Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Notable Items for Second Quarter 2021

  • Announced merger agreement with Bank of Commerce Holdings
  • Quarterly net income of $55.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.77
  • Total loans, net of PPP loans increased $218.9 million, or 10% annualized1
  • Record non-PPP loan production of $605.2 million
  • Deposits increased $578.0 million, or 16% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.16%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the linked quarter
  • Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.14%
  • Loan balances subject to deferral declined 43% from March 31, 2021
  • Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB) , said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2021 earnings, "It was a solid quarter for us in spite of the difficult interest rate environment. Revenues were up, credit quality remained high, expenses were well-controlled and quarterly loan production exceeded $600 million for the first time in our history. On top of this, we announced a merger agreement with Sacramento-based Bank of Commerce Holdings ("Bank of Commerce"), which will allow us to expand the reach of our products and services into the northern California market."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $18.01 billion, an increase of $678.4 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.69 billion, up $16.8 million from March 31, 2021 as loan originations of $657.2 million were partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $894.1 million at March 31, 2021 to $691.9 million at June 30, 2021. The remaining PPP loans balance consisted of $148.4 million from the first round in 2020 and $543.5 million from the second round in 2021. Interest-earning deposits with banks were $612.9 million, a decrease of $93.5 million from the linked quarter. Debt securities available for sale were $4.19 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.31 billion from $5.50 billion at March 31, 2021 primarily as a result of the Company transferring securities with a fair value of $2.01 billion from an available for sale classification to a held to maturity classification. Debt securities in total were $6.21 billion, an increase of $718.5 million from $5.50 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was mostly a result of purchases during the quarter partially offset by principal pay downs. Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $15.35 billion, an increase of $578.0 million from March 31, 2021 largely due to an increase in demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2021 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $125.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $3.6 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to interest income from securities, which increased mainly due to higher average balances partially offset by lower average rates. This increase in securities was partially offset by a decrease in interest income from loans as a result of lower average rates. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income for securities and a reduction in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest income for loans. The increase in interest income for securities was due to higher average balances while the decrease in interest expense was due to lower average balances of FHLB advances and lower rates on deposits. The decline in interest income from loans was mainly due to lower average rates. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a net provision recovery for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 of $5.5 million compared to a net provision recovery of $800 thousand for the linked quarter and a net provision of $33.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2020.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "Our credit metrics continued to perform well. We had net recoveries during the quarter and nonperforming assets declined to levels not seen since before the Great Recession, well over a decade ago. This, combined with an improving economic forecast, resulted in a reasonable provision release. We continue to be encouraged as the economy reopens albeit watchful as new strains of the virus appear."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $436 thousand from the linked quarter and a decrease of $14.5 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was principally due to lower loan revenue, partially offset by an increase in card revenue. The decrease in loan revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to mortgage banking revenue, which decreased as a result of lower loan volume and lower premiums. The increase in card revenue was driven by interchange fees and merchant card services. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 was principally due to the sale of 17,360 shares of Visa Class B restricted stock during the second quarter of 2020 for a gain of $3.0 million, which resulted in an observable market price. As a result, the Company wrote up its remaining 77,683 Visa Class B restricted shares to fair value resulting in a gain of $13.4 million, for a total gain of $16.4 million. Based on the existing transfer restriction and uncertainty of Visa's litigation, the shares were previously carried at a zero-cost basis. The year-over-year decrease in investment securities gains was partially offset by an increase in card revenue, largely driven by interchange fees and merchant card services.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We have intentionally invested in training and systems supporting our bankers so they can collaborate to deliver products and services that aim to best fit our client's needs. We are seeing the benefit of these efforts in record financial services and trust revenues as well as growth in deposit service fees and card revenues."

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $84.1 million, an increase of $557 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by a decrease in data processing and software expense. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was mostly attributable to higher labor costs in the first quarter of 2021 related to the origination of PPP loans. Such labor costs, rather than recognized in the period incurred, are capitalized and amortized as a reduction to interest income over the life of the loan. The decrease in data processing and software expense was driven by higher vendor costs in the first quarter of 2021 associated with PPP loans.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $3.3 million, mostly attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due to higher labor costs in the second quarter of 2020, similar to those described in the preceding paragraph. The decrease in other noninterest expense was the result of a larger provision for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020


(in thousands)

Provision for unfunded loan commitments

$

200

$

1,500

$

2,800

$

1,700

$

3,800





















Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.16%, a decrease of 15 basis points and 48 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in loan yields, which was driven by the lower rate environment as well as lower PPP loan yields. Also contributing to the lower net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was a higher ratio of taxable securities, which had an average rate of 1.88% for the current quarter, to our overall earning assets. The average cost of total deposits for both the second and linked quarter of 2021 was 4 basis points. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by lower average rates on loans and securities as well as a higher ratio of taxable securities to our overall earning assets. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)2 was 3.15% for the second quarter of 2021, which decreased 15 basis points compared to the linked quarter and decreased 49 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands)

