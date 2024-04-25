COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TACOMA, Wash., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

$0.59

$0.65

$23.68

$16.03 Earnings per diluted

common share

Operating earnings per

diluted common share 1

Book value per

common share

Tangible book value

per common share 1

CEO Commentary "Our first quarter results reflect early progress on our targeted actions to improve our financial performance and drive shareholder value," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Enterprise-wide evaluations and targeted changes resulted in tighter expense control and stabilizing deposit costs in the latter part of the quarter. We will continue to exercise prudent expense management, and we expect to see the positive financial impact of near-term initiatives fully reflected in the fourth quarter's expense run rate. Longer-term initiatives will optimize our performance from a revenue, expense, and profitability standpoint. As an organization, Columbia remains laser-focused on regaining our placement as a top-quartile bank across financial metrics as we strive to drive long-term, consistent, repeatable performance." –Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

1Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q23)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income decreased by $30 million on a linked-quarter basis due to higher deposit costs relative to the fourth quarter and lower income earned on investment securities given slower prepayment activity.

• Net interest margin was 3.52%, down 26 basis points from the prior quarter given the full-quarter effect of deposit repricing and balance mix shift during the fourth quarter.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $15 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges. Excluding these items, non-interest income increased by $1 million.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $50 million due to lower discretionary spend and the fourth quarter's larger FDIC special assessment.







Credit

Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.47% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.31% in the prior quarter.

• Provision expense of $17 million compares to $55 million in the prior quarter.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.28%, compared to 0.22% as of December 31, 2023.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.8%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on February 9, 2024, which was paid March 11, 2024.







Notable

Items • Recalibrated the commercial CECL model to be more reflective of the post-merger loan portfolio after a full year operating as a combined organization.

• Incurred $4 million in merger-related expense and $5 million in expense related to an FDIC special assessment.



1Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Return on average assets 0.96 %

0.72 %

(0.14) % Return on average common equity 10.01 %

7.90 %

(1.70) % Return on average tangible common equity 1 14.82 %

12.19 %

(2.09) % Operating return on average assets 1 1.04 %

0.89 %

0.74 % Operating return on average common equity 1 10.89 %

9.81 %

8.66 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 16.12 %

15.14 %

10.64 % Net interest margin 3.52 %

3.78 %

4.08 % Efficiency ratio 60.57 %

64.81 %

79.71 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 56.97 %

57.31 %

52.84 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Net interest income $423,362

$453,623

$374,698 Provision for credit losses $17,136

$54,909

$105,539 Non-interest income $50,357

$65,533

$54,735 Non-interest expense $287,516

$337,176

$342,818 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $186,203

$181,980

$86,615 Operating pre-provision net revenue 1 $200,684

$212,136

$195,730 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.59

$0.45

($0.09) Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1 $0.65

$0.56

$0.46 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.35











BALANCE SHEET 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Total assets $52.2B

$52.2B

$54.0B Loans and leases $37.6B

$37.4B

$37.1B Total deposits $41.7B

$41.6B

$41.6B Book value per common share $23.68

$23.95

$23.44 Tangible book value per share 1 $16.03

$16.12

$15.12

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," "we," or "our") conducted an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations during the first quarter of 2024. The full-scale review resulted in consolidated positions, simplified reporting and organizational structures, and an improved profitability outlook. These changes are expected to be carried out during the second and third quarters of 2024. Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for each of the quarters of 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $423 million for the first quarter of 2024, down $30 million from the prior quarter. The decline reflects higher deposit costs relative to the fourth quarter and lower income earned on investment securities given slower prepayment activity.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.52% for the first quarter of 2024, down 26 basis points from 3.78% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The contraction was driven by higher average deposit costs, which increased at an accelerated pace through the fourth quarter and into January before stabilizing in the latter part of the first quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 34 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.90% for the month of March and 2.89% at March 31, 2024. "During the first quarter, we executed a comprehensive review related to how we evaluate and approve deposit pricing," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. "This resulted in enhanced pricing visibility, which contributed to stability in interest-bearing core deposit rates."

