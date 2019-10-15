Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for that morning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may listen to this discussion through one of two options:

Option One: Live-streamed event

Join the call through a live-streamed web-based event. If you choose this option, it is recommended that you listen through your phone or computer speakers and not dial into the conference number listed below in option two.

Click here to register and save the event to your calendar:

Please test your connection prior to joining to ensure a successful user experience and disable your pop-up blockers in order to view the content in its entirety.

Connection Test: Click Here

For system requirements, visit our FAQ

Option Two: Dial-in only

Join the call on the day of the event using the toll-free number: 888-286-8956

Conference ID: 7935679

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, October 25, 2019 using the link below:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~102419

About Columbia Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the thirteenth consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." For the eighth consecutive year, Columbia was included in the 2019 Forbes America's Best Banks list. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

253-305-1921

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

