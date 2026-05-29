Colorectal Cancer Alliance and GCAR Announce Collaboration to Advance a Groundbreaking Adaptive Clinical Trial Platform for Colorectal Cancer: KLEOS

A first-of-its-kind trial platform in the colorectal cancer space, Project Cure CRC's KLEOS is being driven by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the leading nonprofit dedicated to ending the disease, in collaboration with GCAR, a pioneer in the design and implementation of innovative clinical trials

The CRC Alliance received a generous $7.5M donation to support a multiphase initiative aimed at accelerating progress in colorectal cancer research

The ASCO Annual Meeting (May 29 – June 2, Chicago) will serve as the official roll out of KLEOS and first convening of the Project Cure CRC Consortium of leading experts to advance the trial launch

WASHINGTON and LARKSPUR, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) and the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) today announced a strategic collaboration to establish KLEOS, a landmark adaptive clinical trial platform in colorectal cancer (CRC), the deadliest cancer in people under 50 and the second leading cause of cancer death overall in the United States. The KLEOS trial platform will employ an efficient and cost-effective study design intended to accelerate the evaluation of promising therapies - including novel combination approaches - while broadening patient access to cutting-edge treatment options and generating high-quality data to inform rapid clinical decision-making. KLEOS is Greek for "glory" and refers to a person's legacy, honoring those we have lost to CRC and underscoring the need for this project. Through this collaboration, the organizations will accelerate clinical development to bring more effective therapies to patients with CRC faster.

Colorectal Cancer Alliance | KLEOS

The study is designed as an adaptive trial platform, which will enable the simultaneous evaluation of multiple therapies under a single, overarching trial protocol. Led by the Alliance's Project Cure CRC initiative and supported by a generous $7.5 million donation, in part by the LR Foundation, KLEOS will accelerate research toward cures. As a leader in innovation, the LR Foundation is deeply committed to supporting projects that combine technology and philanthropy to create critical efficiencies and advancements on a global scale. Key features of KLEOS include an adaptive design that enables rapid evaluation of novel therapies or combinations, seamless addition of new treatment arms as novel therapies emerge, and incorporation of interim analyses to inform real-time decision-making. Compared with traditional randomized clinical trials, this approach offers a more flexible and efficient pathway for evaluating novel therapies—accelerating timelines, optimizing resource use, and increasing the likelihood of identifying effective treatments for patients.

This approach is designed to deliver meaningful benefits across the clinical research ecosystem. For patients, it expands access to innovative therapies, accelerates the pace at which new treatments can be evaluated, and enables a more personalized approach by matching patients to therapies based on evolving data. For drug developers, the platform offers a more efficient and cost-effective pathway to evaluate assets, supporting faster, data-driven decision-making. By leveraging shared infrastructure and continuous learning, this model has the potential to generate high-quality clinical evidence more rapidly than traditional approaches, ultimately helping bring effective new therapies to patients sooner.

"At GCAR, we believe the future of clinical development depends on innovative, efficient, and integrated frameworks," said Dr. Meredith Buxton, CEO and President, GCAR. "In close collaboration with the Alliance, the clinical community and pharmaceutical partners, we are building an adaptive, cost-effective trial platform designed to accelerate therapeutic development, reduce barriers, and create new opportunities to evaluate novel assets in a more responsive and patient-centered way. Our effort is rooted in the Alliance's vision and mission and our shared commitment to improving outcomes for people living with CRC."

"We simply cannot accept that late-stage CRC patients have a 13% five-year survival rate, and that is what drives everything we do," said John Marshall, M.D., Chief Medical Consultant, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Principal Investigator of KLEOS and Director, Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at Georgetown University. "The KLEOS trial platform represents an opportunity to rigorously evaluate novel therapeutic approaches and generate the evidence base that could meaningfully extend and improve lives for patients who today have far too few options. That is the urgency behind this innovative trial platform that aims to accelerate cures, and why it matters so profoundly to the entire CRC community."

"For patients and families, time matters," said Michael Sapienza, CEO, Colorectal Cancer Alliance. "This trial represents a key pillar of Project Cure CRC and our commitment to accelerating research and facilitating the delivery of new treatment options faster. We are delighted to collaborate with GCAR, an organization with expertise in designing and operationalizing innovative, collaborative trials, to create a more responsive clinical trial model that prioritizes both speed and patient need."

The Alliance has established a distinguished panel of CRC experts - the Project Cure CRC Consortium - who will convene at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting to advance the vision of the KLEOS adaptive clinical trial platform.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners are invited to connect with GCAR and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (May 29 – June 2, Chicago) to learn more about KLEOS and explore opportunities to evaluate investigational assets within this innovative study framework.

About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates science toward cures through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

About Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR)

Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation pioneering collaborative, innovative trials to speed the discovery and development of cures. GCAR unites physicians, clinical researchers, advocacy and philanthropic organizations, biotech/pharma companies, health authorities, and other key stakeholders in healthcare to expedite research. As the sponsor of innovative trials, including master protocols and adaptive platform trials, GCAR is dedicated to the advancement of science by modernizing clinical trials that support more efficient, less costly drug development. To learn more about GCAR and its initiatives, visit gcaresearch.org and follow us on social media @GCAResearch.

SOURCE Global Coalition for Adaptive Research