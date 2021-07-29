Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Notable Items for Second Quarter 2021

Announced merger agreement with Bank of Commerce Holdings

Quarterly net income of $55.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.77

Total loans, net of PPP loans increased $218.9 million , or 10% annualized 1

Record non-PPP loan production of $605.2 million

Deposits increased $578.0 million , or 16% annualized

Net interest margin of 3.16%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the linked quarter

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.14%

Loan balances subject to deferral declined 43% from March 31, 2021

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.28 per share

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB) , said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2021 earnings, "It was a solid quarter for us in spite of the difficult interest rate environment. Revenues were up, credit quality remained high, expenses were well-controlled and quarterly loan production exceeded $600 million for the first time in our history. On top of this, we announced a merger agreement with Sacramento-based Bank of Commerce Holdings ("Bank of Commerce"), which will allow us to expand the reach of our products and services into the northern California market."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $18.01 billion, an increase of $678.4 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $9.69 billion, up $16.8 million from March 31, 2021 as loan originations of $657.2 million were partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $894.1 million at March 31, 2021 to $691.9 million at June 30, 2021. The remaining PPP loans balance consisted of $148.4 million from the first round in 2020 and $543.5 million from the second round in 2021. Interest-earning deposits with banks were $612.9 million, a decrease of $93.5 million from the linked quarter. Debt securities available for sale were $4.19 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.31 billion from $5.50 billion at March 31, 2021 primarily as a result of the Company transferring securities with a fair value of $2.01 billion from an available for sale classification to a held to maturity classification. Debt securities in total were $6.21 billion, an increase of $718.5 million from $5.50 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was mostly a result of purchases during the quarter partially offset by principal pay downs. Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $15.35 billion, an increase of $578.0 million from March 31, 2021 largely due to an increase in demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2021 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $125.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $3.6 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to interest income from securities, which increased mainly due to higher average balances partially offset by lower average rates. This increase in securities was partially offset by a decrease in interest income from loans as a result of lower average rates. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income for securities and a reduction in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest income for loans. The increase in interest income for securities was due to higher average balances while the decrease in interest expense was due to lower average balances of FHLB advances and lower rates on deposits. The decline in interest income from loans was mainly due to lower average rates. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a net provision recovery for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 of $5.5 million compared to a net provision recovery of $800 thousand for the linked quarter and a net provision of $33.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2020.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, commented, "Our credit metrics continued to perform well. We had net recoveries during the quarter and nonperforming assets declined to levels not seen since before the Great Recession, well over a decade ago. This, combined with an improving economic forecast, resulted in a reasonable provision release. We continue to be encouraged as the economy reopens albeit watchful as new strains of the virus appear."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $436 thousand from the linked quarter and a decrease of $14.5 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was principally due to lower loan revenue, partially offset by an increase in card revenue. The decrease in loan revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to mortgage banking revenue, which decreased as a result of lower loan volume and lower premiums. The increase in card revenue was driven by interchange fees and merchant card services. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 was principally due to the sale of 17,360 shares of Visa Class B restricted stock during the second quarter of 2020 for a gain of $3.0 million, which resulted in an observable market price. As a result, the Company wrote up its remaining 77,683 Visa Class B restricted shares to fair value resulting in a gain of $13.4 million, for a total gain of $16.4 million. Based on the existing transfer restriction and uncertainty of Visa's litigation, the shares were previously carried at a zero-cost basis. The year-over-year decrease in investment securities gains was partially offset by an increase in card revenue, largely driven by interchange fees and merchant card services.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We have intentionally invested in training and systems supporting our bankers so they can collaborate to deliver products and services that aim to best fit our client's needs. We are seeing the benefit of these efforts in record financial services and trust revenues as well as growth in deposit service fees and card revenues."