Interest income

$

7,075

$

9,097

$

4,590

$

16,172

$

4,590

Average balance

$

831,660

$

828,051

$

643,966

$

831,098

$

643,966

Yield

3.41

%

4.46

%

2.87

%

3.92

%

2.87

%

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "While the yield curve flattened slightly during the quarter, net interest income increased as we deployed new deposit funding into earning assets. On the strength of record production, our loan portfolio grew despite a $202 million decline in PPP loans during the period. We believe our balance sheet is well positioned for when interest rates return to more normal levels."

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2021, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.14% compared to 0.20% at March 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate and commercial business nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020


(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial loans:





Commercial real estate

$

3,019

$

7,317

$

7,712

Commercial business

10,745

13,551

13,222

Agriculture

9,034

10,629

11,614

Construction



191

217

Consumer loans:





One-to-four family residential real estate

1,179

1,751

2,001

Other consumer

44

142

40

Total nonaccrual loans

24,021

33,581

34,806

OREO and other personal property owned

381

521

553

Total nonperforming assets

$

24,402

$

34,102

$

35,359

Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.25% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2021.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020


(in thousands)

Beginning balance

$

148,294

$

149,140

$

122,074

$

149,140

$

83,968

Impact of adopting ASC 326









1,632

Charge-offs:









Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

(316)





(316)

(101)

Commercial business

(971)

(3,339)

(5,442)

(4,310)

(7,126)

Agriculture

(122)





(122)

(4,726)

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

(146)





(146)

(10)

Other consumer

(385)

(127)

(198)

(512)

(466)

Total charge-offs

(1,940)

(3,466)

(5,640)

(5,406)

(12,429)

Recoveries:









Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

16

36

13

52

27

Commercial business

874

3,214

811

4,088

1,671

Agriculture

5

12

1

17

42

Construction

521

46

235

567

677

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

503

51

422

554

704

Other consumer

215

61

130

276

254

Total recoveries

2,134

3,420

1,612

5,554

3,375

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

194

(46)

(4,028)

148

(9,054)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(5,500)

(800)

33,500

(6,300)

75,000

Ending balance

$

142,988

$

148,294

$

151,546

$

142,988

$

151,546

The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.48% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.53% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans3 was 1.59% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.69% at March 31, 2021.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020


(in thousands)

Loan balances subject to deferral

$

40,747

$

71,426

$

146,725

Organizational Update

Merchants Bank of Commerce Acquisition

On June 23, 2021, Columbia announced a definitive agreement to acquire Sacramento, California-based Bank of Commerce Holdings, the parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce. The acquisition marks Columbia's first expansion into the state of California.

Mr. Stein commented "Our partnership with Merchants Bank of Commerce extends our presence into the desirable northern California market with a franchise that aligns with our employee centric culture and our commitment to clients and community. Northern California and our current Northwest markets share many similarities, making the expansion a natural continuation of our existing footprint."

All 11 locations of Merchants Bank of Commerce will continue operating under the well-known Merchants Bank of Commerce brand doing business as a division of Columbia Bank. Merchants Bank of Commerce CEO, Randy Eslick, will continue to lead existing teams after the close of the acquisition as the President of the Merchants division.

Environment Award

The Puget Sound Business Journal honored the Bank with the Environment Award at their 2021 Corporate Citizenship Awards. The recognition was awarded based on Columbia's response to widespread wildfires that devastated forests across the Northwest as well as Columbia's support for reforestation and recovery efforts. 

Equity and Inclusivity Grants

Columbia launched its inaugural Equity and Inclusivity grant program, which awarded organizations across the Northwest supporting women and girls, people of color, people with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community with grants totaling $120,000. The grants are part of the Columbia's diversity, equity and inclusivity program and build upon Columbia's history of support for organizations providing services to underrepresented groups in the Northwest. 

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s9hh9a6w

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password: 3667919.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, July 30, 2021 using the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s9hh9a6w

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power4 in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks," marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

____________________

1 Total loans, net of PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for a reconciliation of total loans to total loans, net of PPP loans.

