Neal.

Governor Polis signs HB1164 with bill sponsors Rep. Brianna Titone (HD 27, Jefferson), Rep. Jenny Willford (HD 34, Adams), Sen. Janet Buckner (SD 29, Arapahoe), Sen. Faith Winter (SD 25, Adams, Broomfield, Weld) and coalition lead and founder and president of Justice Necessary, Diane Cushman Neal.

"This bill creates more access to women's health products and I am proud that the state is stepping up to ensure all students can succeed and thrive in the classroom without worrying about paying for the care products they need," said Governor Polis.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the bill requires the general assembly to appropriate an additional $100,000 to the Menstrual Hygiene Products Grant program bringing the total to $200,000. Eligible school districts can apply to receive grant funding to cover the cost of products or dispensers. The bill also ensures all rural schools are eligible to apply for grant funding.

"By signing this bill today, Governor Polis is ensuring every student across the state can go to school without worrying about when your period might arrive, or if you have the products you need to manage it," added Diane Cushman Neal, founder and president of Justice Necessary. "I am proud to live in a state that ensures students can attend class without the worry of having the necessary products to manage their periods, because access to period products, just is necessary."

In Colorado, 90% of teens who experience a period have started it unexpectedly in public without proper period products, and 59% admit to struggling to afford or access period products, according to the Colorado Teen Period Poverty Study 2024 , unjustly impacting the education of students who experience a period.

"We've taken a significant step forward today by ensuring that our schools are places of equity and dignity. Providing period products in middle and high school restrooms is more than a matter of convenience. It's a fundamental issue for ensuring that every student has what they need to succeed. This legislation marks a commitment to removing barriers and upholding the rights of all our students to a disruption-free education," added Rep. Jenny Willford.

"This act ensures that any student, regardless of income, has access to the menstrual health products they need to be successful in school. It's our responsibility to remove any barriers in education that stand in the way of this fundamental right, empowering every student to reach their fullest potential," said Sen. Janet Buckner.

"Access to education is not just a basic right: it's the very foundation upon which we build a brighter future for all. By ensuring every child can step into a classroom, we are opening doors to limitless possibilities and enabling dreams that will one day shape our world," said Rep. Brianna Titone.

"To dismantle barriers in education is to build bridges to success for future generations. We are committed to ensuring that no child's potential is limited by circumstances beyond their control, ensuring a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone," remarked Sen. Faith Winter.

ABOUT JUSTICE NECESSARY

Founded in 2020 by Diane Cushman Neal, Justice Necessary is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to combating period poverty and hygiene poverty in Colorado communities. They work throughout Colorado to deliver essential hygiene products to address immediate needs, while also focusing on community engagement, continuity of products, education, and legislative support. Since its inception, Justice Necessary has provided more than 4,500,000 organic period products, more than 245,000 basic hygiene products, and more than 195,000 eco-friendly diapers and wipes.

