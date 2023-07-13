Colostrum Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis Report 2023-2032 Featuring Key Players - Saskatoon Colostrum, Cure Nutraceutical, Jarrow Formulas, Ingredia Nutritional, Sterling Technology, & Biotaris

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colostrum Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product , By Application, By Form, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global colostrum market size is expected to reach USD 2,332.00 million by 2032

The rise in consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, along with the increasing prevalence of social media marketing, that is significantly grabbing the attention and focus of colostrum manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and geographical footprint by introducing several new products and inauguration various large production facilities, thereby influencing the global market growth and demand.

For instance, in November 2022, PanTheryx introduced its extra-strength colostrum supplement specially formulated for the healthcare practitioner channel. The new product launch is an extension of their Life's First Naturals consumer brand, which undergoes a special process for protecting the bioactive components from enzymes and digestive acids.

Animal colostrum has also been consumed as a health food or for medical purposes along with the central practices, as consumers believe that animal colostrum is a crucial component of the development of healthy children and supportive of infirmed adults.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries have shown significant interest in the bovine colostrum as a key source of growth factors and many other specific bioactive components. Presently, rising investments in pharmaceutical research are underway to examine the potential benefits of its use in several gastroenterological conditions.

In recent years, colostrum has gained significant traction, as it helps create a coating over the intestine to prevent germ attacks. In addition, food and beverage manufacturers worldwide have significantly increased their expenditure on developing products by utilizing several novel milk constituents, including HMO and colostrum, which is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the coming years.

Colostrum Market Report Highlights

  • Whole powder segment accounted for considerable market share in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by increasing adoption of colostrum whole powder in the formulation of various nutritional supplements
  • Nutritional supplementation segment held the considerable market revenue share in 2022, owing to increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of these supplements among health-conscious consumers
  • Powder segment is projected to hold largest market over the forecast period, which is mainly driven by increased adoption of colostrum powder products as a superfood that support the gut health
  • Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the anticipated period, on account of increasing consumer spending capacity on their well-being and healthy lifestyle
  • The global key market players include Saskatoon Colostrum, Cure Nutraceutical, Jarrow Formulas, Ingredia Nutritional, Sterling Technology, & Biotaris.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increase in chronic disease incidences
  • Increasing demand from the cosmetic sector

Restraints and Challenges

  • Ban of bovine colostrum in infant foods

Business Analysis Tools

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Colostrum Market Form Trends
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • La Belle Inc.
  • The Saskatoon Colostrum
  • Ingredia Nutritional
  • NIG Nutritionals
  • Biostrum Nutritech
  • APS BioGroup
  • Good Health NZ Products Ltd.
  • Cuprem Inc.
  • Sterling Technolohy
  • Biotaris B.V.
  • Vivesa Holding
  • Cure Nutraceutical Pvt. Ltd.
  • Agati Healthcare
  • MIP Colostrum NZ
  • Jarrow Formulas Inc.
  • PuraLife LLC
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • Sovereign Laboratories

Scope of the Report

Colostrum, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • White Powder
  • Skimmed Powder
  • Specialty Powder

Colostrum, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Nutritional Supplementation
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

Colostrum, Form Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Liquid
  • Powder
  • Capsule