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $84.1 million, an increase of $557 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by a decrease in data processing and software expense. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was mostly attributable to higher labor costs in the first quarter of 2021 related to the origination of PPP loans. Such labor costs, rather than recognized in the period incurred, are capitalized and amortized as a reduction to interest income over the life of the loan. The decrease in data processing and software expense was driven by higher vendor costs in the first quarter of 2021 associated with PPP loans.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $3.3 million, mostly attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was due to higher labor costs in the second quarter of 2020, similar to those described in the preceding paragraph. The decrease in other noninterest expense was the result of a larger provision for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



(in thousands) Provision for unfunded loan commitments

$ 200



$ 1,500



$ 2,800



$ 1,700



$ 3,800













































Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.16%, a decrease of 15 basis points and 48 basis points from the linked quarter and prior-year period, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in loan yields, which was driven by the lower rate environment as well as lower PPP loan yields. Also contributing to the lower net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was a higher ratio of taxable securities, which had an average rate of 1.88% for the current quarter, to our overall earning assets. The average cost of total deposits for both the second and linked quarter of 2021 was 4 basis points. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by lower average rates on loans and securities as well as a higher ratio of taxable securities to our overall earning assets. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)2 was 3.15% for the second quarter of 2021, which decreased 15 basis points compared to the linked quarter and decreased 49 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands) Interest income

$ 7,075



$ 9,097



$ 4,590



$ 16,172



$ 4,590

Average balance

$ 831,660



$ 828,051



$ 643,966



$ 831,098



$ 643,966

Yield

3.41 %

4.46 %

2.87 %

3.92 %

2.87 %

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "While the yield curve flattened slightly during the quarter, net interest income increased as we deployed new deposit funding into earning assets. On the strength of record production, our loan portfolio grew despite a $202 million decline in PPP loans during the period. We believe our balance sheet is well positioned for when interest rates return to more normal levels."

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2021, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.14% compared to 0.20% at March 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets decreased $9.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate and commercial business nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 3,019



$ 7,317



$ 7,712

Commercial business

10,745



13,551



13,222

Agriculture

9,034



10,629



11,614

Construction

—



191



217

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

1,179



1,751



2,001

Other consumer

44



142



40

Total nonaccrual loans

24,021



33,581



34,806

OREO and other personal property owned

381



521



553

Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,402



$ 34,102



$ 35,359



Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.25% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2021.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 148,294



$ 149,140



$ 122,074



$ 149,140



$ 83,968

Impact of adopting ASC 326

—



—



—



—



1,632

Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

(316)



—



—



(316)



(101)

Commercial business

(971)



(3,339)



(5,442)



(4,310)



(7,126)

Agriculture

(122)



—



—



(122)



(4,726)

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

(146)



—



—



(146)



(10)

Other consumer

(385)



(127)



(198)



(512)



(466)

Total charge-offs

(1,940)



(3,466)



(5,640)



(5,406)



(12,429)

Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

16



36



13



52



27

Commercial business

874



3,214



811



4,088



1,671

Agriculture

5



12



1



17



42

Construction

521



46



235



567



677

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

503



51



422



554



704

Other consumer

215



61



130



276



254

Total recoveries

2,134



3,420



1,612



5,554



3,375

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

194



(46)



(4,028)



148



(9,054)

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(5,500)



(800)



33,500



(6,300)



75,000

Ending balance

$ 142,988



$ 148,294



$ 151,546



$ 142,988



$ 151,546



The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.48% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.53% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans3 was 1.59% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.69% at March 31, 2021.

Loan Deferrals

The following table shows the loan balances subject to deferral for the periods indicated:





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(in thousands) Loan balances subject to deferral

$ 40,747



$ 71,426



$ 146,725



Organizational Update

Merchants Bank of Commerce Acquisition

On June 23, 2021, Columbia announced a definitive agreement to acquire Sacramento, California-based Bank of Commerce Holdings, the parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce. The acquisition marks Columbia's first expansion into the state of California.

Mr. Stein commented "Our partnership with Merchants Bank of Commerce extends our presence into the desirable northern California market with a franchise that aligns with our employee centric culture and our commitment to clients and community. Northern California and our current Northwest markets share many similarities, making the expansion a natural continuation of our existing footprint."

All 11 locations of Merchants Bank of Commerce will continue operating under the well-known Merchants Bank of Commerce brand doing business as a division of Columbia Bank. Merchants Bank of Commerce CEO, Randy Eslick, will continue to lead existing teams after the close of the acquisition as the President of the Merchants division.

