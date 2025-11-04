Colossal x PAWS: Registration Open for America's Favorite Pet® 2026, a Fundraiser to Celebrate the Human-Animal Bond

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, millions of Americans share their lives with pets who are more like family than companions. That devotion has inspired one of the most successful and heartfelt fundraising campaigns in the pet industry— America's Favorite Pet ®, organized and powered by Colossal , a professional fundraising organization dedicated to connecting digital engagement with real-world impact.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy host America's Favorite Pet 2026

Now entering its 6th year, America's Favorite Pet is a Colossal competition that has raised more than $22 million to benefit PAWS , a Washington-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming domestic animals and wildlife alike. Registration for the 2026 competition is officially open through January 12, 2026, inviting cat and dog parents nationwide to enter their cherished companions for the opportunity to win a $10,000 cash prize and be featured on the cover of Modern Cat or Modern Dog magazine.

"From rescuing emaciated dogs in a hoarding situation to providing compassionate care for animals displaced by natural disasters, PAWS has been able to meet the urgent needs of countless cats, dogs, and over 150 species of wildlife with the incredible support of the America's Favorite Pet competition," said PAWS CEO Heidi Wills.

America's Favorite Pet: Not a Local Contest — A National Competition

This annual campaign brings together pet lovers across the country in a spirited show of love and advocacy. America's Favorite Pet is an online competition where participants enlist the help of their family, friends, and followers to cast online votes for their beloved furry (and some not-so-furry) friends in hopes of earning the grand prize—a feature on the cover of Modern Cat or Modern Dog and $10,000 each.

Participants upload a photo of their legally owned cat or dog (one entry per household), then rally support from their social and local communities. Each voter receives one free vote every 24 hours, with additional vote by donation available via $1/vote—funds that go toward PAWS' mission of helping animals go home and thrive.

A Movement with Measurable Impact

The structure may be simple, but the outcome is extraordinary. In 2025 alone, America's Favorite Pet generated over $8 million, fueling life-saving care for thousands of domestic pets and injured wildlife. Those funds also supported the completion of PAWS' new 25-acre wildlife rehabilitation center in Washington State and expanded educational programs that reached over 4,000 students nationwide.

For pet lovers and brands alike, this initiative offers a chance to blend passion with purpose. It unites advocacy, engagement, and entertainment, proving that digital campaigns can generate tangible, life-changing impact.

Familiar Faces, Fresh Inspiration

Adding to the excitement, celebrity hosts Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy, both devoted animal advocates, will once again lend their voices to the campaign. Their enthusiasm and authenticity bring an added layer of warmth to the competition, inspiring participants and newcomers to rally for a cause that transcends species.

America's Favorite Pet Sponsors

The competition is sponsored by Crown & Paw and Love, Nala.

Crown & Paw : Turn your pet into royalty with a custom portrait from Crown & Paw! Each masterpiece captures your fur-baby's unique charm and personality, creating a timeless keepsake you'll treasure forever.

Love, Nala : Inspired by Nala Cat, every bite of Love, Nala's food, treats, and supplements is packed with a perfect blend of nutritious ingredients and love—because that's what makes your kitty's world go round.

Registration Now Open for America's Favorite Pet

Registration for the 2026 America's Favorite Pet competition is open now through January 12, 2026. Cat and dog owners are invited to enter their companions, share their stories, and join a nationwide celebration of love, loyalty, and the power of community.

Whether someone participates, donates, or simply votes, their involvement helps sustain a legacy of compassion that has already changed countless lives, both human and animal.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Favorite Pet, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

