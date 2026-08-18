ColorTokens Named a Leader in Q3 2026 Microsegmentation Vendor Evaluation By Independent Research Firm

Company receives the highest possible score in nine evaluation criteria, including Vision; Flow Discovery; and Operational Technology, Healthcare, and IoT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a global leader in microsegmentation and breach readiness, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2026. The report evaluated vendors across 25 criteria covering current offering and strategy. ColorTokens ® received the highest possible score in nine criteria. A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2026 is available from ColorTokens.

AI is compressing the attack timeline as adversaries automate reconnaissance, chain vulnerabilities, and move laterally faster than human teams can respond. Microsegmentation limits the paths attackers can use to move through an environment, helping contain threats before they become a material breach. The Forrester evaluation gives buyers an objective way to assess how vendors address these demands across their current offering and strategy.

According to the Forrester report, ColorTokens offers "some of the most flexible deployment options of any vendor," giving customers the choice to deploy through the ColorTokens Xshield™ agent, existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) agents, or multiple agentless options. The report notes that ColorTokens is focused on reducing entry risk, containing lateral movement, and disrupting emerging threats, "with an eye toward the impact of AI on each element of this vision," as part of a strategy to help organizations become breach ready.

The report also describes ColorTokens as evaluating breach impact early in customer engagements. It notes that the company offers an iterative approach to microsegmentation comparable to agile software development, in which policies are proposed, simulated, and refined before implementation and enforcement.

The nine criteria in which ColorTokens received a 5/5 score, defined by Forrester as "Superior" were:

Vision

Flow discovery

Visualization

Policy administration

Host-based enforcement

Administrative experience

Operational technology (OT), healthcare, and IoT

Reporting and diagnostics

Partner ecosystem

Customers highlight ColorTokens' ability to support microsegmentation in operational technology environments with very old devices and indicated that ColorTokens is a strong partner throughout the customer journey.

In its assessment, Forrester identifies ColorTokens as "a strong choice for organizations seeking deployment flexibility or the ability to leverage existing technology investments as a launchpad for their microsegmentation initiative."

"AI is giving adversaries greater speed and scale, and organizations need microsegmentation that fits the environments and technology they already have," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and co-founder of ColorTokens. "Our focus is on helping customers close the gap between detection and containment, so they can contain lateral movement before it disrupts critical operations."

Access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2026. To learn more, explore the ColorTokens Xshield™ microsegmentation platform.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

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About ColorTokens

ColorTokens® is a leading provider of enterprise microsegmentation solutions that operationalize breach readiness across IT, OT, container and hybrid cloud environments. By proactively minimizing lateral movement risk and reducing attack surface, ColorTokens enables organizations to operate in a continuous state of breach readiness: before, during, and after an incident.

The Xshield™ platform visualizes traffic between IT assets, OT/IoT devices, cloud workloads, and users, enforcing adaptive micro-perimeters that dynamically limit blast radius and accelerate response. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation and the Forrester WaveTM: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2026, ColorTokens helps enterprises strengthen operational resilience and maintain a strong security posture as AI-driven threats evolve. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

SOURCE ColorTokens