Environment Award

The Puget Sound Business Journal honored the Bank with the Environment Award at their 2021 Corporate Citizenship Awards. The recognition was awarded based on Columbia's response to widespread wildfires that devastated forests across the Northwest as well as Columbia's support for reforestation and recovery efforts.

Equity and Inclusivity Grants

Columbia launched its inaugural Equity and Inclusivity grant program, which awarded organizations across the Northwest supporting women and girls, people of color, people with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community with grants totaling $120,000. The grants are part of the Columbia's diversity, equity and inclusivity program and build upon Columbia's history of support for organizations providing services to underrepresented groups in the Northwest.

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share on August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,













2021

2021

2020













(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks











$ 218,649



$ 178,096



$ 218,899

Interest-earning deposits with banks











612,883



706,389



434,867

Total cash and cash equivalents











831,532



884,485



653,766

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $4,103,196, $5,417,373

and $4,997,529, respectively)

4,190,066



5,496,290



5,210,134

Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $2,032,980, $— and $—,

respectively)

2,024,715



—



—

Equity securities











13,425



13,425



13,425

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









10,280



10,280



10,280

Loans held for sale











13,179



26,176



26,481

Loans, net of unearned income











9,693,116



9,676,318



9,427,660

Less: Allowance for credit losses









142,988



148,294



149,140

Loans, net











9,550,128



9,528,024



9,278,520

Interest receivable











52,347



52,667



54,831

Premises and equipment, net











158,827



160,179



162,059

Other real estate owned











381



521



553

Goodwill











765,842



765,842



765,842

Other intangible assets, net











22,958



24,810



26,734

Other assets











379,797



372,417



382,154

Total assets











$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 7,703,325



$ 7,424,472



$ 6,913,214

Interest-bearing











7,642,107



7,342,994



6,956,648

Total deposits











15,345,432



14,767,466



13,869,862

FHLB advances











7,386



7,400



7,414

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









70,994



38,624



73,859

Subordinated debentures











35,000



35,046



35,092

Other liabilities











221,419



211,517



250,945

Total liabilities











15,680,231



15,060,053



14,237,172

Commitments and contingent liabilities





















Shareholders' equity:























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,













2021

2021

2020













(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000



2,000



2,000













Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000



115,000



115,000













Issued 73,926



73,923



73,782



1,664,953



1,661,129



1,660,998

Outstanding 71,742



71,739



71,598













Retained earnings











642,018



607,040



575,248

Accumulated other comprehensive income









97,109



77,728



182,195

Treasury stock at cost 2,184



2,184



2,184



(70,834)



(70,834)



(70,834)

Total shareholders' equity











2,333,246



2,275,063



2,347,607

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 99,712



$ 100,315



$ 105,496



$ 200,027



$ 212,862

Taxable securities

24,750



22,816



18,343



47,566



39,431

Tax-exempt securities

2,826



2,759



2,257



5,585



4,559

Deposits in banks

159



152



136



311



277

Total interest income

127,447



126,042



126,232



253,489



257,129

Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,426



1,485



2,094



2,911



5,736

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")

borrowings

72



72



1,796



144



6,025

Subordinated debentures

468



468



468



936



936

Other borrowings

19



23



23



42



159

Total interest expense

1,985



2,048



4,381



4,033



12,856

Net Interest Income

125,462



123,994



121,851



249,456



244,273

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(5,500)



(800)



33,500



(6,300)



75,000

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit

losses

130,962



124,794



88,351



255,756



169,273

Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

6,701



6,358



6,092



13,059



13,880

Card revenue

4,773



3,733



3,079



8,506



6,597

Financial services and trust revenue

4,245



3,381



3,163



7,626



6,228

Loan revenue

4,514



7,369



5,607



11,883



10,197

Bank owned life insurance

1,635



1,560



1,618



3,195



3,214

Investment securities gains, net

314



—



16,425



314



16,674

Other

548



765



1,275



1,313



1,676

Total noninterest income

22,730



23,166



37,259



45,896



58,466

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

53,450



51,736



46,043



105,186



100,885

Occupancy

9,038



9,006



8,812



18,044



18,009

Data processing and software (1)

