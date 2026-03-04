ColorComm Media Group is Here

News provided by

ColorComm

Mar 04, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Media Group (CMG) is a full service strategic advisory firm working with clients on public relations, marketing, media relations, stakeholder engagement and more. CMG is headquartered at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

CMG works with Fortune 500 companies, organizations, global brands, and leading institutions. The firm is comprised of fresh thinkers, cultural strategists, corporate communications experts, and brand marketers who are committed to delivering results.

"CMG has taken the relationships built over the past 15 years across a multitude of industries to make results happen for our clients," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm Inc.  "Our clients count on us to utilize our network, knowledge, and experience to deliver effective and game-changing strategies and campaigns."

Past and present clients include Paramount, Penguin Random House, HSBC, Will Packer Productions, Pronghorn, Google, BET Networks, Farmgirl Flowers, Sergio Hudson, and many more.

For more information about ColorComm Media Group, visit https://www.colorcommmediagroup.com/ .

ColorComm Inc. includes the ColorComm Network and ColorComm Media Group.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE ColorComm

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ColorComm Network Rebrands Organization and Expands Its Focus to Include Business Leaders in All Industries

ColorComm Network Rebrands Organization and Expands Its Focus to Include Business Leaders in All Industries

ColorComm Network, the premier business community for leaders, is evolving into an organization that serves an intergenerational network of business...
ColorComm Announces The Seven Honorees of the 2025 ColorComm Circle Awards

ColorComm Announces The Seven Honorees of the 2025 ColorComm Circle Awards

ColorComm Corporation, the nation's leading women's platform and business community in the communications, marketing, advertising, and media...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics