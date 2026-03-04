ColorComm Media Group is Here

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Media Group (CMG) is a full service strategic advisory firm working with clients on public relations, marketing, media relations, stakeholder engagement and more. CMG is headquartered at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

CMG works with Fortune 500 companies, organizations, global brands, and leading institutions. The firm is comprised of fresh thinkers, cultural strategists, corporate communications experts, and brand marketers who are committed to delivering results.

"CMG has taken the relationships built over the past 15 years across a multitude of industries to make results happen for our clients," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm Inc. "Our clients count on us to utilize our network, knowledge, and experience to deliver effective and game-changing strategies and campaigns."

Past and present clients include Paramount, Penguin Random House, HSBC, Will Packer Productions, Pronghorn, Google, BET Networks, Farmgirl Flowers, Sergio Hudson, and many more.

ColorComm Inc. includes the ColorComm Network and ColorComm Media Group.

