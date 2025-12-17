Colorado Statehood Stamp To Be Issued Jan. 24

News provided byU.S. Postal Service
Dec 17, 2025, 13:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state with the issuance of Colorado Statehood, a Forever stamp featuring a photograph of Jagged Mountain by nature photographer John Fielder. The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public.
News of the Forever stamp is being shared on social media with the hashtag #ColoradoStamp.
|
Who:
|
The Honorable Amber F. McReynolds, Chairwoman
USPS Board of Governors
Dedicating Official
|
When:
|
Saturday, Jan. 24, 9:00 a.m. MST
|
Where:
RSVP:
|
1200 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
The stamp unveiling is being held in conjunction with the opening of the "Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder" exhibition.
Attendees are encouraged to register at: usps.com/coloradostamp
|
Background:
|
Colorado celebrates its 150th anniversary of statehood in 2026. It became the 38th state in the Union on August 1, 1876.
Colorado is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and the awe-inspiring beauty of the majestic Rocky Mountains. The name "Colorado" comes from "colored red (or ruddy)", which is how Spanish explorers described the silt of the Colorado River.
Nicknamed the Centennial State, Colorado joined the Union 100 years after the United States declared independence from Great Britain. Its average elevation is approximately 6,800 feet, the highest of all the states.
Colorado is known for its world-renowned ski areas and resorts and more than 39,000 miles of hiking trails. It has many state parks and four national parks: Rocky Mountain, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Great Sand Dunes, and Mesa Verde. Forest preserves, national monuments, and wildlife areas also provide endless opportunities for four-season adventures. Colorado has hundreds of ghost towns, numerous craft breweries, and many museums such as the History Colorado Center, Denver Art Museum, Ute Indian Museum, the Cripple Creek Historic District Museum, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. It is also home to a thriving local food movement, which includes a collaboration of food hubs and nonprofit organizations dedicated to expanding access to locally grown and produced foods.
The numerous archaeological sites throughout Colorado speak to the richness and complexity of the people who have shaped the state's heritage. Ancestral Puebloans built many spectacular stone villages called cliff dwellings in the southwestern part of the state. Many other Native American Tribes including the Ute, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Apache, Comanche, Kiowa, Pawnee, Shoshone and Lakota have and continue to call Colorado home.
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.com.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
National contact: Cathy Purcell
[email protected]
usps.com/news
202-819-2268
Local contact: James Boxrud
[email protected]
970- 278-6607
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
Share this article