Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Audra Spicer as Provost and Chief Academic Officer

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) has selected Dr. Audra Spicer to serve as Provost and Chief Academic Officer effective Oct. 15, 2024. In her role, Dr. Spicer leads the University's academic credibility; program administration, development, and delivery; and curriculum quality and innovation.

In support of CSU Global's mission to help modern learners around the world achieve academic and professional success in a global society through career-relevant education, Dr. Spicer will focus on driving student return on investment, developing new credentialing pathways and opportunities to meet learners where they are and broaden their professional prospects, while continuing to align and innovate CSU Global's curriculum with industry certifications, licensures, and other initiatives to best meet industry and workforce needs.

"Dr. Spicer has demonstrated the vision, energy, and entrepreneurial acumen necessary to lead us into the future, continuing to provide the highest quality programs and services through efficient pathways that engage our post-traditional students, industry partners, and their dynamic needs," said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. "With Dr. Spicer at the helm of our academic offerings and learner-support processes, we will continue to provide learners in Colorado and beyond with access to courses, programs, and services that will facilitate their brighter futures in ever-evolving industries and the job market."

Dr. Spicer has served at CSU Global since 2012, stepping in as its Provost in June 2023 and as Interim Chief Academic Officer since June 2024. In 2023, the University deployed its employment surveys of undergraduate and graduate program completers, which, as a result of the University's career-connected coursework, found that over 90% of completers are employed, with over 77% working in the areas of their program completion. CSU Global also found that undergraduate and graduate program-completers experienced salary increases of 4% to 58% and 30% to 83% respectively, depending on the program completed.

In addition, among other accomplishments, since serving as Provost Dr. Spicer has overseen the development of 11 new in-demand industry programs spanning the healthcare management, information technology, finance, operations and supply chain management, data analytics, and artificial intelligence fields to prepare learners for growing and changing job opportunities.

Dr. Spicer has been with CSU Global for over a decade in multiple roles and brings a wealth of experience in serving students and adapting to changes in the field. She earned her PhD and MA in English from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln; her MA with distinction in Professional Writing from Northern Arizona University; and her MBA from Columbia Southern University.

"It is a privilege to continue to be a part of CSU Global's journey, and I am eager to continue innovating to drive success for our students" said Dr. Spicer. "I am deeply appreciative of the CSU Global faculty and staff and the positive impact we have on learners through our collective efforts. CSU Global is empowering our communities to achieve greater financial security, workplace advancement, and overall well-being. I look forward to leading the University's academic programs forward with that mission at the heart of everything we do."

Dr. Spicer's appointment was made after a thorough search process that included CSU Global academic and administrative leadership.

