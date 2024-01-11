Colorado Legislators Introduce Innovative Bill to Create Pilot Program That Would Provide Direct Cash Payments to People Returning from Incarceration

Legislation would provide Coloradans returning from incarceration up to $3,000 to cover essential needs, such as housing, food, transportation, and more

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State Senators Julie Gonzalez and James Coleman and Representatives Mary Young and Javier Mabrey introduced SB24-012, an innovative new bill establishing a reentry pilot program connecting formerly incarcerated people with financial assistance to help them get on their feet as they return to their communities. The bill is supported by the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), the nation's largest reentry employment provider.

Currently, people returning from incarceration in Colorado receive only $100 in "dress out" funds to navigate reentry and the process of rebuilding their lives. Recognizing the inadequacy of this support, the legislation establishes a pilot program to provide cash payments of up to $3,000 per person to help individuals pay for essential needs.

"We are thrilled to see Colorado leaders build on the success of CEO's Returning Citizen Stimulus program that provided critical financial assistance during the pandemic to Coloradans returning from incarceration," said Sam Schaeffer, CEO of the Center for Employment Opportunities. "These payments have shown to have a transformative impact on a person's ability to successfully reintegrate into their communities. CEO has offered cash support to nearly 750 Coloradans returning from incarceration. Recipients primarily used the money to cover their most essential needs, like housing, food, transportation, and other necessary personal items. And, by not having to worry as much about these basic survival needs, they were more likely to be able to find quality employment and less likely to end up incarcerated again."

In addition to providing much-needed financial assistance, the pilot program will assess the impact of providing direct cash payments to the reentry population in the state.

The legislation builds upon recent efforts to rethink how to empower individuals in rebuilding their lives following incarceration. In 2020, CEO, in collaboration with community-based partners, distributed $1.5 million to 623 Coloradans returning from prison as part of the Returning Citizen Stimulus program.

To continue measuring the effectiveness of reentry cash and services, CEO has piloted cash assistance with an additional 120 participants in Denver and Colorado Springs. Results from this pilot will be forthcoming in 2024.

Full details and statements from the bill sponsors can be found at ceoworks.org

