Colt DCS appoints Gilly Cooper as the company's new Vice President of Human Resources

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced the appointment of Gilly Cooper to the role of Vice President of Human Resources (HR). Cooper will be responsible for leading Colt DCS' HR functions across the business's global team.

Cooper's role as VP of HR will focus on several key aspects including the development of Colt DCS' talent pool. She will engage with employees on a granular level to improve and scale the business's culture while also delivering on Colt DCS' commitments to improve their market offering to prospective data centre employees.

Cooper brings over 25 years of experience as a senior HR leader in the IT, telecommunications, and professional service sectors. At her most recent position with Veritas Technologies, Cooper held the title of International HR Leader. During her tenure she led a team of HR professionals across EMEA and APJ and was responsible for coaching the senior leadership team through a transformative period in the company's history. Cooper was invaluable in developing an engaging people strategy for all of Veritas' employees.

"What drew me to Colt DCS is the company's people-focused mindset and how much they value their employees in every country. This is very much in line with my passion around nurturing talent and extending the lifecycle of employees. I can't wait to get to grips with expanding Colt DCS' teams across Europe and Asia by seeking out the best talent in the data centre industry," said Cooper.

Prior to Veritas Technologies, Cooper was an International Senior Business Partner at AVAYA, where she developed and executed the company's overall people strategy. Her role extended to coaching and engaging with employees and key stakeholders enabling drive and growth to deliver business results.

"Gilly is an extremely impressive leader with an extensive understanding of the data centre business," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS. "She has a collaborative style that fits perfectly with Colt DCS' frame of mind, and I know she will be a great asset to the business and our future."