7,402



8,451



7,981



15,853



15,080

Legal and professional fees

3,264



2,815



3,483



6,079



5,585

Amortization of intangibles

1,852



1,924



2,210



3,776



4,520

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,490



1,259



1,244



2,749



1,868

Advertising and promotion

588



760



837



1,348



2,142

Regulatory premiums

1,112



1,105



1,034



2,217



1,068

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

111



(63)



(200)



48



(188)

Other (1)

5,809



6,566



9,389



12,375



16,135

Total noninterest expense

84,116



83,559



80,833



167,675



165,104

Income before income taxes

69,576



64,401



44,777



133,977



62,635

Provision for income taxes

14,537



12,548



8,195



27,085



11,425

Net Income

$ 55,039



$ 51,853



$ 36,582



$ 106,892



$ 51,210

Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.52



$ 1.50



$ 0.72

Diluted

$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.52



$ 1.50



$ 0.72

Dividends declared per common share - regular

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.56



$ 0.56

Dividends declared per common share - special

—



—



—



—



0.22

Dividends declared per common share - total

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.56



$ 0.78

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,987



70,869



70,679



70,924



70,942

Weighted average number of diluted common shares

outstanding

71,164



71,109



70,711



71,079



70,981



____________________ (1) Prior periods adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 125,462



$ 123,994



$ 121,851



$ 249,456



$ 244,273

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (5,500)



$ (800)



$ 33,500



$ (6,300)



$ 75,000

Noninterest income

$ 22,730



$ 23,166



$ 37,259



$ 45,896



$ 58,466

Noninterest expense

$ 84,116



$ 83,559



$ 80,833



$ 167,675



$ 165,104

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 510



$ —



$ —



$ 510



$ —

Net income

$ 55,039



$ 51,853



$ 36,582



$ 106,892



$ 51,210

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.52



$ 1.50



$ 0.72

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.52



$ 1.50



$ 0.72

Book value

$ 32.52



$ 31.71



$ 31.80



$ 32.52



$ 31.80

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 21.53



$ 20.69



$ 20.67



$ 21.53



$ 20.67

Averages



















Total assets

$ 17,670,480



$ 16,891,682



$ 15,148,488



$ 17,283,232



$ 14,572,060

Interest-earning assets

$ 16,176,328



$ 15,419,371



$ 13,657,719



$ 15,799,940



$ 13,072,635

Loans

$ 9,664,169



$ 9,586,984



$ 9,546,099



$ 9,625,790



$ 9,180,927

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and

FHLB stock

$ 5,914,838



$ 5,230,304



$ 3,591,693



$ 5,574,461



$ 3,605,131

Deposits

$ 15,059,406



$ 14,212,616



$ 12,220,415



$ 14,638,350



$ 11,421,397

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,530,372



$ 7,121,300



$ 6,037,107



$ 7,326,965



$ 5,710,155

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 7,618,629



$ 7,217,471



$ 6,514,012



$ 7,419,157



$ 6,444,971

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,529,034



$ 7,091,316



$ 6,183,308



$ 7,311,385



$ 5,711,242

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,312,779



$ 2,346,593



$ 2,254,349



$ 2,329,593



$ 2,223,700

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.25 %

1.23 %

0.97 %

1.24 %

0.70 % Return on average common equity

9.52 %

8.84 %

6.49 %

9.18 %

4.61 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.84 %

13.73 %

10.53 %

14.28 %

7.69 % Average equity to average assets

13.09 %

13.89 %

14.88 %

13.48 %

15.26 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

12.95 %

13.12 %

14.30 %

12.95 %

14.30 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.97 %

8.97 %

9.79 %

8.97 %

9.79 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %

3.31 %

3.64 %

3.23 %

3.82 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

55.86 %

55.90 %

50.09 %

55.88 %

53.72 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

54.80 %

55.30 %

54.91 %

55.05 %

56.08 % Noninterest expense ratio

1.90 %

1.98 %

2.13 %

1.94 %

2.27 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.89 %

1.98 %

2.13 %

1.93 %

2.27 %

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,







Period-end

2021

2021

2020







Total assets

$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779









Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,693,116



$ 9,676,318



$ 9,427,660









Allowance for credit losses

$ 142,988



$ 148,294



$ 149,140









Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and

FHLB stock

$ 6,238,486



$ 5,519,995



$ 5,233,839









Deposits

$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862









Shareholders' equity

$ 2,333,246



$ 2,275,063



$ 2,347,607









Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 24,021



$ 33,581



$ 34,806









Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal

property owned ("OPPO")

