Colossal Unveils Baby of the Year 2025 Key Takeaways & Two-Year Impact of Over $42 Million Supporting Baby2Baby

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal , an industry leader in professional fundraising and the pioneer of purpose-driven online competitions, announces that funds through the 2025 Baby of the Year competition resulted in a $17.7 million grant supporting Baby2Baby through Colossal's charity grantmaking partner, DTCare. Combined with last year's record-breaking $24.3 million grant, the Baby of the Year initiative has now delivered an extraordinary two-year total of over $44 million in support of families and children in need.

Presented by actress, entrepreneur, and longtime Baby2Baby Board Member Jessica Alba, Baby of the Year is a nationwide online competition that unites parents, communities, and supporters across the country to champion their favorite baby. This nationwide philanthropic movement supported by global icons Kelly Rowland and Paris Hilton benefits Baby2Baby , a national nonprofit that provides over one million children in need across the country each year with the critical items they deserve.

This year's competition culminated in the announcement of the 2025 Baby of the Year winner, Luca, a little cutie who thrives on adventure, homemade meals, and charming everyone he meets. His bold spirit and big smiles make him unstoppable. Luca's family represents just one of thousands of families who participated in this joyful, purpose-driven national movement.

As this year's competition comes to a close, several powerful themes emerged from the millions of votes cast and the thousands of families who took part. Here are the five biggest insights that defined Baby of the Year 2025:

Baby2Baby's Impact Continues to Grow and the Need Remains Critical



At the center of the competition is Baby2Baby, the nonprofit that, in the last 14 years, has distributed more than half a billion essential items to children in need across all 50 states, including diapers, formula, clothing, food and hygiene products. The organization's tireless commitment continues to transform families' lives nationwide, and this competition once again illuminated the depth, scale, and urgency of their impact.



"We are truly ecstatic to be the beneficiary of the Baby of the Year competition for the second year in a row and receive an extraordinary $17.7 million grant. Last year's unprecedented success enabled us to go into 2025 ready to respond to the needs of children impacted by disasters nationwide including the devastating Los Angeles fires," shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "Today we are celebrating another monumental gift and the generosity of millions of voters that will allow us to deliver critical items including diapers, formula, clothing, and food to children and families across the country for many years to come."



America Shows Up — Especially for Its Babies



Baby of the Year proves that parents and everyday supporters can drive significant social impact. Through free votes, votes by donation, and community engagement, families across the country collectively powered one of the largest philanthropic efforts of its kind.



A Powerful Parent Community Emerged Nationwide



Beyond the leaderboard, Baby of the Year sparked a thriving parent community. Through parent-centric social channels, families shared milestones, swapped tips, and celebrated one another.



Workshops from Little Sleepies , Safe in the Seat , and Big Little Feelings added meaningful parent support that extended well beyond the competition helping with sleep routines, car seat confidence, and toddlerhood in all its big-feeling glory.



Partnerships Drive Transformational Change



The alignment between Colossal and Baby2Baby continues to demonstrate how value-based partnerships can accelerate social impact. By blending philanthropic innovation with a mission grounded in human need, the collaboration delivers tangible national results year after year.



Joy Is a Powerful Catalyst for Giving



Baby of the Year blends joy with purpose, showing that philanthropy doesn't have to be solemn to be meaningful. When people celebrate something universally loved (babies), they show up with enthusiasm and that enthusiasm translates into real-world change.



The 2025 champion, baby Luca, will receive $25,000 and a spotlight in a Variety magazine advertorial, following the momentum of last year's winner, Sloane Maya , whose story resonated across the country.



Families can continue the experience by visiting the Baby of the Year blog for resources and updates, and by watching our collection of playful baby commercials and moments on Colossal's YouTube channel and on our Verified Instagram handle @thebabyoftheyear .



Visit baby2baby.org to learn more about how to get involved.

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Baby of the Year, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

About Baby2Baby:

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over half a billion items in the past 14 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies and recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

