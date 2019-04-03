Colt Data Centre Services Acquires New Site in Osaka

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading carrier neutral data centre operator, today announces its latest site acquisition in Osaka, Japan. The Osaka site will house Colt DCS' first hyperscale data centre in the region with the development of the 30MW hyperscale facility expected to commence later this year.

Osaka has a population of 18 million making it Japan's second largest economic market and the 12th largest metro market in the world. Demand from online content providers and managed/cloud service providers is expected to grow significantly over the next five years, making it a key market for Colt DCS.

The Osaka region has become a very popular disaster recovery destination for Tokyo-based companies, as well as multi-nationals with Tokyo-based data centre operations, and as a result, the location has become the next data centre hub outside of Tokyo.

The Osaka data centre will be Colt DCS' third hyperscale data centre in Japan, adding to the existing Inzai campus just east of Tokyo, which already houses two other hyperscale facilities. The Osaka data centre will also provide customers access to highly-skilled, bi-lingual in-house staff to manage its facilities and support customers, a key solution that sets Colt DCS apart from other providers in the region.

The site acquisition comes in direct response to the surge in cloud service providers in Japan that have resulted in a growing demand for data centre providers and carrier neutral network access in the region.

"Having already built data centre facilities in the country, we understand the specific needs of this growing market," said Richard Wellbrock, Vice President Real Estate, Colt Data Centre Services.

"The acquisition of the site and our continued focus and investment in Japan is being driven by our hyperscale customers who are in need of large capacity requirements and require reliable and scalable solutions. We are confident that our track record of building and delivering hyperscale facilities will be able to support the influx of cloud service providers in the country as they continue to expand their operations. The Osaka site acquisition is yet another step forward for us in significantly strengthening our foothold in APAC as well as being testament that our land banking strategy remains solid."

About Colt Data Centre Services

Colt Data Centre Services is a leading carrier neutral data centre operator. We are trusted by our globally recognised customers to provide unparalleled service and security. Our operational excellence is verified by achieving one of the highest possible scores in the Uptime Institute's Management and Operations award. Colt Data Centre Services has been designing, building and operating large scale data centres and providing data centre colocation services for more than 20 years at our 24 carrier-neutral data centres across Europe and Asia. http://www.coltdatacentres.net/

