Columbia Banking System Announces First Quarter 2019 Results, Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends

Record first quarter net income of $45.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63

Net loans increased $129.3 million , or 6.2% on an annualized basis from record first quarter loan production of $365.8 million

Net interest margin of 4.32%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018; operating net interest margin (1) remained stable at 4.33%

Nonperforming assets to period end assets ratio improved to 0.45%

Regular cash dividend and the special cash dividend declared were $0.28 and $0.14 , respectively, with the ability to repurchase up to 2.9 million shares, or approximately 4% of outstanding shares

Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System and Columbia Bank (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), said today upon the release of Columbia's first quarter 2019 earnings, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for the high level of collaboration and commitment of our employees in creating value for our customers and shareholders. Their collective efforts represent the most significant catalyst in generating the record level of net income and earnings per share posted in the first quarter."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2019 were $13.06 billion. Loans were $8.52 billion, up $129.3 million, or 6.2% annualized, from December 31, 2018 as a result of loan originations of $365.8 million. Securities available for sale were $3.03 billion at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $140.2 million from $3.17 billion at December 31, 2018 as earning assets rotated into loans. Total deposits at March 31, 2019 were $10.37 billion, a decrease of $89.1 million from December 31, 2018. Core deposits comprised 95% of total deposits and were $9.90 billion at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $74.9 million from December 31, 2018. Deposit mix remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2018 with 49% noninterest-bearing and 51% interest-bearing. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 18 basis points, an increase of 4 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018, on an actual/actual basis. For additional information regarding this calculation, see the "Net Interest Margin" section.

Clint Stein, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We achieved record loan production for the first quarter which, coupled with moderating headwinds from pay down activity, led to very solid loan growth during the quarter. Our bankers continue to take market share and earn new relationships on both sides of the balance sheet." Mr. Stein continued, "Our typical seasonal decline in deposits masked the significant new business development wins our teams achieved."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $121.0 million, a decrease of $2.9 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $5.5 million from the prior year period. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher average Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance balances combined with a nominal increase in the rates on our interest-bearing demand and money market accounts. The increase from the prior year period was a combination of higher rates on earning assets and higher volumes of loans and taxable securities. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase was principally due to the $1.8 million gain from the sale of securities during the quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, noninterest income decreased $1.4 million. The decrease from the prior year period was due to lower card revenue during the current quarter because, as of July 1, 2018, we became subject to the interchange fee cap imposed under the Dodd-Frank Act. In addition, loan revenue decreased compared to the first quarter of 2018 due to lower gains recorded on the sale of SBA loans coupled with lower interest rate swap fee income. Other noninterest income also declined as a result of a gain on the sale of a credit card portfolio that was recorded during the first quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting these decreases was the previously noted $1.8 million of investment securities gains in the current quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $84.7 million, a decrease of $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. After removing the effect of acquisition-related expenses for the linked quarter, noninterest expense decreased $1.8 million due to lower legal and professional fees and other expenses which were partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits expense. The decrease in legal expense was due to lower expenses related to problem loans, while professional fees declined as a result of lower expenses related to corporate initiatives during the first quarter. Other expenses decreased as a result of a $550 thousand recapture of the loan loss reserve on off-balance sheet liabilities during the quarter compared to an expense of $375 thousand during the linked quarter.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased by $1.3 million. After removing the acquisition-related expenses of $4.3 million from the first quarter of 2018, year over year noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 4%. This increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and employee benefits and legal and professional expenses partially offset by a decrease in other expenses. Other expenses decreased as a result of a $550 thousand recapture of the loan loss reserves on off-balance sheet liabilities during the quarter compared to an expense of $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin

Beginning first quarter 2019, net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days and on an Actual/Actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information, on a quarterly basis, for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the quarter. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis.