2 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

3 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

4 Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;
  • the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;
  • the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;
  • the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions (including the pending acquisition of Bank of Commerce and infrastructure may not be realized;
  • the ability to complete the proposed acquisition of Bank of Commerce in a timely manner or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or to complete future acquisitions;
  • the ability to successfully integrate Bank of Commerce if the acquisition is completed, or to integrate future acquired entities;
  • interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;
  • the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;
  • results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;
  • changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
  • changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;
  • changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;
  • increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;
  • continued consolidation in the Northwest financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;
  • our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;
  • any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;
  • inability to keep pace with technological changes;
  • our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;
  • failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;
  • the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks;
  • our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;
  • natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;
  • changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and
  • the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. The factors noted above and the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings should be considered when reading any forward-looking statements in this release.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

Bank of Commerce shareholders are urged to carefully review and consider each of Columbia's and Bank of Commerce's public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to their Annual Reports on Form 10-K, their proxy statements, their Current Reports on Form 8-K and their Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In connection with the proposed transaction, Columbia will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Proxy Statement of Bank of Commerce and a Prospectus of Columbia, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. Shareholders of Columbia and Bank of Commerce are urged to carefully read the Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the transaction in their entirety when they become available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information. A definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of Bank of Commerce seeking any required shareholder approvals. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant materials (when they become available) filed with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's Website at http://www.sec.gov. BANK OF COMMERCE SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS BEFORE VOTING ON THE TRANSACTION.

Investors will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from Bank of Commerce by accessing Bank of Commerce's website at www.bankofcommerceholdings.com under the tab "Investor Services" and then under the heading "Corporate Profile" or from Columbia at www.columbiabank.com under the tab "About Us" and then under the heading "Investor Relations". Copies can also be obtained, free of charge, by directing a written request to Columbia, Attention: Corporate Secretary, 1301 A Street, Suite 800, Tacoma, Washington 98401-2156 or to Bank of Commerce Holdings, Attention: Corporate Secretary, 555 Capitol Mall, Suite 1255, Sacramento, California 95814-4606.

Participants in Solicitation

Columbia and Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce's directors and executive officers and certain other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Bank of Commerce in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of Bank of Commerce and their ownership of Bank of Commerce Common Stock is set forth in the proxy statement for Bank of Commerce's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on a Schedule 14A on April 12, 2021. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

(COLB-ER)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Columbia Banking System, Inc.





Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,







2021

2021

2020







(in thousands)

ASSETS



Cash and due from banks





$

218,649

$

178,096

$

218,899

Interest-earning deposits with banks





612,883

706,389

434,867

Total cash and cash equivalents





831,532

884,485

653,766

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $4,103,196, $5,417,373
     and $4,997,529, respectively)

4,190,066

5,496,290

5,210,134

Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $2,032,980, $— and $—,
     respectively)

2,024,715




Equity securities





13,425

13,425

13,425

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost




10,280

10,280

10,280

Loans held for sale





13,179

26,176

26,481

Loans, net of unearned income





9,693,116

9,676,318

9,427,660

Less: Allowance for credit losses




142,988

148,294

149,140

Loans, net





9,550,128

9,528,024

9,278,520

Interest receivable





52,347

52,667

54,831

Premises and equipment, net





158,827

160,179

162,059

Other real estate owned





381

521

553

Goodwill





765,842

765,842

765,842

Other intangible assets, net





22,958

24,810

26,734

Other assets





379,797

372,417

382,154

Total assets





$

18,013,477

$

17,335,116

$

16,584,779

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing





$

7,703,325

$

7,424,472

$

6,913,214

Interest-bearing





7,642,107

7,342,994

6,956,648

Total deposits





15,345,432

14,767,466

13,869,862

FHLB advances





7,386

7,400

7,414

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase




70,994

38,624

73,859

Subordinated debentures





35,000

35,046

35,092

Other liabilities





221,419

211,517

250,945

Total liabilities





15,680,231

15,060,053

14,237,172

Commitments and contingent liabilities










Shareholders' equity:











June 30,

March 31,

December 31,






2021

2021

2020






(in thousands)





Preferred stock (no par value)










Authorized shares

2,000

2,000

2,000






Common stock (no par value)










Authorized shares

115,000

115,000

115,000






Issued

73,926

73,923

73,782

1,664,953

1,661,129

1,660,998

Outstanding

71,742

71,739

71,598






Retained earnings





642,018

607,040

575,248

Accumulated other comprehensive income




97,109

77,728

182,195

Treasury stock at cost

2,184

2,184

2,184

(70,834)

(70,834)

(70,834)

Total shareholders' equity





2,333,246

2,275,063

2,347,607

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$

18,013,477

$

17,335,116

$

16,584,779

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts)

