Colorado Statehood Stamp To Be Issued Jan. 24

News of the Forever stamp is being shared on social media with the hashtag #ColoradoStamp .

The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state with the issuance of Colorado Statehood, a Forever stamp featuring a photograph of Jagged Mountain by nature photographer John Fielder. The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public.

The stamp unveiling is being held in conjunction with the opening of the " Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder " exhibition.

