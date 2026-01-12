ColorTokens Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, Accelerating Secure Zero Trust Adoption Across Federal Agencies

Xshield now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, expanding access to Zero Trust microsegmentation for federal agencies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens, a global leader in microsegmentation and breach readiness, today announced significant company momentum with the achievement of FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization for its Xshield™ platform. The software-defined microsegmentation solution protects IT, cloud, OT, and critical infrastructure environments from lateral movement and cyberattacks, helping federal agencies strengthen breach readiness and advance Zero Trust security across increasingly complex federal environments.

With the authorization now live on the FedRAMP Marketplace, federal agencies can immediately adopt Xshield to strengthen defenses against advanced threats, ransomware, and nation-state actors. The listing expands access to ColorTokens' microsegmentation capabilities and supports agencies working to accelerate Zero Trust implementation across multi-cloud and IT/IoT/OT environments, a priority echoed across federal cybersecurity directives and modernization efforts.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate is a powerful validation of our security-first architecture and our commitment to supporting the federal government's Zero Trust mandate," said Louis Eichenbaum, Federal Chief Technology Officer at ColorTokens. "Federal agencies are defending increasingly complex IT and OT environments against sophisticated adversaries. Xshield gives them the ability to contain attacks before they spread, protect high-value systems, and advance Zero Trust maturity with or without deploying agents or rearchitecting networks."

Xshield provides granular microsegmentation, real-time visibility, and automated policy enforcement to stop lateral movement, a core requirement of Zero Trust architectures. Its design enables agencies to rapidly isolate workloads, enforce least-privilege policies, and strengthen resilience across distributed IT, cloud, and operational environments. By containing threats before they spread, Xshield helps agencies move beyond breach prevention to true breach readiness, ensuring attacks are rapidly contained, mission impact is minimized, and critical systems remain operational. The platform delivers unified visibility across diverse federal IT and operational ecosystems, reducing operational overhead while supporting compliance with NIST 800-53 Rev. 5 controls and federal cybersecurity directives.

ColorTokens further differentiates by delivering a single microsegmentation platform that spans modern IT, cloud, and some of the most challenging federal environments—including operational technology, legacy systems, and mission-critical infrastructure. Through its combination of lightweight agents, EDR-based enforcement, native cloud controls, and agentless Gatekeeper appliances, Xshield enables Zero Trust policy enforcement even in environments where traditional agents or network redesign are not feasible. This unified approach reduces operational overhead, eliminates security blind spots, and allows agencies to apply consistent Zero Trust controls across heterogeneous environments without slowing modernization initiatives.

ColorTokens' FedRAMP Moderate Authorization was enabled by SMX through their Elevate Fast Track Accelerator. SMX is a trusted mission partner to the U.S. federal government and the company's FedRAMP host provider. Now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace under SMX, Xshield is readily accessible to federal agencies, further strengthening ColorTokens' momentum and visibility across the federal cybersecurity landscape. SMX's partnership reflects strong alignment between Xshield's microsegmentation capabilities and the cybersecurity requirements of federal agencies working to advance Zero Trust adoption.

"SMX is proud to support ColorTokens in achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Xshield," said Robert Groat, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology at SMX. "Federal agencies need solutions that can be deployed quickly, operate reliably in complex environments, and reinforce Zero Trust security without adding operational burden. Xshield delivers exactly that, and we're pleased to help bring these capabilities to the federal community."

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens is a leading provider of enterprise microsegmentation and breach-containment solutions, dedicated to making organizations "breach ready." By preventing the lateral spread of ransomware and advanced malware, ColorTokens protects complex network infrastructures through its innovative Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic between workloads, OT/IoT/IoMT devices, and users, enabling the enforcement of granular micro-perimeters, swift isolation of critical assets, and effective breach response. Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions (Q3 2024) and the GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation v2 (April 2025), ColorTokens delivers proactive security that prevents disruptions and safeguards global enterprises.

For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients.

For more information, visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