Loans

$

99,712

$

100,315

$

105,496

$

200,027

$

212,862

Taxable securities

24,750

22,816

18,343

47,566

39,431

Tax-exempt securities

2,826

2,759

2,257

5,585

4,559

Deposits in banks

159

152

136

311

277

Total interest income

127,447

126,042

126,232

253,489

257,129

Interest Expense









Deposits

1,426

1,485

2,094

2,911

5,736

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
     borrowings

72

72

1,796

144

6,025

Subordinated debentures

468

468

468

936

936

Other borrowings

19

23

23

42

159

Total interest expense

1,985

2,048

4,381

4,033

12,856

Net Interest Income

125,462

123,994

121,851

249,456

244,273

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(5,500)

(800)

33,500

(6,300)

75,000

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit
     losses

130,962

124,794

88,351

255,756

169,273

Noninterest Income









Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,701

6,358

6,092

13,059

13,880

Card revenue

4,773

3,733

3,079

8,506

6,597

Financial services and trust revenue

4,245

3,381

3,163

7,626

6,228

Loan revenue

4,514

7,369

5,607

11,883

10,197

Bank owned life insurance

1,635

1,560

1,618

3,195

3,214

Investment securities gains, net

314



16,425

314

16,674

Other

548

765

1,275

1,313

1,676

Total noninterest income

22,730

23,166

37,259

45,896

58,466

Noninterest Expense









Compensation and employee benefits

53,450

51,736

46,043

105,186

100,885

Occupancy

9,038

9,006

8,812

18,044

18,009

Data processing and software (1)

7,402

8,451

7,981

15,853

15,080

Legal and professional fees

3,264

2,815

3,483

6,079

5,585

Amortization of intangibles

1,852

1,924

2,210

3,776

4,520

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,490

1,259

1,244

2,749

1,868

Advertising and promotion

588

760

837

1,348

2,142

Regulatory premiums

1,112

1,105

1,034

2,217

1,068

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

111

(63)

(200)

48

(188)

Other (1)

5,809

6,566

9,389

12,375

16,135

Total noninterest expense

84,116

83,559

80,833

167,675

165,104

Income before income taxes

69,576

64,401

44,777

133,977

62,635

Provision for income taxes

14,537

12,548

8,195

27,085

11,425

Net Income

$

55,039

$

51,853

$

36,582

$

106,892

$

51,210

Earnings per common share









Basic

$

0.77

$

0.73

$

0.52

$

1.50

$

0.72

Diluted

$

0.77

$

0.73

$

0.52

$

1.50

$

0.72

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.56

$

0.56

Dividends declared per common share - special









0.22

Dividends declared per common share - total

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.56

$

0.78

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,987

70,869

70,679

70,924

70,942

Weighted average number of diluted common shares
     outstanding

71,164

71,109

70,711

71,079

70,981

____________________

(1)  Prior periods adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS









Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

125,462

$

123,994

$

121,851

$

249,456

$

244,273

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$

(5,500)

$

(800)

$

33,500

$

(6,300)

$

75,000

Noninterest income

$

22,730

$

23,166

$

37,259

$

45,896

$

58,466

Noninterest expense

$

84,116

$

83,559

$

80,833

$

167,675

$

165,104

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$

510

$



$



$

510

$


Net income

$

55,039

$

51,853

$

36,582

$

106,892

$

51,210

Per Common Share









Earnings (basic)