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities benefited from the movement of $1.4 billion in FHLB Advances to the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program in January, lowering the cost of these funds by approximately 75 basis points. Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2024, which compares to 3.24% for both the month of March and at March 31, 2024. Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $50 million for the first quarter of 2024, down $15 million from the prior quarter. The decline was driven by quarterly fluctuations in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which collectively resulted in a net fair value loss of $4 million in the first quarter compared to a net fair value gain of $13 million in the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income increased by $1 million from the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $288 million for the first quarter of 2024, down $50 million from the prior quarter level. Excluding merger-related expense, exit and disposal costs, and accruals for the FDIC special assessment, non-interest expense was $277 million2, down $17 million from the prior quarter due to lower discretionary spending and other expense items compared to elevated expense items in the fourth quarter. Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $52.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, also unchanged from December 31, 2023. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing 36% of total assets, 45% of total deposits, and 138% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $213 million relative to December 31, 2023 due to paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio. Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $200 million relative to December 31, 2023. Commercial line utilization and construction project activity were the primary contributors to the 2% annualized loan growth in the quarter. Higher commercial real estate ("CRE") term balances reflect projects that transitioned from construction to permanent financing. Excluding this shift, origination volume during the first quarter was centered in our commercial and owner-occupied CRE portfolios. Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $99 million relative to December 31, 2023. Customer deposits drove the quarter's increase, enabling a slight reduction in brokered deposits and borrowings. "Our teams are focused on customer deposit generation to reduce wholesale funding sources that create a drag on our earnings power," stated Mr. Nixon. "While inflationary pressures and seasonal patterns affected deposit flows, the teams generated successful momentum through targeted campaigns focused on extraordinary products and service, not price." Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $437 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $464 million, or 1.24% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $17 million for the first quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends, changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models, charge-off activity, and a change within our Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology. During the first quarter, we recalibrated the commercial CECL model to be more reflective of the post-merger loan portfolio after a full year operating as a combined organization. We believe the recalibrated CECL model is more reflective of the quality of our underwriting and borrower profiles.

Net charge-offs were 0.47% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.31% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $24 million in the first quarter, largely unchanged from the fourth quarter, and were up $14 million in the commercial portfolio from the prior quarter, with the increase centered in a single credit. Charge-off activity in other portfolios, inclusive of a small net recovery in the CRE portfolio, was at an insignificant level. As of March 31, 2024, non-performing assets were $144 million, or 0.28% of total assets, compared to $114 million, or 0.22% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The quarter's increase was driven primarily by migration in our SBA portfolio and an owner-occupied CRE property. Nonperforming assets as of March 31, 2024 included $43 million of government guarantees. Please refer to the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $23.68 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $23.95 as of December 31, 2023. The linked-quarter change primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(426) million at March 31, 2024, compared to $(340) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $413 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $322 million as of December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share3 was $16.03 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $16.12 as of December 31, 2023.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.0% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.8% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 11.9% and 9.6%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "Our total risk-based capital ratio at the parent company is now at our long-term target of 12%," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect continued organic earnings generation to drive all capital ratios above target levels over time, increasing our flexibility for capital return in the future." The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call on April 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5839ee065d874d2fa744be1fe2d2558d

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jc6j526v/

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Operations 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 7 Financial Highlights 9 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 10 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 12 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 13 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 14 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 575,044

$ 577,741

$ 569,670

$ 552,679

$ 413,525

— %

39 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 75,017

78,010

80,066

79,036

39,729

(4) %

89 % Exempt from federal income tax 6,904

6,966

6,929

6,817

3,397

(1) %

103 % Dividends 3,707

4,862

4,941

2,581

719

(24) %

416 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 23,553

24,055

34,407

34,616

18,581

(2) %

27 % Total interest income 684,225

691,634

696,013

675,729

475,951

(1) %

44 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 198,435

170,659

126,974

100,408

63,613

16 %

212 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 1,266

1,226

1,220

1,071

406

3 %

212 % Borrowings 51,275

56,066

77,080

81,004

28,764

(9) %

78 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 9,887

10,060

9,864

9,271

8,470

(2) %

17 % Total interest expense 260,863

238,011

215,138

191,754

101,253

10 %

158 % Net interest income 423,362

453,623

480,875

483,975

374,698

(7) %

13 % Provision for credit losses 17,136

54,909

36,737

16,014

105,539

(69) %

(84) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 16,064

17,349

17,410

16,454

14,312

(7) %

12 % Card-based fees 13,183

14,593

15,674

13,435

11,561

(10) %

14 % Financial services and trust revenue 4,464

3,011

4,651

4,512

1,297

48 %

244 % Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net 4,634

4,212

7,103

(2,342)

7,816

10 %

(41) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net 12

9

4

—

—

33 %

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (1,565)

2,636

(2,055)

(697)

2,416

(159) %

(165) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net 221

1,161

1,871

442

940

(81) %

(76) % BOLI income 4,639

4,331

4,440

4,063

2,790

7 %

66 % Other income (loss) 8,705

18,231

(5,117)

3,811

13,603

(52) %

(36) % Total non-interest income 50,357

65,533

43,981

39,678

54,735

(23) %

(8) % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 154,538

157,572

159,041

163,398

136,092

(2) %

14 % Occupancy and equipment, net 45,291

48,160

43,070

50,550

41,700

(6) %

9 % Intangible amortization 32,091

33,204

29,879

35,553

12,660

(3) %

153 % FDIC assessments 14,460

42,510

11,200

11,579

6,113

(66) %

137 % Merger-related expense 4,478

7,174

18,938

29,649

115,898

(38) %

(96) % Other expenses 36,658

48,556

42,019

37,830

30,355

(25) %

21 % Total non-interest expense 287,516

337,176

304,147

328,559

342,818

(15) %

(16) % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 169,067

127,071

183,972

179,080

(18,924)

