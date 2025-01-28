Colorado State University Global and School Board Partners Support Lifelong Learners with New Partnership

The School Board Partners (SBP) cohort received three master's level credits at the fully online university.

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and School Board Partners (SBP) are pleased to announce the first cohort of 20 SBP K-12 school board members have graduated from the Empowered School Board Governance Program, earning the School Board Governance Certificate and three master's level collegiate credits for transfer into CSU Global and its programs.

With a focus on affordability, SBP Governance Program graduates will also receive special tuition pricing at CSU Global for school board members who seek to earn another degree or certificate, such as the University's Organizational Leadership, Principal Licensure, or Master's in Teaching and Learning programs, or to equip them for Dual Enrollment instruction.

"This partnership highlights both organizations' commitment to supporting lifelong learning and the development of diverse qualified school leaders across the country dedicated to best serving their communities. The master's level credits provide a foundation for organizational leadership, change management, and strategic innovation," shared Dr. Audra Spicer, CSU Global Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

"We understand that learning happens everywhere, not just in the traditional classroom," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, CSU Global President. "We believe in creating more accessible and affordable pathways into post-secondary education and recognizing the knowledge and skills learners gain in professional and industry-based programs. As supporting K-12 leadership is a CSU System Board of Governors Strategic Plan focus, we are honored and pleased to partner with School Board Partners to provide this path to their members and K-12 leaders across the nation."

"The individual leaders who serve on school boards have immense power and influence over the future of students across our country, and yet they often lack the training and support necessary to do their job well," said SBP CEO Ethan Ashley. "SBP is committed to finding every avenue possible to better equip our school board members with the knowledge, skills, and community they need to succeed and we are honored and grateful to be partnering with CSU Global to provide this one-of-a-kind program to our members."

The SBP program equips participants with the knowledge and skills to drive meaningful leadership in education governance. It explores the history, structures, and challenges of school boards, focusing on strategies to address systemic inequalities in public education. While tailored for school board members, the program benefits a wide range of professionals, including educators, district leaders, nonprofit professionals, government officials, parents, and community advocates. Participants will gain tools and information needed to make informed decisions and foster positive and impactful change in public education.

"The Empowered School Board Governance Program was the perfect opportunity to test what I've learned through School Board Partners in a structured, meaningful way," said Baltimore City Public Schools Board Member Ashley Esposito. "Earning this certification affirms that I have the knowledge and tools to bring effective governance to my school board. It's also really valuable to have something tangible—like a certification and materials I can refer back to—as I navigate my role. This program has strengthened my leadership and demonstrated my commitment to continuous learning and advocacy for meaningful change in my district."

Cohort members have access to all CSU Global's lauded and recognized career-connected programs and its on-demand learner support services, including 24x7 technical support, library access, writing center support, live tutoring, and career services and coaches. Its variety of online bachelor's and master's degree and certificate programs in high-demand fields include teaching and learning, organizational leadership, project management, and business. With the University's 100% online and asynchronous learning structure, students can complete coursework on their own time, anywhere with an internet connection.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About School Board Partners

School Board Partners is a nonprofit organization focused on transforming education in America by supporting, connecting and re-electing representative, student-focused school board members across the country to lead with courage, competence, and impact.