$

0.77

$

0.73

$

0.52

$

1.50

$

0.72

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.77

$

0.73

$

0.52

$

1.50

$

0.72

Book value

$

32.52

$

31.71

$

31.80

$

32.52

$

31.80

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

21.53

$

20.69

$

20.67

$

21.53

$

20.67

Averages









Total assets

$

17,670,480

$

16,891,682

$

15,148,488

$

17,283,232

$

14,572,060

Interest-earning assets

$

16,176,328

$

15,419,371

$

13,657,719

$

15,799,940

$

13,072,635

Loans

$

9,664,169

$

9,586,984

$

9,546,099

$

9,625,790

$

9,180,927

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and
     FHLB stock

$

5,914,838

$

5,230,304

$

3,591,693

$

5,574,461

$

3,605,131

Deposits

$

15,059,406

$

14,212,616

$

12,220,415

$

14,638,350

$

11,421,397

Interest-bearing deposits

$

7,530,372

$

7,121,300

$

6,037,107

$

7,326,965

$

5,710,155

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

7,618,629

$

7,217,471

$

6,514,012

$

7,419,157

$

6,444,971

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,529,034

$

7,091,316

$

6,183,308

$

7,311,385

$

5,711,242

Shareholders' equity

$

2,312,779

$

2,346,593

$

2,254,349

$

2,329,593

$

2,223,700

Financial Ratios









Return on average assets

1.25

%

1.23

%

0.97

%

1.24

%

0.70

%

Return on average common equity

9.52

%

8.84

%

6.49

%

9.18

%

4.61

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.84

%

13.73

%

10.53

%

14.28

%

7.69

%

Average equity to average assets

13.09

%

13.89

%

14.88

%

13.48

%

15.26

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

12.95

%

13.12

%

14.30

%

12.95

%

14.30

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.97

%

8.97

%

9.79

%

8.97

%

9.79

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16

%

3.31

%

3.64

%

3.23

%

3.82

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

55.86

%

55.90

%

50.09

%

55.88

%

53.72

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

54.80

%

55.30

%

54.91

%

55.05

%

56.08

%

Noninterest expense ratio

1.90

%

1.98

%

2.13

%

1.94

%

2.27

%

Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.89

%

1.98

%

2.13

%

1.93

%

2.27

%













June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



Period-end

2021

2021

2020



Total assets

$

18,013,477

$

17,335,116

$

16,584,779




Loans, net of unearned income

$

9,693,116

$

9,676,318

$

9,427,660




Allowance for credit losses

$

142,988

$

148,294

$

149,140




Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and
     FHLB stock

$

6,238,486

$

5,519,995

$

5,233,839




Deposits

$

15,345,432

$

14,767,466

$

13,869,862




Shareholders' equity

$

2,333,246

$

2,275,063

$

2,347,607




Nonperforming assets









Nonaccrual loans

$

24,021

$

33,581

$

34,806




Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal
     property owned ("OPPO")

381

521

553




Total nonperforming assets

$

24,402

$

34,102

$

35,359




Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.25

%

0.35

%

0.37

%



Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.14

%

0.20

%

0.21

%



Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.48

%

1.53

%

1.58

%



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$

(194)

$

46

$

3,128




____________________

(1)  This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(2)  Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS









Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income

$

125,462

$

123,994

$

131,112

$

124,726

$

121,851

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$

(5,500)

$

(800)

$

(4,700)

$

7,400

$

33,500

Noninterest income

$

22,730

$

23,166

$

23,562

$

22,472

$

37,259

Noninterest expense

$

84,116

$

83,559

$

84,300

$

85,115

$

80,833

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$

510

$



$



$



$


Net income

$

55,039

$

51,853

$

58,300

$

44,734

$

36,582

Per Common Share









Earnings (basic)

$

0.77

$

0.73

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.52

Earnings (diluted)

$

0.77

$

0.73

$

0.82

$

0.63

$

0.52

Book value

$

32.52

$

31.71

$

32.79

$

32.14

$

31.80

Averages









Total assets

$

17,670,480

$

16,891,682

$

16,477,246

$

15,965,485

$

15,148,488

Interest-earning assets

$

16,176,328

$

15,419,371

$

15,010,392

$

14,492,435

$

13,657,719

Loans

$

9,664,169

$

9,586,984

$

9,533,655

$

9,744,336

$

9,546,099

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$

5,914,838

$

5,230,304

$

4,765,158

$

3,948,041

$

3,591,693

Deposits

$

15,059,406

$

14,212,616

$

13,864,027

$

13,318,485

$

12,220,415

Interest-bearing deposits

$

7,530,372

$

7,121,300

$

6,873,405

$

6,527,695

$

6,037,107

Interest-bearing liabilities

$

7,618,629

$

7,217,471

$

6,954,287

$

6,659,119

$

6,514,012

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,529,034

$

7,091,316

$

6,990,622

$

6,790,790

$

6,183,308

Shareholders' equity

$

2,312,779

$

2,346,593

$

2,311,070

$

2,293,771

$

2,254,349

Financial Ratios









Return on average assets

1.25

%

1.23

%

1.42

%

1.12

%

0.97

%

Return on average common equity

9.52

%

8.84

%

10.09

%

7.80

%

6.49

%

Average equity to average assets

13.09

%

13.89

%

14.03

%

14.37

%

14.88

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

12.95

%

13.12

%

14.16

%

14.18

%

14.30

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16

%

3.31

%

3.52

%

3.47

%

3.64

%

Period-end









Total assets

$

18,013,477

$

17,335,116

$

16,584,779

$

16,233,424

$

15,920,944

Loans, net of unearned income

$

9,693,116

$

9,676,318

$

9,427,660

$

9,688,947

$

9,771,898

Allowance for credit losses

$

142,988

$

148,294

$

149,140

$

156,968

$

151,546

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$

6,238,486

$

5,519,995

$

5,233,839

$

4,305,425

$

3,723,492

Deposits

$

15,345,432

$

14,767,466

$

13,869,862

$

13,600,260

$

13,131,477

Shareholders' equity

$

2,333,246

$

2,275,063

$

2,347,607

$

2,301,981

$

2,276,755

Goodwill


$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

$

765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$

22,958

$

24,810

$

26,734

$

28,745

$

30,938

Nonperforming assets









Nonaccrual loans

$

24,021

$

33,581

$

34,806

$

47,231

$

53,732

OREO and OPPO

381

521

553

623

747

Total nonperforming assets

$

24,402

$

34,102

$

35,359

$

47,854

$

54,479

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.25

%

0.35

%

0.37

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.14

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.29

%

0.34

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.48

%

1.53

%

1.58

%

1.62

%

1.55

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(194)