33 %

nm Provision (benefit) for income taxes 44,987

33,540

48,127

45,703

(4,886)

34 %

nm Net income (loss) $ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

33 %

nm



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 208,260

208,083

208,070

207,977

156,383

— %

33 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 208,956

208,739

208,645

208,545

156,383

— %

34 % Earnings (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.60

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

33 %

nm Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

31 %

nm



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 440,215

$ 498,496

$ 492,474

$ 538,653

$ 555,919

(12) %

(21) % Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments 1,760,902

1,664,038

1,911,221

2,868,563

3,079,266

6 %

(43) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 77,203

76,995

73,638

76,361

76,532

— %

1 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,616,545

8,829,870

8,503,986

8,998,428

9,249,600

(2) %

(7) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,247

2,300

2,344

2,388

2,432

(2) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 47,201

30,715

60,313

183,633

49,338

54 %

(4) % Loans and leases 37,642,413

37,441,951

37,170,598

37,049,299

37,091,280

1 %

1 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (414,344)

(440,871)

(416,560)

(404,603)

(417,464)

(6) %

(1) % Net loans and leases 37,228,069

37,001,080

36,754,038

36,644,696

36,673,816

1 %

2 % Restricted equity securities 116,274

179,274

168,524

258,524

246,525

(35) %

(53) % Premises and equipment, net 336,869

338,970

337,855

368,698

375,190

(1) %

(10) % Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,833

115,811

114,220

119,255

127,296

(2) %

(11) % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

— %

— % Other intangible assets, net 571,588

603,679

636,883

666,762

702,315

(5) %

(19) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 110,444

109,243

117,640

172,929

178,800

1 %

(38) % Bank-owned life insurance 682,293

680,948

648,232

643,727

641,922

— %

6 % Deferred tax asset, net 356,031

347,203

469,841

362,880

351,229

3 %

1 % Other assets 735,058

665,740

673,372

657,365

653,904

10 %

12 % Total assets $ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

— %

(3) % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

(3) %

(20) % Interest-bearing 27,897,606

27,350,568

26,091,420

24,815,509

24,370,566

2 %

14 % Total deposits 41,706,160

41,607,020

41,624,368

40,834,917

41,586,347

— %

— % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 213,573

252,119

258,383

294,914

271,047

(15) %

(21) % Borrowings 3,900,000

3,950,000

3,985,000

6,250,000

5,950,000

(1) %

(34) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 309,544

316,440

331,545

312,872

297,721

(2) %

4 % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 107,838

107,895

107,952

108,009

108,066

— %

— % Operating lease liabilities 129,240

130,576

129,845

132,099

140,648

(1) %

(8) % Other liabilities 900,406

814,512

924,560

831,097

755,674

11 %

19 % Total liabilities 47,266,761

47,178,562

47,361,653

48,763,908

49,109,503

— %

(4) % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,802,322

5,802,747

5,798,167

5,792,792

5,788,553

— %

— % Accumulated deficit (418,946)

(467,571)

(485,576)

(545,842)

(603,696)

(10) %

(31) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (426,131)

(340,142)

(680,429)

(418,762)

(300,134)

25 %

42 % Total shareholders' equity 4,957,245

4,995,034

4,632,162

4,828,188

4,884,723

(1) %

1 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

— %

(3) %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 209,370

208,585

208,575

208,514

208,429

— %

— %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

— %

3 % Book value

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

(1) %

1 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

(1) %

6 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

62.60 %

79.71 %

(4.24)

(19.14) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.22 %

2.58 %

2.28 %

2.46 %

3.53 %

(0.36)

(1.31) Return on average assets ("ROAA")

0.96 %

0.72 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

(0.14) %

0.24

1.10 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.65 %

1.46 %

0.89 %

0.05

0.55 Return on average common equity

10.01 %

7.90 %

11.07 %

10.84 %

(1.70) %

2.11

11.71 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.82 %

12.19 %

16.93 %

16.63 %

(2.09) %

2.63

16.91





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (5), (6)

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

54.04 %

52.84 %

(0.34)

4.13 Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.14 %

2.25 %

2.10 %

2.22 %

2.32 %

(0.11)

(0.18) Operating ROAA (1), (5)

1.04 %

0.89 %

1.23 %

1.27 %

0.74 %

0.15

0.30 Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)

1.55 %

1.62 %

1.94 %

1.82 %

2.01 %

(0.07)

(0.46) Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)

10.89 %

9.81 %

13.40 %

13.77 %

8.66 %

1.08

2.23 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)

