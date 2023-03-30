ColorTokens Named Four-Time Winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named ColorTokens a four-time winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

ColorTokens' consistent recognition across the industry validates its platform approach to Zero Trust security. ColorTokens' Zero Trust microsegmentation solution, Xshield, received Gold in "Micro-segmentation" and "Container Security" categories, and Silver in "Zero Trust Security." Global enterprises rely on ColorTokens Xshield to secure their critical servers, applications and users across a wide range of network topology from on-premise and cloud to hybrid and containers.

Additionally, ColorTokens CEO and Co-founder, Rajesh Khazanchi, was recognized for the "Cybersecurity CEO of the Year" category. As a security entrepreneur and executive, Rajesh has played a pivotal role in ColorTokens' success with his vision and strategy. He has also been a champion in steering the direction of the cybersecurity industry and Zero Trust to ensure organizations can offer uninterrupted service despite the growing volume and sophistication of cyberattacks.

"We are proud to be recognized among other distinguished leaders and organizations in the cybersecurity and Zero Trust space," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-founder at ColorTokens. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I along with my team are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success."

To learn more about ColorTokens and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, visit here.

