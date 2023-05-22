Colorado SKIES Academy Middle School Students Visit the University of Oxford

Students participated in experiments and attended lectures by top scientists.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2023, Colorado SKIES Academy (CSA) 7th and 8th-grade learners (students) traveled to Oxford, England, to attend an immersive two-day experience at the University of Oxford. ISSET, Team Oxford Chief Scientist Daniel Molland, invited the middle school group. While on campus, the learners worked directly with the scientists performing experiments and participating in seminars.

ISSET, Team Oxford Chief Scientist Daniel Molland speaking to Colorado SKIES Academy 7th and 8th-grade learners.

Students learned about hunting for life, the basis of current biology, mutation genes, ocean worlds, Enceladus supporting life into space, experimental development of ISSET payload, design of experiments, microgravity, and data collection from Mr. Molland.

In addition, they learned about similarities between planets and why those similarities are significant from earth scientist and associate professor of planetary materials Dr. Jon Wade and how proteins are at the center of human health and disease from associate professor Dr. Jason Schnell.

Guided by Colorado SKIES Academy science facilitator Subba Pratti, the middle schoolers also had a chance to explore the Oxford campus, visit the Museum of Natural History, and even see a couple of Harry Potter film locations.

"This was a prestigious opportunity for CSA learners and myself to be invited to Oxford to learn about space and microgravity from leading scientists," explained Ms. Pratti. "We are looking forward to more experiences like this for our learners in the Fall."

According to Pratti, Colorado SKIES Academy learners have been invited to the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation at the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada, this Fall.

There, guided by Pratti, CSA students will have the opportunity to learn about geothermal energy from Dr. Tirupati Bolisetti, a Turbulence & Energy Lab professor.

Colorado SKIES Academy provides a hands-on, project-based curriculum through the lens of aviation and aerospace to all learners in grades 6-8 from a tuition-free public charter school based at Centennial Airport. Community members formed CSA in partnership with Maker Learning Network. The learning model promotes individualized instruction, active learning methods, and opportunities for self-directed learning. The organization celebrates and fosters each child's individuality and supports them in discovering their highest potential in the environment which best suits their learning needs. Spots are still available at the school; families can learn more by scheduling a campus tour here: https://coloradoskiesacademy.org/contact/schedule-a-tour/.