16.12 %

15.14 %

20.48 %

21.13 %

10.64 %

0.98

5.48





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.13 %

6.13 %

6.08 %

5.95 %

5.55 %

—

0.58 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.69 %

5.75 %

5.65 %

5.48 %

5.19 %

(0.06)

0.50 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.01 %

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.34

1.56 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.72 %

2.45 %

1.82 %

0.23

1.43 Cost of total deposits

1.92 %

1.63 %

1.23 %

0.99 %

0.80 %

0.29

1.12 Cost of total funding (3)

2.27 %

2.05 %

1.81 %

1.61 %

1.16 %

0.22

1.11 Net interest margin (2)

3.52 %

3.78 %

3.91 %

3.93 %

4.08 %

(0.26)

(0.56) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.56 %

3.64 %

5.17 %

5.47 %

4.33 %

(0.08)

(0.77) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

77.87 %

78.04 %

75.64 %

75.18 %

80.96 %

(0.17)

(3.09) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.41 %

89.91 %

90.63 %

90.98 %

93.01 %

0.50

(2.60) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

33.29 %

35.88 %

38.55 %

40.05 %

39.55 %

(2.59)

(6.26) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.09 %

90.02 %

86.66 %

85.59 %

91.36 %

0.07

(1.27)





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.08

0.18 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.06

0.14 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.16 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

(0.08)

(0.02) Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.6 %

11.3 %

10.9 %

0.10

1.10 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

9.8 %

9.6 %

9.5 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

0.20

0.90 nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (6) The operating efficiency ratio has been adjusted to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,557,768

$ 6,482,940

$ 6,490,638

$ 6,434,673

$ 6,353,550

1 %

3 % Owner occupied term, net 5,231,676

5,195,605

5,235,227

5,254,401

5,156,848

1 %

1 % Multifamily, net 5,828,960

5,704,734

5,684,495

5,622,875

5,590,587

2 %

4 % Construction & development, net 1,728,652

1,747,302

1,669,918

1,528,924

1,467,561

(1) %

18 % Residential development, net 284,117

323,899

354,922

388,641

440,667

(12) %

(36) % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,544,450

5,536,765

5,437,915

5,449,787

5,906,774

— %

(6) % Lines of credit & other, net 2,491,557

2,430,127

2,353,548

2,268,790

2,184,762

3 %

14 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,706,759

1,729,512

1,728,991

1,740,037

1,746,267

(1) %

(2) % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 6,128,884

6,157,166

6,121,838

6,272,898

6,187,964

— %

(1) % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,950,421

1,938,166

1,899,948

1,898,958

1,870,002

1 %

4 % Consumer & other, net 189,169

195,735

193,158

189,315

186,298

(3) %

2 % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 37,642,413

$ 37,441,951

$ 37,170,598

$ 37,049,299

$ 37,091,280

1 %

1 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

16 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development, net 5 %

5 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

16 %







Lines of credit & other, net 6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 16 %

16 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

(3) %

(20) % Demand, interest bearing 8,095,211

8,044,432

6,898,831

6,300,082

5,900,462

1 %

37 % Money market 10,822,498

10,324,454

10,349,217

10,115,908

10,681,422

5 %

1 % Savings 2,640,060

2,754,113

3,018,706

3,171,714

3,469,112

(4) %

(24) % Time 6,339,837

6,227,569

5,824,666

5,227,805

4,319,570

2 %

47 % Total $ 41,706,160

$ 41,607,020

$ 41,624,368

$ 40,834,917

$ 41,586,347

— %

— %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,436,569

$ 37,423,402

$ 37,597,830

$ 37,639,368

$ 39,155,298

— %

(4) %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 33 %

34 %

37 %

39 %

41 %







Demand, interest bearing 20 %

19 %

17 %

15 %

14 %







Money market 26 %

25 %

25 %

25 %

26 %







Savings 6 %

7 %

7 %

8 %

9 %







Time 15 %

15 %

14 %

13 %

10 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 39,736

$ 28,689

$ 26,053

$ 10,994

$ 15,612

39 %

155 %

Commercial, net 58,960

45,682

44,341

39,316

42,301

29 %

39 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 98,696

74,371

70,394

50,310

57,913

33 %

70 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial real estate, net 253

870

71

184

1

(71) %

nm

Commercial, net 10,733

8,232

8,606

7,720

151

30 %

nm

Residential, net (2) 31,916

29,102

25,180

21,370

17,423

10 %

83 %

Consumer & other, net 437

326

240

399

140

34 %

212 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing 43,339

38,530

34,097

29,673

17,715

12 %

145 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 142,035

112,901

104,491

79,983

75,628

26 %

88 % Other real estate owned 1,762

1,036

1,170

278

409

70 %

331 % Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 143,797

$ 113,937

$ 105,661

$ 80,261

$ 76,037

26 %

89 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 109,673

$ 85,235

$ 82,918

$ 73,376

$ 78,641

29 %

39 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.29 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.06

