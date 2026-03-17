ColorTokens Named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for Microsegmentation

Recognized for delivering comprehensive microsegmentation across cloud, endpoints, and OT environments—advancing ColorTokens' mission to make every organization breach ready.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens, a global leader in microsegmentation and breach readiness, today announced that it was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation, recognized for consistent innovation as the only vendor to achieve a perfect 5.0 across every key feature category. The report, which evaluates 15 leading microsegmentation solutions, highlights ColorTokens' single platform for enforcing segmentation across cloud workloads, microservices, endpoints, and OT and IoT environments.

ColorTokens was classified as an Outperformer due to its consistent year-over-year releases and developments across key and emerging features. GigaOm notes, "ColorTokens' microsegmentation solution is comprehensive, with multiple integrations and agent-based, network appliance, and agentless deployment models. Xshield is one of the only solutions to deliver segmentation capabilities across all these types of entities."

GigaOm gave ColorTokens Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation PlatformTM perfect scores across the following key feature categories:

Automated discovery and mapping

Traffic and behavior analysis

Policy definition engine

Network-based policy enforcement

Integrations

Identity-based policy enforcement

"Being named a Leader and Outperformer by GigaOm is a powerful validation of our mission to make breach readiness a reality for every organization," said Rajesh Khazanchi, Co-Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "Xshield's comprehensive microsegmentation capabilities are purpose-built to reduce attack surface, limit lateral movement, and ensure business continuity across even the most complex hybrid environments."

To access the full GigaOm Radar Report for Microsegmentation, visit https://colortokens.com/report/gigaom-radar-for-microsegmentation/. ColorTokens will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2026, taking place March 23-26 in San Francisco. Visit the team at Booth #1933 in Moscone South to learn more about the Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation Platform and speak with ColorTokens security experts.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens is a leading provider of enterprise microsegmentation solutions that operationalize breach readiness across hybrid, cloud, and OT environments. By proactively minimizing lateral movement risk and reducing attack surface, ColorTokens enables organizations to operate in a continuous state of breach readiness — before, during, and after an incident.

The Xshield™ platform visualizes traffic between workloads, OT/IoT/IoMT devices, and users, enforcing adaptive micro-perimeters that dynamically limit blast radius and accelerate response. Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions (Q3 2024) and the GigaOm Radar for Microsegmentation v2 (April 2025), ColorTokens helps enterprises strengthen operational resilience and maintain security posture as threats evolve. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com.

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SOURCE ColorTokens