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.32%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 4 basis points from the prior year period. The decrease in the net interest margin for the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter was due to higher average FHLB advance balances combined with lower loan discount accretion income during the quarter. The increase from the prior year period was a combination of higher rates paid on loans and taxable securities and higher volumes of these interest-earning assets partially offset by higher average FHLB advances.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)(2) was 4.33% for the first quarter of 2019, which was effectively flat compared to the linked quarter and increased 9 basis points from the prior year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter was due to higher rates on interest-earning assets, which more than offset the increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

Greg Sigrist, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our client franchise has continued to be a remarkable source of strength, as reflected in our total deposit cost."

The following table shows the impact to interest income resulting from income accretion on acquired loan portfolios as well as the net interest margin and operating net interest margin:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

(dollars in thousands) Incremental accretion income due to:

















FDIC purchased credit impaired loans $ 288



$ 395



$ 585



$ 326



$ 329

Other acquired loans 1,747



2,218



2,643



2,690



3,370

Incremental accretion income $ 2,035



$ 2,613



$ 3,228



$ 3,016



$ 3,699





















Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 4.32 %

4.36 %

4.37 %

4.30 %

4.28 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.33 %

4.34 %

4.34 %

4.28 %

4.24 %





(1) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) were calculated using the actual number of days on an Actual/Actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information, on a quarterly basis, for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the quarter. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis. (2) Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2019, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.45% compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2018. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.2 million from the linked quarter due to a decrease in nonaccrual loans.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "It was a stable quarter for the bank from a credit perspective as nonperforming assets to total assets ticked down to 0.45% which is below our general target of 0.50%. We continued to have modest net charge-offs and provisions for loan losses."

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial business $ 35,577



$ 35,513

Real estate:





One-to-four family residential 923



1,158

Commercial and multifamily residential 13,301



14,904

Total real estate 14,224



16,062

Real estate construction:





One-to-four family residential —



318

Total real estate construction —



318

Consumer 2,814



2,949

Total nonaccrual loans 52,615



54,842

Other real estate owned and other personal property owned 6,075



6,049

Total nonperforming assets $ 58,690



$ 60,891



The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses:





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018



(in thousands) Beginning balance, loans excluding PCI loans

$ 79,758



$ 79,770



$ 68,739

Beginning balance, PCI loans

3,611



4,017



6,907

Beginning balance

83,369



83,787



75,646

Charge-offs:











Commercial business

(1,249)



(2,861)



(2,477)

One-to-four family residential real estate

(2)



—



—

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

—



(557)



(223)

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

(170)



—



—

Consumer

(478)



(421)



(264)

Purchased credit impaired

(1,089)



(1,076)



(1,343)

Total charge-offs

(2,988)



(4,915)



(4,307)

Recoveries:











Commercial business

480



535



802

One-to-four family residential real estate

17



19



172

Commercial and multifamily residential real estate

31



19



159

One-to-four family residential real estate construction

60



1,000



19

Consumer

238



384



260

Purchased credit impaired

705



751



1,224

Total recoveries

1,531



2,708



2,636

Net charge-offs

(1,457)



(2,207)



(1,671)

Provision for loan and lease losses, excluding PCI loans

1,344



1,870



6,975

Provision (recapture) for loan and lease losses, PCI loans

18



(81)



(1,123)

Provision for loan and lease losses

1,362



1,789



5,852

Ending balance, loans excluding PCI loans

80,029



79,758



74,162

Ending balance, PCI loans

3,245



3,611



5,665

Ending balance

$ 83,274



$ 83,369



$ 79,827



The allowance for loan and lease losses to period end loans was 0.98% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, Columbia recorded a net provision for loan and lease losses of $1.4 million compared to a net provision of $1.8 million for the linked quarter and a net provision of $5.9 million for the comparable quarter last year. The net provision for loan and lease losses recorded during the current quarter consisted of $1.3 million of provision expense for loans, excluding PCI loans and a provision of $18 thousand for PCI loans.

Organizational Update

As described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Board of Directors recently approved a stock repurchase program for up to 2.9 million shares, or approximately 4% of outstanding stock.

