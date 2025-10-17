Colossal's Toddler of the Year Campaign Raises $12.7 Million to Support Toys for Tots

Three-year-old Dominik "Domi" Gergely wins $25,000 and the spotlight at the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal , the nation's leading professional fundraiser, announces the conclusion of the inaugural Toddler of the Year competition. Families nationwide helped raise an impressive $12.7 million in support of Toys for Tots®, turning toddler joy into holiday hope for children across the country.

See the big Toddler of the Year reveal on Fox & Friends with host Ainsley Earhardt.

In an exclusive announcement aired live on national television during Fox & Friends, where Lt. General Jim Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Colossal CEO Mary Hagen, the Toddler of the Year and his family joined together to celebrate the announcement and honor the campaign's mission of spreading joy to children in need.

"Working with Colossal has exceeded every expectation. Their team's creativity, professionalism, and genuine commitment to our mission have been remarkable. They've taken our vision of celebrating childhood joy with driving year-round awareness and turned it into something truly special. The way they balanced entertainment and purpose shows they understand that meaningful campaigns can be both fun and impactful." –Lt. General Jim Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Domi: Toddler of the Year Winner

After months of adorable moments, family stories, and spirited competition, Dominik "Domi" Gergely was crowned the 2025 Toddler of the Year . At just three years old, Domi is already a natural helper who loves trucks, basketball, singing, and dancing around the house. His giggles, curls, and bubbly spirit brighten every room he enters. Follow him @domi.gergely.

As this year's winner, Domi will receive:

$25,000 cash prize

A starring role in a national ad campaign

The honor of being the Jr. Marshall in the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade

A family trip to a Peppa Pig Theme Park

Colossal Supports Toys for Tots

Through the Toddler of the Year competition, Colossal is proud to support Toys for Tots , a charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. For over 75 years, Toys for Tots has brought happiness and hope to children during the Christmas season by collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to families facing financial hardship. These gifts provide more than just holiday cheer—they help build confidence, create lifelong memories, and remind every child that they are seen and valued. Each year, the program supports millions of children across the country, inspiring the next generation to grow into caring, responsible members of their communities.

Presenting Partner: Hasbro

As presenting partner, Hasbro championed the power of play and imagination through its beloved toddler brands:

Play-Doh® – Inspiring creativity, confidence, and curiosity with every squish and shape.





Peppa Pig – Since 2004, Peppa has encouraged toddlers everywhere to explore with confidence, curiosity, and laughter.

Sponsors

Magnetic Me – Makers of stylish toddler PJs, dresses, and more, designed with hidden magnetic closures for comfort and independence.





– Makers of stylish toddler PJs, dresses, and more, designed with hidden magnetic closures for comfort and independence. Stauffer's Animal Crackers – Iconic animal-shaped cookies that turn snack time into playful learning moments for the whole family.

Hosted by Mario Lopez

TV personality, actor, and father of three Mario Lopez brought warmth, charm, and family-first energy to the campaign, celebrating the tiny stars stealing hearts nationwide.

Colossal would like to thank all of the competitors, families, and supporters in the Toddler of the Year competition. It was a massive success in their quest to support the Toys for Tots mission.

To learn more, visit toddleroftheyear.org .