0.08 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2) 0.38 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.08

0.18 Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.06

0.14





























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $43.0 million, $31.6 million, $26.9 million, $26.6 million, and $24.4 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.6 million, $1.0 million, $700,000, $1.6 million, and $5.4 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 440,871

$ 416,560

$ 404,603

$ 417,464

$ 301,135

6 %

46 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period —

—

—

—

26,492

nm

(100) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1) 17,476

53,183

35,082

15,216

106,498

(67) %

(84) % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net (161)

(629)

—

(174)

—

(74) %

nm

Commercial, net (47,232)

(31,949)

(26,629)

(32,036)

(19,248)

48 %

145 %

Residential, net (490)

(89)

(206)

(4)

(248)

451 %

98 %

Consumer & other, net (1,870)

(1,841)

(1,884)

(1,264)

(773)

2 %

142 %

Total charge-offs (49,753)

(34,508)

(28,719)

(33,478)

(20,269)

44 %

145 % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 358

35

31

209

58

nm

nm

Commercial, net 4,732

4,414

4,901

4,511

3,058

7 %

55 %

Residential, net 170

781

156

63

123

(78) %

38 %

Consumer & other, net 490

406

506

618

369

21 %

33 %

Total recoveries 5,750

5,636

5,594

5,401

3,608

2 %

59 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 197

(594)

31

35

58

nm

240 %

Commercial, net (42,500)

(27,535)

(21,728)

(27,525)

(16,190)

54 %

163 %

Residential, net (320)

692

(50)

59

(125)

(146) %

156 %

Consumer & other, net (1,380)

(1,435)

(1,378)

(646)

(404)

(4) %

242 %

Total net charge-offs (44,003)

(28,872)

(23,125)

(28,077)

(16,661)

52 %

164 % Balance, end of period $ 414,344

$ 440,871

$ 416,560

$ 404,603

$ 417,464

(6) %

(1) % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 23,208

$ 21,482

$ 19,827

$ 19,029

$ 14,221

8 %

63 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period —

—

—

—

5,767

nm

(100) % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (340)

1,726

1,655

798

(959)

(120) %

(65) % Balance, end of period 22,868

23,208

21,482

19,827

19,029

(1) %

20 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 437,212

$ 464,079

$ 438,042

$ 424,430

$ 436,493

(6) %

— %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.47 %

0.31 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.23 %

0.16

0.24 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 11.56 %

16.33 %

19.48 %

16.13 %

17.80 %

(4.77)

(6.24) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.10 %

1.18 %

1.12 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

(0.08)

(0.03) ACL to loans and leases 1.16 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

(0.08)

(0.02)





























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 30,550

$ 525

6.88 %

$ 48,868

$ 649

5.31 %

$ 54,008

$ 799

5.92 % Loans and leases (1) 37,597,101

574,519

6.13 %

37,333,310

577,092

6.13 %

29,998,630

412,726

5.55 % Taxable securities 8,081,003

78,724

3.90 %

7,903,053

82,872

4.19 %

4,960,966

40,448

3.26 % Non-taxable securities (2) 851,342

7,886

3.71 %

809,551

8,073

3.99 %

437,020

4,068

3.72 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,720,791

23,553

5.51 %

1,743,447

24,055

5.47 %

1,605,081

18,581

4.69 % Total interest-earning assets 48,280,787

$ 685,207

5.69 %

47,838,229

$ 692,741

5.75 %

37,055,705

$ 476,622

5.19 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,619,134









1,652,282









623,042







Other assets 2,184,052









2,341,845









1,747,228







Total assets $ 52,083,973









$ 51,832,356









$ 39,425,975







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,035,339

$ 51,378

2.57 %

$ 7,617,427

$ 44,861

2.34 %

$ 4,759,251

$ 9,815

0.84 % Money market deposits 10,612,073

72,497

2.75 %

10,276,894

61,055

2.36 %

8,845,784

32,238

1.48 % Savings deposits 2,688,360

715

0.11 %

2,880,622

698

0.10 %

2,686,388

556

0.08 % Time deposits 6,406,807

73,845

4.64 %

5,847,400

64,045

4.35 %

3,205,128

21,004

2.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,742,579

198,435

2.88 %

26,622,343

170,659

2.54 %

19,496,551

63,613

1.32 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 231,667

1,266

2.20 %

245,989

1,226

1.98 %

281,032

406

0.59 % Borrowings 3,920,879

51,275

5.26 %

3,918,261

56,066

5.68 %

2,352,715

28,764

4.96 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 423,528

9,887

9.39 %

440,007

10,060

9.07 %

417,966

8,470

8.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,318,653

$ 260,863

3.25 %

31,226,600

$ 238,011

3.02 %

22,548,264

$ 101,253

1.82 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,841,582









14,899,001









12,755,080







Other liabilities 937,863









1,011,019









772,870







Total liabilities 47,098,098









47,136,620









36,076,214







Common equity 4,985,875









4,695,736









3,349,761







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,083,973









$ 51,832,356









$ 39,425,975







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 424,344









$ 454,730









$ 375,369



NET INTEREST SPREAD







2.44 %









2.73 %









3.37 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.52 %









3.78 %









4.08 %

(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $982,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 2,920

