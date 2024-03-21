COLORADO TEAMSTERS CALL FOR PASSAGE OF WORKER FREEDOM ACT AT COMMITTEE HEARING

Bill Strengthens Worker Rights and Curbs Employer Intimidation

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters turned out in large numbers at the state capitol yesterday in support of Colorado House Bill 24-1260, The Worker Freedom Act. This critical legislation, which received a hearing in the General Assembly Business Affairs & Labor Committee, seeks to enhance workers' rights by outlawing employers from forcing workers to attend captive audience meetings.

Captive audience meetings are frequently used by corporations to disseminate anti-union propaganda and deter workers from organizing. The introduction of The Worker Freedom Act represents a significant stride toward safeguarding workers' rights and fostering an environment of fair labor practices in Colorado.

"The Worker Freedom Act is crucial to ensuring that workers across Colorado can exercise their rights without fear of reprisal," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455. "We thank our allies in the state legislature for introducing this important piece of legislation that will secure the rights of working-class people in our state."

"Through our unions, we lift up our families by putting food on the table and a roof over our heads," said General Assembly Majority Leader Monica Duran, who co-sponsored the bill. "That work should not include being subject to required meetings where workers have to listen to their employer's religious or political views with fear of retaliation if they don't participate."

Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon have all passed similar legislation banning mandatory captive audience meetings.

Teamsters Local 455 represents over 10,000 members working in various industries throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. For more information, visit teamsterslocal455.org/.

