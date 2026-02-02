Infosys and Madison Square Garden Family of Companies Renew & Expand Multi-Year Digital Innovation Partnership

Infosys named official entitlement partner of iconic Theater at MSG – now the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Infosys will continue to elevate fan engagement for the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment"), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) (together, the MSG Family of Companies) today announced an extension of their partnership. The extension reinforces Infosys' role as the Official Digital Innovation Partner across key properties within the MSG Family of Companies, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden and MSG Networks. And, as part of this expanded partnership, the Theater at Madison Square Garden has been renamed the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

"Our partnership with Infosys is built on a shared commitment to using innovation to elevate the guest experience," said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. "Each year, more than two million guests who attend events at MSG, including the newly renamed Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, will see this partnership come to life through integrated Infosys branding across The Garden complex."

"By extending our partnership, we are deepening our role as the Official Digital Innovation Partner for the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and Madison Square Garden," said Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden as well as our digital innovation partnership with the Knicks and Rangers will create new, immersive ways for fans to connect with the brand and their favorite teams - bringing technology–driven storytelling, insights, and engagement to life across multiple touchpoints."

The expanded partnership features two premier branded locations within the Madison Square Garden complex: the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden and the Infosys Suite Level on the ninth floor of The Garden, with brand integration across 18 suites. In addition, Infosys will benefit from sustained visibility across MSG's digital platforms, in-arena signage, GardenVision features during Knicks and Rangers home games, and enhanced wayfinding and signage throughout the theater and along Eighth Avenue, as well as static placements in Penn Station. Infosys will also power fan-facing innovations for the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering to enhance the fan experience. Infosys previously activated technology–led experiences at MSG, including Fan Fabric, the amalgamation of next-gen technology and the creativity of artists that generated personalized pieces of art.

The 5,600-seat Theater, now called the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, has been one of New York City's most celebrated live entertainment venues for nearly 60 years, recognized for its intimate setting and world-class mix of events that spans entertainment, sports and culture. The venue has hosted many of the biggest names in live entertainment including Chris Rock; Diana Ross; Elton John; James Taylor; Jerry Seinfeld; John Legend; Karol G; Mary J. Blige; Tyler, the Creator; and The Who. It has also been the setting of memorable sporting events, including the World Series of Darts, boxing, and both the NBA and NFL Drafts. In addition, the theater has hosted various product launches, upfronts, award shows and other special events, as well as a variety of theatrical productions and family shows, including 'Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil and PAW Patrol Live!

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive experiences, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with a second venue planned for Abu Dhabi. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit https://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