381



521



553









Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,402



$ 34,102



$ 35,359









Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.25 %

0.35 %

0.37 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.14 %

0.20 %

0.21 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.58 %







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$ (194)



$ 46



$ 3,128











____________________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 125,462



$ 123,994



$ 131,112



$ 124,726



$ 121,851

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (5,500)



$ (800)



$ (4,700)



$ 7,400



$ 33,500

Noninterest income

$ 22,730



$ 23,166



$ 23,562



$ 22,472



$ 37,259

Noninterest expense

$ 84,116



$ 83,559



$ 84,300



$ 85,115



$ 80,833

Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 510



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Net income

$ 55,039



$ 51,853



$ 58,300



$ 44,734



$ 36,582

Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.52

Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.77



$ 0.73



$ 0.82



$ 0.63



$ 0.52

Book value

$ 32.52



$ 31.71



$ 32.79



$ 32.14



$ 31.80

Averages



















Total assets

$ 17,670,480



$ 16,891,682



$ 16,477,246



$ 15,965,485



$ 15,148,488

Interest-earning assets

$ 16,176,328



$ 15,419,371



$ 15,010,392



$ 14,492,435



$ 13,657,719

Loans

$ 9,664,169



$ 9,586,984



$ 9,533,655



$ 9,744,336



$ 9,546,099

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 5,914,838



$ 5,230,304



$ 4,765,158



$ 3,948,041



$ 3,591,693

Deposits

$ 15,059,406



$ 14,212,616



$ 13,864,027



$ 13,318,485



$ 12,220,415

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,530,372



$ 7,121,300



$ 6,873,405



$ 6,527,695



$ 6,037,107

Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 7,618,629



$ 7,217,471



$ 6,954,287



$ 6,659,119



$ 6,514,012

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,529,034



$ 7,091,316



$ 6,990,622



$ 6,790,790



$ 6,183,308

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,312,779



$ 2,346,593



$ 2,311,070



$ 2,293,771



$ 2,254,349

Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.25 %

1.23 %

1.42 %

1.12 %

0.97 % Return on average common equity

9.52 %

8.84 %

10.09 %

7.80 %

6.49 % Average equity to average assets

13.09 %

13.89 %

14.03 %

14.37 %

14.88 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

12.95 %

13.12 %

14.16 %

14.18 %

14.30 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %

3.31 %

3.52 %

3.47 %

3.64 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116



$ 16,584,779



$ 16,233,424



$ 15,920,944

Loans, net of unearned income

$ 9,693,116



$ 9,676,318



$ 9,427,660



$ 9,688,947



$ 9,771,898

Allowance for credit losses

$ 142,988



$ 148,294



$ 149,140



$ 156,968



$ 151,546

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 6,238,486



$ 5,519,995



$ 5,233,839



$ 4,305,425



$ 3,723,492

Deposits

$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 13,131,477

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,333,246



$ 2,275,063



$ 2,347,607



$ 2,301,981



$ 2,276,755

Goodwill

$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842



$ 765,842

Other intangible assets, net

$ 22,958



$ 24,810



$ 26,734



$ 28,745



$ 30,938

Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 24,021



$ 33,581



$ 34,806



$ 47,231



$ 53,732

OREO and OPPO

381



521



553



623



747

Total nonperforming assets

$ 24,402



$ 34,102



$ 35,359



$ 47,854



$ 54,479

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.25 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.55 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.14 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.58 %

1.62 %

1.55 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (194)