"Columbia is committed to driving long term shareholder value, and we believe that having a share repurchase program as part of our capital strategy increases the options we have available to achieve this goal," said Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter, Columbia Bank's Board of Directors was recognized by Seattle Business Magazine with its "Governance Award" for their service to the bank and the community. In addition, we were pleased to be recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Idaho" by Populus Marketing Research.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share and a special cash dividend of $0.14 per common share on May 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2019.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 12th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2018 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." For the 8th consecutive year, Columbia was included in the 2019 Forbes America's Best Bank list.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , include the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) local, national and international economic conditions may be less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on Columbia than expected and adversely affect Columbia's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new branches may be lower than expected; (4) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions may be greater than expected; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions may increase significantly; (6) failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures may adversely affect our business; (7) reliance on and cost of technology may increase; and (8) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes may adversely affect the businesses in which Columbia is engaged. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Unaudited





March 31,

December 31,







2019

2018







(in thousands) ASSETS

Cash and due from banks





$ 178,591



$ 260,180

Interest-earning deposits with banks





33,482



17,407

Total cash and cash equivalents





212,073



277,587

Debt securities available for sale at fair value



3,027,270



3,167,448

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost



25,600



25,960

Loans held for sale





4,017



3,849

Loans, net of unearned income





8,520,798



8,391,511

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses



83,274



83,369

Loans, net





8,437,524



8,308,142

Interest receivable





46,835



45,323

Premises and equipment, net





168,139



168,788

Other real estate owned





6,075



6,019

Goodwill





765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net





43,189



45,937

Other assets





327,872



280,250

Total assets





$ 13,064,436



$ 13,095,145

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing





$ 5,106,568



$ 5,227,216

Interest-bearing





5,262,441



5,230,910

Total deposits





10,369,009



10,458,126

FHLB advances





390,510



399,523

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase



23,018



61,094

Subordinated debentures





35,416



35,462

Other liabilities





157,863



107,291

Total liabilities





10,975,816



11,061,496

Commitments and contingent liabilities













March 31,

December 31,







2019

2018







(in thousands)





Preferred stock (no par value)











Authorized shares 2,000

2,000





Common stock (no par value)











Authorized shares 115,000

115,000





Issued and outstanding 73,565

73,249 1,642,977



1,642,246

Retained earnings





442,597



426,708

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





3,046



(35,305)

Total shareholders' equity





2,088,620



2,033,649

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 13,064,436



$ 13,095,145







































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Unaudited March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018 Interest Income (in thousands except per share amounts) Loans $ 108,416



$ 110,010



$ 103,027

Taxable securities 17,415



16,684



12,708

Tax-exempt securities 2,969



3,005



3,064

Deposits in banks 88



102



345

Total interest income 128,888



129,801



119,144

Interest Expense









Deposits 4,498



3,831



2,509

FHLB advances 2,685



1,399



570

Subordinated debentures 468



467



468

Other borrowings 215



216



116

Total interest expense 7,866



5,913



3,663

Net Interest Income 121,022



123,888



115,481

Provision for loan and lease losses 1,362



1,789



5,852

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 119,660



122,099



109,629

Noninterest Income









Deposit account and treasury management fees 8,980



9,383



8,740

Card revenue 3,662



3,576



5,813

Financial services and trust revenue 2,957



3,211



2,730

Loan revenue 2,389



2,344



3,186

Bank owned life insurance 1,519



1,467



1,426

Investment securities gains (losses), net 1,847



(16)



22

Other 342



437



1,226

Total noninterest income 21,696



20,402



23,143

Noninterest Expense









Compensation and employee benefits 52,085



51,261



50,570

Occupancy 8,809



8,858



10,121

Data processing 4,669



5,278



5,270

Legal and professional fees 4,573



5,941



3,237

Amortization of intangibles 2,748



2,890



3,188

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes (1) 1,876



1,410



1,317

Advertising and promotion 974



1,061



1,429

Regulatory premiums 984



932



937

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned 113



(26)



