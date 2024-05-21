ColoTest for Colon Cancer Screening Now Available at Select Walmart Locations

New over-the-counter FIT test offers fast results at home with no lab testing

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese Pharmaceutical , a privately held manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) branded and private label products today announced ColoTest®, its new Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) for colon cancer screening, is now available at 3,700 Walmart locations across the U.S.

The FDA-cleared ColoTest® identifies the presence of hidden blood in the stool in support of the early detection of colon cancer or gastrointestinal disorders such as colitis, diverticulitis, and polyps. Launched in February 2024, it is now available in thousands of retail locations as well as online at Walmart.com . A store locator provides consumers access to the location nearest them at mycolotest.com/store-locator/ .

The vast majority of colon cancer deaths are considered preventable when identified in early stages. Despite this, colon cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with rates rising among younger adults in particular. According to a recent report by the American Cancer Society , nearly double the number of adults under 55 are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer compared to a decade ago, and colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under the age of 50 (second in women under 50).

Colonoscopies are the gold standard of screening for colorectal cancer. However, only some people become eligible for the procedure before age 45. Other barriers to colonoscopy may include fear of the procedure, lack of adequate insurance/insurance coverage for the test or other issues. ColoTest offers a highly accurate and discreet alternative that anyone can use in the comfort of their home, regardless of age, and without the need for a prescription, which may support increased screening for some people.

"With colon cancer rates on the rise, addressing barriers to screening is critical. ColoTest is an important option that offers a convenient, affordable, non-invasive test that can identify invisible blood in stool, a key warning sign for colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal abnormalities," said Jeffrey Reese, President, of Reese Pharmaceutical. "We're proud to now offer this important tool to Walmart customers, significantly expanding its availability and the opportunity to get more Americans screened for this often deadly cancer."

To use ColoTest, users simply place a sheet of paper from the kit over the toilet, use the collection tube to gather the sample, follow cassette instructions to test and wait for a reaction. Results appear in as little as one minute. Those with a positive test are advised to contact their doctor for additional testing, such as a colonoscopy.

For more information on ColoTest, click here .

Reese Pharmaceutical has been serving the pharmaceutical industry for over 100 years with a portfolio of products across cough and cold, digestive care, family planning, feminine health, and first aid. The company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for ColoTest in September 2023.

About Reese Pharmaceutical

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Reese Pharmaceutical Company is a privately held manufacturer of OTC branded and private label products selling to national and regional discount chains, food and grocery, drug wholesalers, co-ops, and independent pharmacies.

