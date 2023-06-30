Colson Group Holdings Announces Acquisition of ARBCO Industries, LLC

News provided by

Colson Group Holdings

30 Jun, 2023, 09:59 ET

OAKBROOK, Ill., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colson Group, the leading global manufacturer of casters and wheels, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ARBCO Industries, LLC (ARBCO). ARBCO has been in business for 56 years in Export, PA and is the leading North American manufacturer of phenolic wheels.

Continue Reading
Arbco Wheels
Arbco Wheels

This acquisition expands Colson Group's product offerings and strengthens its USA manufacturing footprint. Paul Hauck, former owner of ARBCO Industries, LLC, will become Director of Operations for ARBCO at Colson Group. "We are excited to join the Colson Group and to bring our expertise in phenolic wheels to their already impressive portfolio," said Paul Hauck. "This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers and provide them with even more high-quality products." Richard Kobor, CEO of Colson Group, added, "We are happy to welcome ARBCO Industries into the Colson family. The material handling industry knows ARBCO makes the best phenolic wheels.

ARBCO's acquisition allows Colson to expand its industry leading portfolio of wheels, drive additional US manufacturing, and provide an even broader range of solutions to customers." Under the umbrella of Colson Group Holdings, ARBCO Industries will continue to provide exceptional products and services to new and existing customers. With this acquisition, Colson Group continues to strengthen its position as the market leader, well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of its customers across the globe. About Colson Group Colson Group, with its globally recognized brands, is renowned for creating innovative solutions that empower various industries with specialized mobility options.

With a comprehensive product portfolio and a well-established global value chain, Colson Group ensures unparalleled efficiencies and support for its customers. Employing over 1,600 professionals across 26 state-of-the-art facilities worldwide, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to its customers' success. For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Todd Ohme
Corporate Director of Marketing
[email protected]
269.769.879

SOURCE Colson Group Holdings