$

46

$

3,128

$

1,978

$

4,028

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

$

4,101,071

$

4,081,915

$

4,062,313

$

4,027,035

$

4,032,643

Commercial business

3,738,288

3,792,813

3,597,968

3,836,009

3,859,513

Agriculture

797,580

751,800

779,627

850,290

845,950

Construction

300,303

282,534

268,663

273,176

304,015

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

724,151

735,314

683,570

665,432

692,837

Other consumer

31,723

31,942

35,519

37,005

36,940

Total loans

9,693,116

9,676,318

9,427,660

9,688,947

9,771,898

Less:  Allowance for credit losses

(142,988)

(148,294)

(149,140)

(156,968)

(151,546)

Total loans, net

$

9,550,128

$

9,528,024

$

9,278,520

$

9,531,979

$

9,620,352

Loans held for sale

$

13,179

$

26,176

$

26,481

$

24,407

$

28,803


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Commercial loans:









Commercial real estate

42.3

%

42.2

%

43.0

%

41.5

%

41.2

%

Commercial business

38.6

%

39.2

%

38.2

%

39.6

%

39.5

%

Agriculture

8.2

%

7.8

%

8.3

%

8.8

%

8.7

%

Construction

3.1

%

2.9

%

2.8

%

2.8

%

3.1

%

Consumer loans:









One-to-four family residential real estate

7.5

%

7.6

%

7.3

%

6.9

%

7.1

%

Other consumer

0.3

%

0.3

%

0.4

%

0.4

%

0.4

%

Total loans

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited











June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands)

Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$

7,703,325

$

7,424,472

$

6,913,214

$

6,897,054

$

6,719,437

Money market

2,950,063

2,913,689

2,780,922

2,708,949

2,586,376

Interest-bearing demand

1,525,360

1,512,808

1,433,083

1,322,618

1,274,058

Savings

1,388,241

1,282,151

1,169,721

1,109,155

1,035,723

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of
     deposit

720,553

662,461

656,273

635,980

623,496

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

193,080

198,568

201,805

204,578

210,357

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

105,393

107,421

108,935

105,041

104,330

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of
     IntraFi Network Deposits

24,409

25,929

23,105

22,609

17,078

Brokered certificates of deposit

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

8,427

Reciprocal money market accounts


730,008

634,967

577,804

589,276

552,195

Total deposits

$

15,345,432

$

14,767,466

$

13,869,862

$

13,600,260

$

13,131,477


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Deposit Composition - Percentages

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Demand and other noninterest-bearing

50.2

%

50.4

%

49.8

%

50.7

%

51.2

%

Money market

19.2

%

19.7

%

20.1

%

19.9

%

19.7

%

Interest-bearing demand

9.9

%

10.2

%

10.3

%

9.7

%

9.7

%

Savings


9.0

%

8.7

%

8.4

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of
     deposit

4.7

%

4.5

%

4.7

%

4.7

%

4.7

%

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.3

%

1.3

%

1.5

%

1.5

%

1.6

%

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.7

%

0.7

%

0.8

%

0.8

%

0.8

%

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of
     IntraFi Network Deposits

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.1

%

Brokered certificates of deposit

%

%

%

%

0.1

%

Reciprocal money market accounts


4.8

%

4.3

%

4.2

%

4.3

%

4.2

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020


Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

9,664,169

$

100,908

4.19

%

$

9,546,099

$

106,737

4.50

%

Taxable securities


5,291,380

24,750

1.88

%

3,189,805

18,343

2.31

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

623,458

3,577

2.30

%

401,888

2,857

2.86

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

597,321

159

0.11

%

519,927

136

0.11

%

Total interest-earning assets

16,176,328

129,394

3.21

%

13,657,719

128,073

3.77

%

Other earning assets

244,181





234,019




Noninterest-earning assets

1,249,971





1,256,750




Total assets

$

17,670,480





$

15,148,488




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts

$

3,632,383

$

692

0.08

%

$

2,939,657

$

974

0.13

%

Interest-bearing demand

1,546,247

286

0.07

%

1,213,182

339

0.11

%

Savings accounts

1,318,837

45

0.01

%

976,785

38

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than
     certificates of deposit