$ 2,686

$ 2,442

$ 3,166

$ 3,587

9 %

(19) % Servicing 6,021

5,966

8,887

9,167

9,397

1 %

(36) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,153)

(3,215)

(4,801)

(4,797)

(4,881)

(2) %

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 3,117

(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

nm

nm MSR hedge (loss) gain (4,271)

5,026

(4,733)

(7,636)

2,650

(185) %

(261) % Total $ 4,634

$ 4,212

$ 7,103

$ (2,342)

$ 7,816

10 %

(41) %



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 86,903

$ 87,033

$ 103,333

$ 119,476

$ 131,726

— %

(34) % Gain on sale margin 3.36 %

3.09 %

2.36 %

2.65 %

2.72 %

0.27

0.64



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 109,243

$ 117,640

$ 172,929

$ 178,800

$ 185,017

(7) %

(41) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,237

920

1,658

1,168

1,601

34 %

(23) % Sale of MSR assets —

149

(57,454)

—

—

(100) %

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,153)

(3,215)

(4,801)

(4,797)

(4,881)

(2) %

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 3,117

(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

nm

nm Balance, end of period $ 110,444

$ 109,243

$ 117,640

$ 172,929

$ 178,800

1 %

(38) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 8,081,039

$ 8,175,664

$ 8,240,950

$ 12,726,615

$ 12,914,046

(1) %

(37) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.37 %

1.34 %

1.43 %

1.36 %

1.38 %

0.03

(0.01)



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 4,957,245

$ 4,995,034

$ 4,632,162

$ 4,828,188

$ 4,884,723

(1) %

1 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

— %

— % Less: Other intangible assets, net



571,588

603,679

636,883

666,762

702,315

(5) %

(19) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,356,423

$ 3,362,121

$ 2,966,045

$ 3,132,192

$ 3,152,266

— %

6 %































Total assets c

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

— %

(3) % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

— %

— % Less: Other intangible assets, net



571,588

603,679

636,883

666,762

702,315

(5) %

(19) % Tangible assets d

$ 50,623,184

$ 50,540,683

$ 50,327,698

$ 51,896,100

$ 52,261,769

— %

(3) % Common shares outstanding at period end e

209,370

208,585

208,575

208,514

208,429

— %

— %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

9.49 %

9.57 %

8.91 %

9.01 %

9.05 %

(0.08)

0.44 Tangible common equity ratio b / d

6.63 %

6.65 %

5.89 %

6.04 %

6.03 %

(0.02)

0.60 Book value per common share a / e

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

(1) %

1 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

(1) %

6 %

































Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 12

$ 9

$ 4

$ —

$ —

33 %

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(1,565)

2,636

(2,055)

(697)

2,416

(159) %

(165) % Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



1,197

(8,042)

5,700

1,288

(3,543)

nm

nm Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(2,372)

19,354

(19,247)

(6,965)

9,488

(112) %

(125) % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



3,116

(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

nm

nm MSR hedge (loss) gain



(4,271)

5,026

(4,733)

(7,636)

2,650

(185) %

(261) % Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (3,883)

$ 12,732

$ (15,023)

$ (16,252)

$ 8,074

(130) %

(148) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger-related expense



$ 4,478

$ 7,174

$ 18,938

$ 29,649

$ 115,898

(38) %

(96) % Exit and disposal costs



1,272

2,791

4,017

2,119

1,291

(54) %

(1) % FDIC special assessment (2)



4,848

32,923

—

—

—

(85) %

nm Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 10,598

$ 42,888

$ 22,955

$ 31,768

$ 117,189

(75) %

(91) %































Net interest income c

$ 423,362

$ 453,623

$ 480,875

$ 483,975

$ 374,698

(7) %

13 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 50,357

$ 65,533

$ 43,981

$ 39,678

$ 54,735

(23) %

(8) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

3,883

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

nm

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 54,240

$ 52,801

$ 59,004

$ 55,930

$ 46,661

3 %

16 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 473,719

$ 519,156

$ 524,856

$ 523,653

$ 429,433

(9) %

10 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 477,602

$ 506,424

$ 539,879

$ 539,905

$ 421,359

(6) %

13 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

$ 304,147

$ 328,559

$ 342,818

(15) %

(16) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(10,598)

(42,888)

(22,955)

(31,768)

(117,189)

(75) %

(91) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 276,918

$ 294,288

$ 281,192

$ 296,791

$ 225,629

(6) %

23 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

33 %

nm Provision (benefit) for income taxes



44,987

33,540

48,127

45,703

(4,886)

