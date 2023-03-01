ColorChip's 800Gbps/1.6Tbps Transceivers and Cables to Boost the Data Center Performance with Lower Costs

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip Ltd. today announces the innovative 800Gbps 2xFR4, DR8 transceiver modules, 800Gbp ACCs & AECs, and 1.6Tbp AEC cables that greatly increase data center and networking performance. These solutions solve connectivity challenges from the first millimeter up to 10Km. With datacenters and carriers/MSO's rapidly migrating to 800Gbp and 1.6Tbp capability, a cost effective, low power, and reliable solution is an absolute requirement. ColorChip is leading the market with these innovative and cutting-edge capabilities.

In addition, significant cost and power reductions along with advancing datacenter speeds and performance are now available. Within datacenter planning, reducing the total cost per gigabit is a key requirement that ColorChip provides.

ColorChip will demo a full spectrum of 100G/Lane including 400G in QSFP112, 800G in QSFP-DD800, OSFP 800G ACC, AEC, SR8, DR8, 2xFR4 series, and 1.6T OSFP-XD AEC at OFC. The solutions have a variety of technology options to address the power consumption and performance industry demands. System-on-Glass, Silicon Photonics, Linear direct drive optics, and 5nm DSP enabled low power solutions will be showcased in various product lines jointly with our switch and key component supplier partners. Together we are enabling a new cutting edge technology ecosystem. ColorChip will also bring the Glass interposer demo and AR glass demo to the showcase and participate the OIF Interop demo.

"ColorChip's technical innovations are driven by customers' feedback from Engineering to Operations groups. We always look for opportunities where we can reduce costs per Gigabit to help customers build a more robust network through our connectivity solutions" said Yigal Ezra, the CEO of ColorChip Group. "The 800Gbp and 1.6Tb technology is a great example where we are addressing the challenges that arise as data throughput increases rapidly."

About ColorChip

ColorChip is a technology innovator, designer and manufacturer in the fields of co-packaged optics, photonic integrated circuits based on its proprietary PLC waveguide technology, high speed optical data center and network interconnects up to 800Gb and 1.6Tb along with cost/power efficient active electrical cables. The company is delivering an array of advanced optical sub-systems spanning from the infrared regime, used in high-speed connectivity solutions for hyperscale data centers, access and core CSP networks in addition to the visual regime used in the fields of AR/MR, Automotive and Medical industries.

For more information please visit us at www.color-chip.com

Media contact:

Einav Bahat

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761892/ColorChip_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ColorChip Ltd.