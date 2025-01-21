Colorado State University Global Ranked Top 10 Best Online Bachelor's Programs by U.S. News & World Report

The University is the top-ranked Colorado-based institution for Best Online Bachelor's Programs, Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans, and Best Online Master's in Education.

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is proud to announce its 2025 ranking in U.S. News & World Report. The University was named the top-ranked Colorado institution for both Best Online Bachelor's Programs at No. 10 overall and Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans at No. 4 overall.

U.S. News evaluated schools based on a variety of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies.

"We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report," said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. "These rankings are a testament to our dedication to providing career-connected programs and high-quality, on-demand support services that empower our students to achieve their professional, personal, and academic goals. CSU Global is committed to continuously innovating and improving our offerings to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce and industries."

Highlights of CSU Global's 2025 U.S. News & World Report Rankings:

#4 Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans - Top-ranked Colorado institution in its category

Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans - #10 (tied) Best Online Bachelor's Programs - Top-ranked Colorado institution in its category

(tied) Best Online Bachelor's Programs - #15 (tied) Best Online Master's in Education Programs - Top-ranked Colorado institution in its category

(tied) Best Online Master's in Education Programs - #68 (tied) Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs

(tied) Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs #70 (tied) Best Online Master's in Information Technology Programs

In its 13th year, the U.S. News Best Online Programs is designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education. This year's edition evaluates more than 1,600 online bachelor's and master's degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

"Access to accurate and up-to-date information about online programs is important for prospective students and professionals as they choose a program that aligns with their educational and career goals," says LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for education at U.S. News. "By evaluating factors such as student engagement and program quality, Best Online Programs rankings can help students identify which schools offer an exceptional online learning experience."

Prospective students can see how CSU Global compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com . For more information on CSU Global, visit csuglobal.edu .

