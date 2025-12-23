Colossal Raises $1,871,661 to Benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation | 2025 Style Icon Announced

PHOENIX, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal , the pioneer of purpose-driven competitions, is proud to reveal the winner of its inaugural Style Icon competition , Jordi Luke from Cleveland, OH. Created by Colossal in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation , Style Icon is the first-of-its-kind competition that invited individuals across the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) to express their signature aesthetic while raising funds through a vote-by-donation model.

Jordi Luke takes the crown as the 2025 Style Icon.

Presented by Elton John, David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment and Chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and multi-award-winning beauty entrepreneur and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, the Style Icon competition generated $1,871,661, with proceeds granted to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The Foundation's mission is to overcome HIV and LGBTQ+ stigma, discrimination, and neglect that prevents us from ending AIDS for everyone, everywhere.

"Our Style Icon competition called on fashion visionaries to make their mark while raising lifesaving funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This campaign has been all about using your platform for good while showcasing two of my favorite things; show-stopping style and world-changing impact," said Elton John.

"This was more than a search for the next trendsetter—it has been an opportunity to prove that true style icons use their platform and influence to create meaningful change in the world," said David Furnish.

Selected from thousands of standout entries, Luke earned the Style Icon title and will receive an award of $20,000, and an editorial feature in Flaunt® Magazine. This fearless fashionisto encourages self-belief and creative freedom. Grounded in purpose, Jordi uses fashion as a platform to uplift inclusive communities and champion belonging through generosity and impact.

"Darlings, there is so much JOY to be found in glamour! When changemakers, beauty lovers and fashion icons unite for a cause this powerful… we don't just follow trends — we set them and spark transformation. I am so proud to champion this magical mission with the Elton John AIDS Foundation," added Charlotte Tilbury.

As the creator of the Style Icon, Colossal aims to inspire people through purpose-driven competitions to advocate for themselves and make a meaningful impact for those in need. With the campaign officially closed, Colossal will share updates on grant allocation and next steps for Luke, including the forthcoming Flaunt® Magazine feature and fashion week experience. Follow along @officialstyleicon .

To learn more, visit eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org and styleicon.org .

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that develops purpose-driven digital competitions like Style Icon, giving participants the chance to make their mark while making an impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

About Elton John AIDS Foundation:

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as informing government strategies to end AIDS.

www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org . @ejaf on Instagram.