34 %

nm Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



169,067

127,071

183,972

179,080

(18,924)

33 %

nm Provision for credit losses



17,136

54,909

36,737

16,014

105,539

(69) %

(84) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

186,203

181,980

220,709

195,094

86,615

2 %

115 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

3,883

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

10,598

42,888

22,955

31,768

117,189

(75) %

(91) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 200,684

$ 212,136

$ 258,687

$ 243,114

$ 195,730

(5) %

3 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

33 %

nm Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

3,883

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

10,598

42,888

22,955

31,768

117,189

(75) %

(91) % Tax effect of adjustments



(3,620)

(7,539)

(9,482)

(11,981)

(23,565)

(52) %

(85) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 134,941

$ 116,148

$ 164,341

$ 169,416

$ 71,512

16 %

89 %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



































Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Average assets n

$ 52,083,973

$ 51,832,356

$ 53,011,361

$ 53,540,574

$ 39,425,975

— %

32 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,619,134

1,652,282

1,684,093

1,718,705

623,042

(2) %

160 % Average tangible assets o

$ 50,464,839

$ 50,180,074

$ 51,327,268

$ 51,821,869

$ 38,802,933

1 %

30 %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 4,985,875

$ 4,695,736

$ 4,866,975

$ 4,935,239

$ 3,349,761

6 %

49 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,619,134

1,652,282

1,684,093

1,718,705

623,042

(2) %

160 % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,366,741

$ 3,043,454

$ 3,182,882

$ 3,216,534

$ 2,726,719

11 %

23 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,260

208,083

208,070

207,977

156,383

— %

33 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

208,956

208,739

208,645

208,545

156,383

— %

34 %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

33 %

nm Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

31 %

nm Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

62.60 %

79.71 %

(4.24)

(19.14) Non-interest expense to average assets h / n

2.22 %

2.58 %

2.28 %

2.46 %

3.53 %

(0.36)

(1.31) Return on average assets j / n

0.96 %

0.72 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

(0.14) %

0.24

1.10 Return on average tangible assets j / o

0.99 %

0.74 %

1.05 %

1.03 %

(0.15) %

0.25

1.14 PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.65 %

1.46 %

0.89 %

0.05

0.55 Return on average common equity j / p

10.01 %

7.90 %

11.07 %

10.84 %

(1.70) %

2.11

11.71 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

14.82 %

12.19 %

16.93 %

16.63 %

(2.09) %

2.63

16.91































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2) m / r

$ 0.65

$ 0.56

$ 0.79

$ 0.81

$ 0.46

16 %

41 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2) m / s

$ 0.65

$ 0.56

$ 0.79

$ 0.81

$ 0.46

16 %

41 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3) u / y

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

54.04 %

52.84 %

(0.34)

4.13 Operating non-interest expense to average assets i / n

2.14 %

2.25 %

2.10 %

2.22 %

2.32 %

(0.11)

(0.18) Operating return on average assets (2) m / n

1.04 %

0.89 %

1.23 %

1.27 %

0.74 %

0.15

0.30 Operating return on average tangible assets (2) m / o

1.08 %

0.92 %

1.27 %

1.31 %

0.75 %

0.16

0.33 Operating PPNR return on average assets (2) l / n

1.55 %

1.62 %

1.94 %

1.82 %

2.01 %

(0.07)

(0.46) Operating return on average common equity (2) m / p

10.89 %

9.81 %

13.40 %

13.77 %

8.66 %

1.08

2.23 Operating return on average tangible common equity (2) m / q

16.12 %

15.14 %

20.48 %

21.13 %

10.64 %

0.98

5.48































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "n/m."

(1) Tax-exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio has been adjusted to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

$ 304,147

$ 328,559

$ 342,818

(15) %

(16) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(10,598)

(42,888)

(22,955)

(31,768)

(117,189)

(75) %

(91) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

276,918

294,288

281,192

296,791

225,629

(6) %

23 % Less: B&O taxes t

(3,223)

(2,727)

(3,275)

(3,647)

(2,129)

18 %

51 % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 273,695

$ 291,561

$ 277,917

$ 293,144

$ 223,500

(6) %

22 %































Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 424,344

$ 454,730

$ 482,031

$ 485,168

$ 375,369

(7) %

13 % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

50,357

65,533

43,981

39,678

54,735

(23) %

(8) % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

1,809

1,182

1,178

1,360

957

53 %

89 % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) x

476,510

521,445

527,190

526,206

431,061

(9) %

11 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

3,883

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

nm

nm Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) y

$ 480,393

$ 508,713

$ 542,213

$ 542,458

$ 422,987

(6) %

14 %































Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

62.60 %

79.71 %

(4.24)

(19.14) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3) u / y

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

54.04 %

52.84 %

(0.34)

