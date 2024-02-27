Reese Pharmaceutical Launches New At-Home Colon Cancer Screening Test

ColoTest, a new over-the-counter FIT test that requires one stool sample and offers instant results with no lab testing, is now for sale through local pharmacies



CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese Pharmaceutical is expanding its over-the-counter (OTC) diagnostic portfolio with the launch of ColoTest® , an at-home Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) that identifies the presence of hidden blood in the stool in support of the early detection of colon cancer or gastrointestinal disorders such as colitis, diverticulitis, and polyps.

The FDA-cleared ColoTest is now available for sale through a growing number of pharmacies – just in time for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.

A recent report by the American Cancer Society revealed a troubling spike in new colon and rectal cancer diagnoses across the US. Nearly double the number of young adults under 55 are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer compared to a decade ago, and colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under the age of 50 (second in women under 50).

"90% of colon cancer-related deaths are thought to be preventable if caught early, and yet more than 29 million Americans are not screening for it. With colon cancer rates on the rise, it is more important than ever for people to be proactive. We're proud to introduce ColoTest to help meet this challenge by delivering a convenient, affordable, non-invasive screening option that enables people to identify invisible blood in stool, a key warning sign for colorectal cancer, diverticulitis, gastrointestinal disorders, colitis and polyps. This test is performed in the comfort of your own home with results at home as soon as 1 minute," said Jeffrey Reese, President, of Reese Pharmaceutical.

With a suggested retail price of $19.99, ColoTest 1ct is inexpensive and easy to use. You simply place a sheet of paper from the kit over the toilet to collect a sample, brush a portion into the tube, add the sampler, and wait for a reaction. Results appear in as little as one minute. Those with a positive test are advised to contact their doctor for additional testing, such as a colonoscopy.

While colonoscopies remain the gold standard of screening for colorectal cancer, only some people become eligible for the procedure before age 45, with others feeling adverse to colonoscopy or lacking insurance coverage. ColoTest offers a highly accurate and discreet alternative that anyone can access regardless of age, which may help get more young adults screened sooner.

Reese Pharmaceutical has been serving the pharmaceutical industry for over 100 years with a portfolio of products across cough and cold, digestive care, family planning, feminine health, and first aid. The company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for ColoTest in September 2023. The new test will be on shelves in major retail stores later this spring.

About Reese Pharmaceutical

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Reese Pharmaceutical Company is a privately held manufacturer of OTC branded and private label products selling to national and regional discount chains, food and grocery, drug wholesalers, co-ops, and independent pharmacies.

