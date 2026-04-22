TACOMA, Wash., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced it has been recognized by Crisil Coalition Greenwich with two regional Best Bank Awards for excellence in middle market banking. More than 500 banks worldwide were evaluated across small business and middle market categories, with only 47 banks receiving honors.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich recognized Columbia Bank in the following middle market banking categories for the U.S. West region:

Columbia Bank Receives 2026 Best Bank Honors from Crisil Coalition Greenwich

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (West)

Best Bank – Satisfaction with Relationship Manager for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (West)

Source: Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 U.S. Commercial Banking Study

Best Bank Awards are based on extensive client feedback. The 2026 middle market recognitions draw from more than 11,000 interviews with U.S.-based businesses generating $10 million to $500 million in annual sales.

"Columbia Bank's recognition by Crisil Coalition Greenwich as a 2026 Best Bank is especially meaningful since it's the result of customer testimonials. It reflects the priority we place on supporting middle market companies, as well as the dedication and expertise our bankers bring to the table every day for our customers," said Tory Nixon, Columbia Bank President. "It's a privilege to support so many outstanding middle market enterprises across the West, and we will continue to earn their trust and confidence."

Additional 2026 Accolades

The Coalition Greenwich awards add to a growing list of honors Columbia Bank has received this year, including:

Forbes: America's Best Banks

Global Finance: Best Bank for Small and Midsize Enterprises, West

Global Finance: Best Trade Finance Partner, West

About Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Columbia Bank is a subsidiary of Tacoma, Washington-based Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB).

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.