$ 46



$ 3,128



$ 1,978



$ 4,028



LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 4,101,071



$ 4,081,915



$ 4,062,313



$ 4,027,035



$ 4,032,643

Commercial business

3,738,288



3,792,813



3,597,968



3,836,009



3,859,513

Agriculture

797,580



751,800



779,627



850,290



845,950

Construction

300,303



282,534



268,663



273,176



304,015

Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

724,151



735,314



683,570



665,432



692,837

Other consumer

31,723



31,942



35,519



37,005



36,940

Total loans

9,693,116



9,676,318



9,427,660



9,688,947



9,771,898

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(142,988)



(148,294)



(149,140)



(156,968)



(151,546)

Total loans, net

$ 9,550,128



$ 9,528,024



$ 9,278,520



$ 9,531,979



$ 9,620,352

Loans held for sale

$ 13,179



$ 26,176



$ 26,481



$ 24,407



$ 28,803







June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

42.3 %

42.2 %

43.0 %

41.5 %

41.2 % Commercial business

38.6 %

39.2 %

38.2 %

39.6 %

39.5 % Agriculture

8.2 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.8 %

8.7 % Construction

3.1 %

2.9 %

2.8 %

2.8 %

3.1 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

7.5 %

7.6 %

7.3 %

6.9 %

7.1 % Other consumer

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 7,703,325



$ 7,424,472



$ 6,913,214



$ 6,897,054



$ 6,719,437

Money market

2,950,063



2,913,689



2,780,922



2,708,949



2,586,376

Interest-bearing demand

1,525,360



1,512,808



1,433,083



1,322,618



1,274,058

Savings

1,388,241



1,282,151



1,169,721



1,109,155



1,035,723

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

720,553



662,461



656,273



635,980



623,496

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

193,080



198,568



201,805



204,578



210,357

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

105,393



107,421



108,935



105,041



104,330

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of

IntraFi Network Deposits

24,409



25,929



23,105



22,609



17,078

Brokered certificates of deposit

5,000



5,000



5,000



5,000



8,427

Reciprocal money market accounts

730,008



634,967



577,804



589,276



552,195

Total deposits

$ 15,345,432



$ 14,767,466



$ 13,869,862



$ 13,600,260



$ 13,131,477







June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

50.2 %

50.4 %

49.8 %

50.7 %

51.2 % Money market

19.2 %

19.7 %

20.1 %

19.9 %

19.7 % Interest-bearing demand

9.9 %

10.2 %

10.3 %

9.7 %

9.7 % Savings

9.0 %

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.2 %

7.9 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

4.7 %

4.5 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

4.7 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.3 %

1.3 %

1.5 %

1.5 %

1.6 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.8 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of

IntraFi Network Deposits

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.1 % Brokered certificates of deposit

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.1 % Reciprocal money market accounts

4.8 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.2 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,664,169



$ 100,908



4.19 %

$ 9,546,099



$ 106,737



4.50 % Taxable securities

5,291,380



24,750



1.88 %

3,189,805



18,343



2.31 % Tax exempt securities (2)

623,458



3,577



2.30 %

401,888



2,857



2.86 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

597,321



159



0.11 %

519,927



136



0.11 % Total interest-earning assets

16,176,328



129,394



3.21 %

13,657,719



128,073



3.77 % Other earning assets

244,181











234,019









Noninterest-earning assets

1,249,971











1,256,750









Total assets

$ 17,670,480











$ 15,148,488









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,632,383



$ 692



0.08 %

$ 2,939,657



$ 974



0.13 % Interest-bearing demand

1,546,247



286



0.07 %

1,213,182



339



0.11 % Savings accounts

1,318,837



45



0.01 %

976,785



38



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

702,967



245



0.14 %

559,256



393



0.28 % Certificates of deposit

329,938



158



0.19 %

348,227



350



0.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,530,372



1,426



0.08 %

6,037,107



2,094



0.14 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,395



72



3.91 %

407,035



1,796



1.77 % Subordinated debentures

35,030



468



5.36 %

35,207



468



5.35 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

45,832



19



0.17 %

34,663



23



0.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,618,629



1,985



0.10 %

6,514,012



4,381



0.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,529,034











6,183,308









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

210,038











196,819









Shareholders' equity

2,312,779











2,254,349









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,670,480











$ 15,148,488









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 127,409











$ 123,692





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %









3.64 %

____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $6.4 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $856 thousand and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $751 thousand and $600 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,664,169



