ColorTokens Introduces Xshield AI Agent to Eliminate Microsegmentation Complexity and Accelerate Breach Readiness

Xshield AI Agent Delivers the Strongest Microsegmentation Protection with the Least Effort from Security Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif.,, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens, a global leader in microsegmentation and breach readiness, today introduced Xshield AI Agent, an AI-driven policy automation engine designed to eliminate the complexity of microsegmentation deployment. Xshield AI Agent accelerates policy design and rollout from days to minutes, enabling organizations to rapidly isolate critical systems and contain lateral movement during an active breach — with significantly less manual effort from security teams.

Today's attackers are using artificial intelligence to accelerate the Vulnerability → Exploitation → Weaponization kill chain, shrinking the window between discovery and attack execution. Traditional security controls are struggling to keep pace. In response, ColorTokens developed AI-assisted microsegmentation that automates policy definition and deployment, reducing segmentation cycles that traditionally took days into a process that can be executed almost immediately. Customers have achieved up to a 90% reduction in blast radius and attack surface within 90 days, dramatically improving their breach readiness posture.

"Microsegmentation has historically been powerful but operationally complex," said Rajesh Khazanchi, Co-Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "Xshield AI Agent removes that friction. By automating policy design and refinement, we enable security teams to move from visibility to enforcement nearly instantly — keeping pace with increasingly agile adversaries."

Xshield AI Agent continuously refines segmentation policies using live telemetry and built-in guardrails to ensure safe enforcement. Security teams can interrogate their environment using plain-language queries and instantly generate policies to block emerging lateral movement techniques. When new attack tactics appear in the MITRE ATT&CK® framework or CISA threat advisories, organizations can quickly assess their exposure and implement countermeasures within minutes.

Key benefits of Xshield AI Agent include:

Accelerated situational awareness of emergent lateral movement attack techniques and relevance to the enterprise environment

Daily updated MITRE Lateral Movement Attack TTPs, CISA Threat Advisories

Automated policy generation to reduce administrator effort

Faster breach response and minimized blast radius

"Many vendors apply AI to threat detection," added Khazanchi. "We are applying AI to enforcement. Detection without automated enforcement does not create breach readiness. Xshield AI Agent transforms intelligence into immediate segmentation action — helping organizations move from reactive security to true breach readiness."

Xshield prevents the lateral spread of malware and ransomware by placing a micro-perimeter around every network asset. By combining granular segmentation, real-time visibility, and automated enforcement, the platform enables organizations to rapidly isolate compromised systems and reduce blast radius across cloud, data center, OT, and hybrid environments — operationalizing breach readiness at scale.

To learn more about Xshield AI Agent, visit ColorTokens at Booth #1933 in Moscone South during RSAC 2026 (March 23–26, San Francisco), or visit colortokens.com/ai-assisted-microsegmentation.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens is a leading provider of enterprise microsegmentation solutions that operationalize breach readiness across hybrid, cloud, and OT environments. By proactively minimizing lateral movement risk and reducing attack surface, ColorTokens enables organizations to operate in a continuous state of breach readiness — before, during, and after an incident.

The Xshield™ platform visualizes traffic between workloads, OT/IoT/IoMT devices, and users, enforcing adaptive micro-perimeters that dynamically limit blast radius and accelerate response. Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions (Q3 2024) and the GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation v2 (April 2025), ColorTokens helps enterprises strengthen operational resilience and maintain security posture as threats evolve. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ColorTokens