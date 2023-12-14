ColorTokens' Momentous 2023 Milestones Pave the Way for Continued Success in 2024

Driven by key strategic partnerships and expanded senior leadership team, ColorTokens continues to lead in Zero Trust microsegmentation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading Unified Zero Trust Platform provider, today announced its strong finish to 2023 with key strategic partnerships, new leadership hires, and industry recognition for product excellence. Amid continued market momentum, ColorTokens consistently meets and anticipates the growing demand for a comprehensive Zero Trust security solution.

"We are very proud of our achievements this past year in establishing strong and customer-driven partnerships, expanding our leadership team, and receiving consistent industry validation for innovation," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder at ColorTokens. "We look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class Zero Trust microsegmentation solutions to global enterprises in the new year."

Powerful Partnerships
Channel partners today recognize the need for Zero Trust microsegmentation in almost every organization looking to battle ransomware and are looking for strong partners to defend against these kinds of threats. ColorTokens makes it easy for channel partners to deploy the solution at scale, empowering security teams to overcome these obstacles with confidence by automating, simplifying, and accelerating their Zero Trust microsegmentation journey.

ColorTokens vastly expanded its global partner program in 2023 with notable, customer-driven partnerships. In August, ColorTokens announced its partnership with Altron Arrow, a leading distributor of electronic components, to deliver comprehensive Zero Trust and microsegmentation solutions in South Africa. ColorTokens has also collaborated with Exertis, a leading technology distributor, to foster substantial business growth in the UK and several European countries. These partnerships enable ColorTokens to expand its global market reach and allow customers to benefit from cost-effective and exhaustive Zero Trust cybersecurity protection across diverse networks.

ColorTokens also added Claroty as an OT/IoT segmentation partner. Claroty is a leader in OT/IoT security empowering organizations to secure cyber-physical systems in their environments. ColorTokens integrates with Claroty cloud to deliver contextual visibility and segmentation for common customers across manufacturing, healthcare, and energy verticals.

Strategic New Hires
The company also announced key new hires to its leadership team to support growth in the Zero Trust security market. In July, ColorTokens appointed Agnidipta Sarkar as Vice President, CISO Advisory. With over three decades of experience in cybersecurity and crisis management, Sarkar has provided strategic direction for ColorTokens as a Zero Trust ambassador and helped expand the company's leadership within the industry.

Most recently, industry veteran Jagdish Mahapatra joined ColorTokens as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company's business development, go-to-market, and alliance functions across the globe. Mahapatra brings two decades of experience in creating strategic partnerships and driving exponential revenue growth for companies like CrowdStrike, Cisco, and McAfee. Both Sarkar and Mahapatra will prove to be key players in the new year as ColorTokens continues to scale its business.

Consistent Industry Recognition
ColorTokens' consistent recognition across the industry underscores the effectiveness of the company's innovative approach to Zero Trust microsegmentation.

  • ColorTokens was named a four-time winner in the 2023 Cyber Defense Global Infosec Awards in the following categories: "Hot Company – Zero Trust," "Editor's Choice – Zero Trust Platform," "Editor's Choice – Microsegmentation," and "Best Product – Container Security."
  • ColorTokens was also honored as a four-time winner in the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards, earning Gold in "Container Security," "Micro-segmentation," Silver in "Cybersecurity CEO of the Year" and "Zero Trust Security."
  • ColorTokens was selected for two 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winning Gold in "Micro-segmentation" and Silver in "Zero Trust Security."
  • ColorTokens was further recognized as a 2022-2023 Cloud Awards finalist for "Best Hybrid Cloud Solution."

Earlier this year, analyst Ken Buckler of EMA noted in his Impact Report, "Embracing a zero-trust security model is critical for the entire enterprise, but traditional network-based approaches to this model fail to fully secure virtualized containers. Only through a microsegmentation approach, such as the one implemented by ColorTokens, can enterprises truly implement zero trust for virtualized containers."

About ColorTokens
ColorTokens, Inc. is a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform. ColorTokens' solution is the industry's only platform that offers cost-effective and comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity protection across enterprise's diverse network and use scenarios. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to fully realize the benefit of Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful, contextual information about the application, microservices, and protected resources. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform automatically deploys modern security controls and increases security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, or changes to a client's existing systems.