$ 100,908



4.19 %

$ 9,586,984



$ 101,477



4.29 % Taxable securities

5,291,380



24,750



1.88 %

4,624,175



22,816



2.00 % Tax exempt securities (2)

623,458



3,577



2.30 %

606,129



3,492



2.34 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

597,321



159



0.11 %

602,083



152



0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

16,176,328



129,394



3.21 %

15,419,371



127,937



3.36 % Other earning assets

244,181











242,684









Noninterest-earning assets

1,249,971











1,229,627









Total assets

$ 17,670,480











$ 16,891,682









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,632,383



$ 692



0.08 %

$ 3,450,750



$ 699



0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

1,546,247



286



0.07 %

1,449,642



265



0.07 % Savings accounts

1,318,837



45



0.01 %

1,221,431



40



0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

702,967



245



0.14 %

663,158



276



0.17 % Certificates of deposit

329,938



158



0.19 %

336,319



205



0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,530,372



1,426



0.08 %

7,121,300



1,485



0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,395



72



3.91 %

7,408



72



3.94 % Subordinated debentures

35,030



468



5.36 %

35,072



468



5.41 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

45,832



19



0.17 %

53,691



23



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,618,629



1,985



0.10 %

7,217,471



2,048



0.12 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,529,034











7,091,316









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

210,038











236,302









Shareholders' equity

2,312,779











2,346,593









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,670,480











$ 16,891,682









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 127,409











$ 125,889





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %









3.31 %

____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $6.4 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The incremental accretion income on acquired loans was $856 thousand and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $751 thousand and $733 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate



(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 9,625,790



$ 202,385



4.24 %

$ 9,180,927



$ 215,402



4.72 % Taxable securities

4,959,620



47,566



1.93 %

3,199,458



39,431



2.48 % Tax exempt securities (2)

614,841



7,069



2.32 %

405,673



5,771



2.86 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

599,689



311



0.10 %

286,577



277



0.19 % Total interest-earning assets

15,799,940



$ 257,331



3.28 %

13,072,635



$ 260,881



4.01 % Other earning assets

243,437











233,190









Noninterest-earning assets

1,239,855











1,266,235









Total assets

$ 17,283,232











$ 14,572,060









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 3,542,068



$ 1,391



0.08 %

$ 2,786,794



$ 2,702



0.19 % Interest-bearing demand

1,498,211



551



0.07 %

1,169,436



823



0.14 % Savings accounts

1,270,403



85



0.01 %

937,030



81



0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

683,172



521



0.15 %

457,328



1,296



0.57 % Certificates of deposit

333,111



363



0.22 %

359,567



834



0.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,326,965



2,911



0.08 %

5,710,155



5,736



0.20 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,401



144



3.92 %

658,072



6,025



1.84 % Subordinated debentures

35,051



936



5.39 %

35,230



936



5.34 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

49,740



42



0.17 %

41,514



159



0.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,419,157



$ 4,033



0.11 %

6,444,971



$ 12,856



0.40 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

7,311,385











5,711,242









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

223,097











192,147









Shareholders' equity

2,329,593











2,223,700









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,283,232











$ 14,572,060









Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 253,298











$ 248,025





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.23 %









3.82 %

____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $14.7 million and $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The incremental accretion on acquired loans was $1.9 million and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.4 million and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.5 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 127,409



$ 125,889



$ 123,692



$ 253,298



$ 248,025

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax

equivalent):



















Incremental accretion income on acquired loans

(856)



(1,055)



(1,675)



(1,911)



(3,166)

Premium amortization on acquired securities

532



520



975



1,052



2,102

Interest reversals on nonaccrual loans (2)

—



—



673



—



1,461

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 127,085



$ 125,354



$ 123,665



$ 252,439



$ 248,422

Average interest earning assets

$ 16,176,328



$ 15,419,371



$ 13,657,719



$ 15,799,940



$ 13,072,635

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.16 %

3.31 %

3.64 %

3.23 %

3.82 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.15 %

3.30 %

3.64 %

3.22 %

3.82 %





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 84,116



$ 83,559



$ 80,833



$ 167,675



$ 165,104

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Acquisition-related expenses