702,967

245

0.14

%

559,256

393

0.28

%

Certificates of deposit

329,938

158

0.19

%

348,227

350

0.40

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,530,372

1,426

0.08

%

6,037,107

2,094

0.14

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,395

72

3.91

%

407,035

1,796

1.77

%

Subordinated debentures

35,030

468

5.36

%

35,207

468

5.35

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

45,832

19

0.17

%

34,663

23

0.27

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,618,629

1,985

0.10

%

6,514,012

4,381

0.27

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,529,034





6,183,308




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

210,038





196,819




Shareholders' equity

2,312,779





2,254,349




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

17,670,480





$

15,148,488




Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$

127,409





$

123,692


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.16

%




3.64

%

____________________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $6.4 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $856 thousand and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $751 thousand and $600 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021


Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

9,664,169

$

100,908

4.19

%

$

9,586,984

$

101,477

4.29

%

Taxable securities


5,291,380

24,750

1.88

%

4,624,175

22,816

2.00

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

623,458

3,577

2.30

%

606,129

3,492

2.34

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

597,321

159

0.11

%

602,083

152

0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets

16,176,328

129,394

3.21

%

15,419,371

127,937

3.36

%

Other earning assets

244,181





242,684




Noninterest-earning assets

1,249,971





1,229,627




Total assets

$

17,670,480





$

16,891,682




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts

$

3,632,383

$

692

0.08

%

$

3,450,750

$

699

0.08

%

Interest-bearing demand

1,546,247

286

0.07

%

1,449,642

265

0.07

%

Savings accounts

1,318,837

45

0.01

%

1,221,431

40

0.01

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than
     certificates of deposit

702,967

245

0.14

%

663,158

276

0.17

%

Certificates of deposit

329,938

158

0.19

%

336,319

205

0.25

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,530,372

1,426

0.08

%

7,121,300

1,485

0.08

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,395

72

3.91

%

7,408

72

3.94

%

Subordinated debentures

35,030

468

5.36

%

35,072

468

5.41

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing
     liabilities

45,832

19

0.17

%

53,691

23

0.17

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,618,629

1,985

0.10

%

7,217,471

2,048

0.12

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,529,034





7,091,316




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

210,038





236,302




Shareholders' equity

2,312,779





2,346,593




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

17,670,480





$

16,891,682




Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$

127,409





$

125,889


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16

%




3.31

%

____________________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $6.4 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $856 thousand and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $751 thousand and $733 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES









Columbia Banking System, Inc.









Unaudited













Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020


Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Balances

Interest

Earned / Paid

Average

Rate


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS











Loans, net (1)(2)

$

9,625,790

$

202,385

4.24

%

$

9,180,927

$

215,402

4.72

%

Taxable securities

4,959,620

47,566

1.93

%

3,199,458

39,431

2.48

%

Tax exempt securities (2)

614,841

7,069

2.32

%

405,673

5,771

2.86

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

599,689

311

0.10

%

286,577

277

0.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

15,799,940

$

257,331

3.28

%

13,072,635

$

260,881

4.01

%

Other earning assets

243,437





233,190




Noninterest-earning assets

1,239,855





1,266,235




Total assets

$

17,283,232





$

14,572,060




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts


$

3,542,068

$

1,391

0.08

%

$

2,786,794

$

2,702

0.19

%

Interest-bearing demand


1,498,211

551

0.07

%

1,169,436

823

0.14

%

Savings accounts

1,270,403

85

0.01

%

937,030

81

0.02

%

Interest-bearing public funds, other than
     certificates of deposit

683,172

521

0.15

%

457,328

1,296

0.57

%

Certificates of deposit

333,111

363

0.22

%

359,567

834

0.47

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,326,965

2,911

0.08

%

5,710,155

5,736

0.20

%

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,401

144

3.92

%

658,072

6,025

1.84

%

Subordinated debentures

35,051

936

5.39

%

35,230

936

5.34

%

Other borrowings and interest-bearing
     liabilities

49,740

42

0.17

%

41,514

159

0.77

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,419,157

$

4,033

0.11

%

6,444,971

$

12,856

0.40

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,311,385





5,711,242




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

223,097





192,147




Shareholders' equity

2,329,593





2,223,700




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

17,283,232





$

14,572,060




Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$

253,298





$

248,025


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.23

%




3.82

%

____________________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $14.7 million and $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $1.9 million and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.4 million and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.5 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

127,409

$

125,889

$

123,692

$

253,298

$

248,025

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax
     equivalent):









Incremental accretion income on acquired loans

(856)

(1,055)

(1,675)

(1,911)

(3,166)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

532

520

975

1,052

2,102

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans (2)