4.13































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio has been adjusted to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 574,519

$ 577,092

$ 567,929

$ 551,997

$ 412,726

— %

39 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

23,482

26,914

28,963

30,548

11,832

(13) %

98 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

5,119

5,430

6,370

7,100

3,806

(6) %

34 % Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 545,918

$ 544,748

$ 532,596

$ 514,349

$ 397,088

— %

37 %































Taxable securities interest income e

$ 78,724

$ 82,872

$ 85,007

$ 81,617

$ 40,448

(5) %

95 % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

31,527

34,290

39,219

34,801

15,356

(8) %

105 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 47,197

$ 48,582

$ 45,788

$ 46,816

$ 25,092

(3) %

88 %































Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 7,886

$ 8,073

$ 8,085

$ 8,010

$ 4,068

(2) %

94 % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

2,270

2,309

2,288

2,274

901

(2) %

152 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 5,616

$ 5,764

$ 5,797

$ 5,736

$ 3,167

(3) %

77 %































Interest income (1) k

$ 685,207

$ 692,741

$ 697,169

$ 676,922

$ 476,622

(1) %

44 % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l=b+f+i

57,279

63,513

70,470

67,623

28,089

(10) %

104 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c

5,119

5,430

6,370

7,100

3,806

(6) %

34 % Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 622,809

$ 623,798

$ 620,329

$ 602,199

$ 444,727

— %

40 %































Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 198,435

$ 170,659

$ 126,974

$ 100,408

$ 63,613

16 %

212 % Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

—

(187)

(373)

(280)

(93)

nm

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 198,435

$ 170,846

$ 127,347

$ 100,688

$ 63,706

16 %

211 %































Interest expense q

$ 260,863

$ 238,011

$ 215,138

$ 191,754

$ 101,253

10 %

158 % Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(57)

(244)

(430)

(337)

(150)

(77) %

(62) % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 260,920

$ 238,255

$ 215,568

$ 192,091

$ 101,403

10 %

157 %































Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 424,344

$ 454,730

$ 482,031

$ 485,168

$ 375,369

(7) %

13 % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u=l-r

57,336

63,757

70,900

67,960

28,239

(10) %

103 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

5,119

5,430

6,370

7,100

3,806

(6) %

34 % Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 361,889

$ 385,543

$ 404,761

$ 410,108

$ 343,324

(6) %

5 %































Average loans and leases aa

37,597,101

37,333,310

37,050,518

37,169,315

29,998,630

1 %

25 % Average taxable securities ab

8,081,003

7,903,053

8,356,165

8,656,147

4,960,966

2 %

63 % Average non-taxable securities ac

851,342

809,551

844,417

865,278

437,020

5 %

95 % Average interest-earning assets ad

48,280,787

47,838,229

48,981,105

49,442,518

37,055,705

1 %

30 % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

27,742,579

26,622,343

25,121,745

24,494,717

19,496,551

4 %

42 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

32,318,653

31,226,600

31,413,978

31,372,416

22,548,264

3 %

43 %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

(1) Tax-exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

6.13 %

6.13 %

6.08 %

5.95 %

5.55 %

—

0.58 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.16 %

(0.04)

0.09 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

(0.01)

— Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.83 %

5.78 %

5.70 %

5.54 %

5.34 %

0.05

0.49































Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

3.90 %

4.19 %

4.07 %

3.77 %

3.26 %

(0.29)

0.64 Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.57 %

1.72 %

1.86 %

1.61 %

1.26 %

(0.15)

0.31 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.33 %

2.47 %

2.21 %

2.16 %

2.00 %

(0.14)

0.33































Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.71 %

3.99 %

3.83 %

3.70 %

3.72 %

(0.28)

(0.01) Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.07 %

1.13 %

1.07 %

1.05 %

0.84 %

(0.06)

0.23 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.64 %

2.86 %

2.76 %

2.65 %

2.88 %

(0.22)

(0.24)































Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.69 %

5.75 %

5.65 %

5.48 %

5.19 %

(0.06)

0.50 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related l / ad

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.57 %

0.55 %

0.31 %

(0.05)

0.17 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related c / ad

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

(0.01)

— Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

5.17 %

5.17 %

5.03 %

4.87 %

4.84 %

—

0.33































Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.01 %

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.34

1.56 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

— %

— %

(0.01) %

— %

— %

—

— Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.02 %

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.34

1.56































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.72 %

2.45 %

1.82 %

0.23

1.43 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

— %

— %

(0.01) %

— %

— %

—

— Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.73 %

2.45 %

1.82 %

0.23

1.43































Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.52 %

3.78 %

3.91 %

3.93 %

4.08 %

(0.26)

(0.56) Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u / ad

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

0.55 %

0.31 %

(0.05)

0.17 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

(0.01)

— Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.00 %

3.20 %

3.28 %

3.32 %

3.73 %

(0.20)

(0.73)

































(1) Tax-exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.