(510)



—



—



(510)



—

Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(111)



73



200



(38)



196

Loss on asset disposals

(2)



(6)



(220)



(8)



(224)

B&O taxes

(1,490)



(1,259)



(1,244)



(2,749)



(1,868)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 82,003



$ 82,367



$ 79,569



$ 164,370



$ 163,208























Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 127,409



$ 125,889



$ 123,692



$ 253,298



$ 248,025

Noninterest income

22,730



23,166



37,259



45,896



58,466

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

434



415



430



849



854

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 150,573



$ 149,470



$ 161,381



$ 300,043



$ 307,345























Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 127,085



$ 125,354



$ 123,665



$ 252,439



$ 248,422

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax

equivalent):



















Investment securities gain, net

(314)



—



(16,425)



(314)



(16,674)

Gain on asset disposals

(287)



—



(26)



(287)



(47)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

22,563



23,581



21,238



46,144



42,599

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 149,648



$ 148,935



$ 144,903



$ 298,583



$ 291,021

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

55.86 %

55.90 %

50.09 %

55.88 %

53.72 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator

B/denominator B)

54.80 %

55.30 %

54.91 %

55.05 %

56.08 %

____________________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.9 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Beginning January 2021, interest reversals on nonaccrual loans is no longer a component of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 84,116



$ 83,559



$ 80,833



$ 167,675



$ 165,104

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:



















Acquisition-related expenses

(510)



—



—



(510)



—

Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 83,606



$ 83,559



$ 80,833



$ 167,165



$ 165,104

Average assets (denominator)

$ 17,670,480



$ 16,891,682



$ 15,148,488



$ 17,283,232



$ 14,572,060

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

1.90 %

1.98 %

2.13 %

1.94 %

2.27 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.89 %

1.98 %

2.13 %

1.93 %

2.27 %

____________________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 69,576



$ 64,401



$ 44,777



$ 133,977



$ 62,635

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(5,500)



(800)



33,500



(6,300)



75,000

Provision for unfunded commitments (1)

200



1,500



2,800



1,700



3,800

B&O taxes (1)

1,490



1,259



1,244



2,749



1,868

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 65,766



$ 66,360



$ 82,321



$ 132,126



$ 143,303



____________________ (1) Beginning the second quarter of 2021, provision for unfunded commitments and B&O taxes are components of this non-GAAP measure. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio:





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,333,246



$ 2,275,063



$ 2,276,755

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(22,958)



(24,810)



(30,938)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,544,446



$ 1,484,411



$ 1,479,975

Total assets (denominator A)

$ 18,013,477



$ 17,335,116



$ 15,920,944

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(765,842)



(765,842)



(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net

(22,958)



(24,810)



(30,938)

Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 17,224,677



$ 16,544,464



$ 15,124,164

Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

12.95 %

13.12 %

14.30 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

8.97 %

8.97 %

9.79 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

71,742



71,739



71,586

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 32.52



$ 31.71



$ 31.80

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 21.53



$ 20.69



$ 20.67



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans:





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020 Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 142,988



$ 148,294



$ 151,546















Total loans (denominator A)

9,693,116



9,676,318



9,771,898

Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

691,949



894,080



941,373

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 9,001,167



$ 8,782,238



$ 8,830,525















ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.55 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.59 %

1.69 %

1.72 %

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 55,039



$ 51,853



$ 36,582



$ 106,892



$ 51,210

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common

shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

1,852



1,924



2,210



3,776



4,520

Tax effect on intangible amortization

(389)



(404)



(464)



(793)



(949)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 56,502



$ 53,373



$ 38,328



109,875



$ 54,781

Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,312,779



$ 2,346,593



$ 2,254,349



2,329,593



$ 2,223,700

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(790,015)



(791,714)



(797,855)



(790,859)



(798,967)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,522,764



$ 1,554,879



$ 1,456,494



$ 1,538,734



$ 1,424,733

Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

9.52 %

8.84 %

6.49 %

9.18 %

4.61 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator

B/denominator B) (2)

14.84 %

13.73 %

10.53 %

14.28 %

7.69 %

_____________________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

