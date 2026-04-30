Columbia Bank Launches Franchise Banking Team

Bank hires industry leaders James Short and Rich Watson to expand franchise banking capabilities and build a premier platform with an initial focus on restaurants

TACOMA, Wash., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank (Columbia), a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced the launch of its Franchise Banking Team, strengthening the bank's expertise and capabilities to support franchisors and operators with full-service banking relationships. To lead the newly formed team, the bank has hired James Short and Rich Watson, two of the premier franchise banking leaders in the country and highly specialized restaurant banking experts.

The announcement marks the formal expansion of Columbia's existing franchise support following the acquisition last year of Pacific Premier Bank and its franchise banking portfolio. The new Franchise Banking Team will offer dedicated treasury management, credit, derivatives, wealth management and merchant banking solutions to restaurant franchisors, franchisees and independently branded concepts.

"James and Rich are widely recognized leaders in the restaurant and franchise banking spaces. We're thrilled to have bankers of their caliber help expand our capabilities and build a best-in-class franchise platform," said Tory Nixon, President of Columbia Bank. "Columbia's commitment to fostering full and long-term banking relationships, combined with the deep industry experience of James and Rich, will give customers that partner with us a distinct competitive advantage."

Prior to joining Columbia, Short launched the Food Franchise Finance Team at BBVA Compass and held multiple leadership roles at GE Capital Franchise Finance. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at Bank of America, leading origination of debt, treasury management, derivative and investment banking solutions.

"Columbia Bank has a clear vision for growth and understands the tremendous opportunity we have to be a difference-maker for franchise owners and operators," said Short. "Tory and his team are very supportive and passionate about elevating Columbia as a premier player in this space. We're excited to bring our collective expertise and the bank's unique value to top restaurant operators."

Watson joins Columbia Bank and brings more than 15 years of deep understanding of middle market finance and the unique cashflow dynamics of the restaurant industry. Prior to joining the team, he was most recently a Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at Bank of America, where he specialized in all product classes of restaurant banking. He also held positions as Credit Products Officer and Portfolio Management Officer within the multinational bank's Restaurant Group.

"An effective franchise banking partner needs to have a strong understanding of their clients' needs, as well as extensive knowledge of the consumer and brand trends impacting their business," said Watson. "That's where we have a distinct advantage. James and I are excited to turn our decades of experience supporting restaurant operators into long-term banking relationships with Columbia."

About Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank is an award-winning preeminent regional bank with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Columbia Bank is the principal subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB). Learn more at columbiabank.com and columbiabankingsystem.com.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.