1

Other (1) 7,869



9,414



9,917

Total noninterest expense 84,700



87,019



85,987

Income before income taxes 56,656



55,482



46,785

Provision for income taxes 10,785



10,734



6,815

Net Income $ 45,871



$ 44,748



$ 39,970

Earnings per common share









Basic $ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.55

Diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.55

Dividends declared per common share - regular $ 0.28



$ 0.26



$ 0.22

Dividends declared per common share - special 0.14



0.14



—

Dividends declared per common share - total $ 0.42



$ 0.40



$ 0.22

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 72,521



72,434



72,300

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 72,524



72,438



72,305







(1) Beginning the first quarter of 2019, B&O taxes were reported separately from other taxes, licenses and fees, which are now reported under "other noninterest expense." Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.













FINANCIAL STATISTICS



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Unaudited March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 121,022



$ 123,888



$ 115,481

Provision for loan and lease losses $ 1,362



$ 1,789



$ 5,852

Noninterest income $ 21,696



$ 20,402



$ 23,143

Noninterest expense $ 84,700



$ 87,019



$ 85,987

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ —



$ 493



$ 4,265

Net income $ 45,871



$ 44,748



$ 39,970

Per Common Share









Earnings (basic) $ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.55

Earnings (diluted) $ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.55

Book value $ 28.39



$ 27.76



$ 26.60

Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 17.39



$ 16.68



$ 15.39

Averages









Total assets $ 13,048,041



$ 12,957,754



$ 12,603,144

Interest-earning assets $ 11,561,627



$ 11,458,470



$ 11,122,753

Loans $ 8,406,664



$ 8,441,354



$ 8,348,740

Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 3,140,201



$ 2,998,638



$ 2,682,250

Deposits $ 10,271,016



$ 10,560,280



$ 10,334,480

Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,226,396



$ 5,298,590



$ 5,405,730

Interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,802,965



$ 5,599,646



$ 5,627,853

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,044,620



$ 5,261,690



$ 4,928,750

Shareholders' equity $ 2,044,832



$ 1,988,981



$ 1,949,275

Financial Ratios









Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.38 %

1.27 % Return on average common equity 8.97 %

9.00 %

8.20 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.57 %

16.00 %

15.08 % Average equity to average assets 15.67 %

15.35 %

15.47 % Shareholders equity to total assets 15.99 %

15.53 %

15.55 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 10.44 %

9.95 %

9.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2) 4.32 %

4.36 %

4.28 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (3) 58.33 %

59.31 %

61.04 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 57.54 %

58.10 %

57.59 % Noninterest expense ratio 2.60 %

2.69 %

2.73 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1) 2.60 %

2.67 %

2.59 %













March 31,

December 31,



Period end 2019

2018



Total assets $ 13,064,436



$ 13,095,145





Loans, net of unearned income $ 8,520,798



$ 8,391,511





Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 83,274



$ 83,369





Securities, including equity securities and FHLB stock $ 3,052,870



$ 3,193,408





Deposits $ 10,369,009



$ 10,458,126





Core deposits $ 9,898,982



$ 9,973,840





Shareholders' equity $ 2,088,620



$ 2,033,649





Nonperforming assets









Nonaccrual loans $ 52,615



$ 54,842





Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO") 6,075



6,049





Total nonperforming assets $ 58,690



$ 60,891





Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.62 %

0.65 %



Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.45 %

0.46 %



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 0.98 %

0.99 %



Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended) $ 1,457



$ 2,207











(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Beginning January 2019, net interest margin was calculated using the actual number of days and on an Actual/Actual basis. This change was done to provide more meaningful trend information, on a quarterly basis, for our net interest margin regardless of the number of days in the quarter. Prior periods, which were previously reported on a 30/360 basis, have been restated to conform to the current basis. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.











