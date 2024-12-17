Colossal's America's Favorite Pet Competition Returns for 2025, and It's Legit!

In 2024, donations generated through Colossal's America's Favorite Pet competition resulted in an $8.9 million grant to PAWS through its charity grantmaking partner, DTCare.

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal Management, the leading professional fundraiser, is thrilled to announce that it is kicking off 2025 with its legacy competition (and one of the cutest of the year)—America's Favorite Pet. This year, one dashing dog and one fabulous feline will each walk with $10,000 in prize money (well, their humans will) and will have the honor of gracing the cover of Modern Dog or Modern Cat magazines, along with a two-page spread showcasing their personality, charm, and heartwarming story. America's Favorite Pet is a unique opportunity for animal lovers to help raise funds for PAWS while turning two lucky pets into household names.

Behind the scenes of the America's Favorite Pet competition with Eric Stonestreet and his buddy, Roscoe. America's Favorite Pet is legit as Destiny's big smile on the cover of Modern Dog magazine.

COLOSSAL PARTNERS WITH ERIC STONESTREET & ROSCOE

Colossal is doggone excited to once again partner with Two-Time Emmy® Award Winning Actor and animal enthusiast Eric Stonestreet for the 2025 competition. Known for his roles in Modern Family and The Secret Life of Pets, Stonestreet and his trusty sidekick, Roscoe, will bring star power and laughs to this year's event.

CATFLUENCER NALA CAT

With millions of social media followers, Nala Cat knows a thing or two about becoming an internet sensation. Expect exclusive tips and insider advice from this iconic "catfluencer" to help elevate your pet's profile.

COLOSSAL LOVES PAWS

Colossal and America's Favorite Pet have a very strong bond with PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society), a nonprofit that has been connecting pets with loving families and rehabilitating wildlife since 1967. PAWS has unified more than 130,000 cats and dogs with loving families, nurtured more than 140,000 sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and made the world a better place for countless critters. Together, participants and supporters will help make a meaningful difference for animals in need.

THE TRUTH ABOUT AMERICA'S FAVORITE PET

Some people might ask 'Is America's Favorite Pet a legitimate contest?'

The answer is 'Yes!' In 2024, donations generated through Colossal's America's Favorite Pet competition resulted in an $8.9+ million grant to PAWS through its charity grantmaking partner, DTCare, and, the previous year resulted in a $3.2+ million grant to PAWS. America's Favorite Pet is a legitimate competition where one adorable pooch and fab feline are voted in by the public as America's top dog and top cat, each prancing away with $10,000 and the cover of Modern Cat or Modern Dog. You can find Destiny and Ysera's sweet faces on the Spring/Summer 2024 covers. PAWS even issued the professional fundraiser the 'Colossal Kindness Award'. So, yes, America's Favorite Pet is proven to be a legitimate competition.

MEET THE SPONSORS

Colossal is grateful for its product partners. Some competitors will enjoy exclusive prizes, treats, and surprises along the way from these incredible sponsors.

KONG: Renowned for innovative and durable products, KONG is committed to providing top-quality toys & treats for the nation's most beloved animals.

Love, Nala: Every ounce of 'Love, Nala' cat food, treats, & supplements comes filled with wholesome, healthy, nutritious ingredients. It's also filled with the most special ingredient of all: love.

Furbaby Socks: Talk about an awesome holiday gift. Furbaby Socks creates custom socks of your favorite furbaby, all while helping animals in need. They donate 5% of the net profit from every pair sold to the ASPCA.

Crown & Paw creates custom pet portraits, transforming cherished companions into regal masterpieces. Each portrait captures the unique personality of pets, creating timeless keepsakes for passionate pet lovers.

For more information and to register, visit americasfavpet.com or colossal.org/americasfavoritepet.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Favorite Pet, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

