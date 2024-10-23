Colossal Facilitates $1M Grant to Baby2Baby

The funds raised by Colossal and granted by DTCare will support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is currently responding to the needs of children and families impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastation caused by this year's particularly harsh hurricane season, Colossal Management has stepped up to facilitate a $1 million grant, donated by their partner DTCare, to Baby2Baby. This grant will help the 501(c)(3) nonprofit continue providing emergency supplies to babies and children devastated by the storms.

"These funds will make a significant difference to those affected by the hurricanes." Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent hurricanes. Since we are in the business of doing good, we've decided to do something big — right now. Colossal has stepped up to facilitate a $1 million grant to Baby2Baby to provide essential items to families recovering from the storms and facing uncertainty.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 13 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 450 million essential items to families in need across the country. The organization reaches over one million children annually in all 50 states. Baby2Baby has already provided over 4 million critical items, including diapers, formula, hygiene products, and blankets to children across Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina.

"This immediate financial support of one million dollars is a lifeline for communities reeling from the destruction, made possible through the incredible efforts of Baby of the Year competition participants and their supporters," said Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO. "By raising these funds, we are able to facilitate a donation that will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the hurricanes."

Baby of the Year is a charity fundraising campaign, powered by Colossal and presented by actress Jessica Alba, looking for America's most adorable baby. The champion will appear in a Baby of the Year ad campaign in Good Housekeeping, a beloved magazine adored by over 47M+ readers. Additionally, the winning baby will receive a $25,000 cash prize. The Finals begin Nov. 15 and end Nov. 21. The champion will be announced on or before Nov. 29, 2024.