673



1,461

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

127,085

$

125,354

$

123,665

$

252,439

$

248,422

Average interest earning assets

$

16,176,328

$

15,419,371

$

13,657,719

$

15,799,940

$

13,072,635

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.16

%

3.31

%

3.64

%

3.23

%

3.82

%

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.15

%

3.30

%

3.64

%

3.22

%

3.82

%


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$

84,116

$

83,559

$

80,833

$

167,675

$

165,104

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:









Acquisition-related expenses

(510)





(510)


Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(111)

73

200

(38)

196

Loss on asset disposals

(2)

(6)

(220)

(8)

(224)

B&O taxes

(1,490)

(1,259)

(1,244)

(2,749)

(1,868)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$

82,003

$

82,367

$

79,569

$

164,370

$

163,208











Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

127,409

$

125,889

$

123,692

$

253,298

$

248,025

Noninterest income

22,730

23,166

37,259

45,896

58,466

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

434

415

430

849

854

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$

150,573

$

149,470

$

161,381

$

300,043

$

307,345











Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$

127,085

$

125,354

$

123,665

$

252,439

$

248,422

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax
     equivalent):









Investment securities gain, net

(314)



(16,425)

(314)

(16,674)

Gain on asset disposals

(287)



(26)

(287)

(47)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

22,563

23,581

21,238

46,144

42,599

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$

149,648

$

148,935

$

144,903

$

298,583

$

291,021

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

55.86

%

55.90

%

50.09

%

55.88

%

53.72

%

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator
     B/denominator B)

54.80

%

55.30

%

54.91

%

55.05

%

56.08

%

____________________

(1)

Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

(2)

Beginning January 2021, interest reversals on nonaccrual loans is no longer a component of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$

84,116

$

83,559

$

80,833

$

167,675

$

165,104

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:









Acquisition-related expenses

(510)





(510)


Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$

83,606

$

83,559

$

80,833

$

167,165

$

165,104

Average assets (denominator)

$

17,670,480

$

16,891,682

$

15,148,488

$

17,283,232

$

14,572,060

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

1.90

%

1.98

%

2.13

%

1.94

%

2.27

%

Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.89

%

1.98

%

2.13

%

1.93

%

2.27

%

____________________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.

(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$

69,576

$

64,401

$

44,777

$

133,977

$

62,635

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(5,500)

(800)

33,500

(6,300)

75,000

Provision for unfunded commitments (1)

200

1,500

2,800

1,700

3,800

B&O taxes (1)

1,490

1,259

1,244

2,749

1,868

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

65,766

$

66,360

$

82,321

$

132,126

$

143,303

____________________

(1)

Beginning the second quarter of 2021, provision for unfunded commitments and B&O taxes are components of this non-GAAP measure. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP
     reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$

2,333,246

$

2,275,063

$

2,276,755

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:





Goodwill

(765,842)

(765,842)

(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(22,958)

(24,810)

(30,938)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$

1,544,446

$

1,484,411

$

1,479,975

Total assets (denominator A)

$

18,013,477

$

17,335,116

$

15,920,944

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:





Goodwill

(765,842)

(765,842)

(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(22,958)

(24,810)

(30,938)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$

17,224,677

$

16,544,464

$

15,124,164

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

12.95

%

13.12

%

14.30

%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

8.97

%

8.97

%

9.79

%

Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,742

71,739

71,586

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$

32.52

$

31.71

$

31.80

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$

21.53

$

20.69

$

20.67

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$

142,988

$

148,294

$

151,546







Total loans (denominator A)

9,693,116

9,676,318

9,771,898

Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

691,949

894,080

941,373

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$

9,001,167

$

8,782,238

$

8,830,525







ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.48

%

1.53

%

1.55

%

ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.59

%

1.69

%

1.72

%

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP
     reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands)

Net income (numerator A)

$

55,039

$

51,853

$

36,582

$

106,892

$

51,210

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common
     shareholders:









Amortization of intangibles

1,852

1,924

2,210

3,776

4,520

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(389)

(404)

(464)

(793)

(949)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$

56,502

$

53,373

$

38,328

109,875

$

54,781

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$

2,312,779

$

2,346,593

$

2,254,349

2,329,593

$

2,223,700

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:









Average intangibles

(790,015)

(791,714)

(797,855)

(790,859)

(798,967)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$

1,522,764

$

1,554,879

$

1,456,494

$

1,538,734

$

1,424,733

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

9.52

%

8.84

%

6.49

%

9.18

%

4.61

%

Return on average tangible common equity (numerator
     B/denominator B) (2)

14.84

%

13.73

%

10.53

%

14.28

%

7.69

%

_____________________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.

(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

