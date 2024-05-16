Colt Technology Services Collaborates with Infosys to Accelerate its Digital Transformation Program

New collaboration aims to expedite Colt's ongoing digital transformation program

Colt's customers set to benefit from easier, faster access to a wide range of integrated global IT, cloud and digital infrastructure services including Network-as-a-Service

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Technology Services (Colt) the digital infrastructure company, today announced a five-year strategic collaboration with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Through this engagement, enterprises will stand to benefit from Colt's award-winning SD WAN, SASE and Network-as-a-Service solutions combined with Infosys' market-leading expertise in digital transformation offerings.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will aim to accelerate Colt's digital transformation program to build Colt IO, which will automate and simplify services, systems, and processes using next generation platforms. This will make it easier and faster to service customers and to respond to changing market dynamics. In addition, Infosys will also help Colt boost its innovative product roadmap and grow its managed network-as-a-service and application-centric infrastructure solutions.

Ash Surti, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Colt Technology Services, said, "We're excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we continue our digital transformation journey to deliver the best possible experience for our employees, customers, and partners."

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Colt on the modernization of their intricate IT infrastructure. Our strategic digital transformation initiatives, aimed at enhancing efficiency and agility, will help Colt with enhanced customer experience and accelerate their transformational digital initiatives. As a growth partner for Colt, our commitment to innovating together underscores our shared vision for a successful digital future."

In November 2023 Colt completed its acquisition of Lumen EMEA. The partnership with Infosys will help drive this integration of the two organizations to deliver a single, consistent, seamless service experience. Customers benefit from an enhanced, integrated range of industry-leading solutions at greater scale, and employees benefit from fast access to the platforms they need to deliver Colt's industry-leading customer experience.

About Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.

Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to a global business spanning 40+ countries, with over 6,000 employees and more than 80 offices around the world. Colt's customers benefit from expansive digital infrastructure connecting 32,000 buildings across 230 cities, more than 50 Metropolitan Area Networks and 250+ Points of Presence across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North America's largest business hubs.

Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector. Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and the planet.

For more information, please visit www.colt.net

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

