Colorado State University Global and Denver International Airport Partner to Provide Educational Pathways for Employees

The partnership signals CSU Global and DEN's collective commitment to strengthening workforce development to serve the State of Colorado and beyond.

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Denver International Airport (DEN) providing DEN employees special tuition pricing for all CSU Global degree and certificate programs to help advance their careers. The partnership is designed to support DEN's workforce development goals and provide employees with new opportunities to upskill and reskill.

"We are thrilled to partner with DEN, one of the largest employers in Colorado and a key industry leader in our state, to provide their employees new, accessible pathways to our fully online courses and programs," said CSU Global President Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker. "This partnership demonstrates CSU Global's commitment to serving the city and county of Denver and our collective mission to strengthen our state and national workforce through collaborative employer and educator relationships."

Through the partnership, DEN's employees will have access to all CSU Global's career-connected programs and offerings and its on-demand services, including technical support, library access, writing center support, tutoring, and career coaching. Its variety of online bachelor's and master's degree and certificate programs in high-demand fields include information technology, cybersecurity, organizational leadership, project management, and business. With the University's 100% online and asynchronous learning structure, DEN employees, who would otherwise be unable to commute to a physical campus, have the opportunity to complete coursework on their own time, anywhere with an internet connection.

"DEN is excited to partner with CSU Global through the Career Pathways programs in our Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation," DEN CEO Phil Washington said. "This partnership provides DEN employees with an opportunity to advance their own careers through higher education opportunities and continued professional development."

To facilitate their success, all CSU Global students are provided a dedicated financial aid advisor, a success counselor, and on-demand online resources to assist in their academic journey at all hours of the day. Whether they are interested in earning a degree or learning new skills in a specific subject through the University's stackable certificate programs or courses that include industry certification exam preparation, DEN employees can strengthen their professional prospects with CSU Global's support.

For organizations interested in partnering with CSU Global to provide educational opportunities for their community, please contact [email protected] .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $36 billion for the region annually. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com , check us out on YouTube and Instagram , like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter . Sign up for DEN's monthly newsletter Nonstop News .

SOURCE Colorado State University Global