COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

CEO Commentary "It was a historic year for Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Bank," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We closed and integrated the transformational combination of the Northwest's premier banking organizations, expanding our footprint to encompass eight Western states as we achieved our cost-savings targets ahead of schedule and above our original projections. With the integration behind us, we are now turning our focus to optimizing performance and driving shareholder value. The fourth quarter was noisy with the FDIC special assessment and some one-time expense items. Our cost of funds is not immune to the higher-rate environment, as we had some 2022 vintage CDs reprice and saw a material increase in public deposits impact our margin. However, we believe neither of these items dilutes the quality of our core deposit base. Our scale, products, and services empower our talented base of associates to win business, which we believe long-term will drive consistent, repeatable performance." –Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

4Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 3Q23)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income decreased to $454 million from $481 million in 3Q23 due primarily to higher deposit costs that more than offset a decline in the cost of wholesale borrowings.

• Net interest margin was 3.78%, down 13 basis points from the prior quarter. Higher earning asset yields and a more profitable mix of earning assets were offset by higher deposit costs. Higher balances in public deposits and CD repricing contributed to the quarter's net interest margin contraction.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income increased by $22 million due primarily to a $28 million favorable change in cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges. Lower mortgage banking revenue reflects an anticipated decline in servicing revenue following the MSR asset sale that closed on September 30, 2023.

• Non-interest expense increased by $33 million due to a $33 million FDIC special assessment recorded during the quarter and other elevated expense items, which offset lower merger-related expense.







Credit

Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized) compared to 0.25% in the prior quarter. Charge-off activity remains primarily centered in the FinPac portfolio.

• Provision expense of $55 million reflects changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models and portfolio migration trends.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2023.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.8% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.6%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on November 13, 2023, which was paid December 11, 2023.







Notable

items • Consolidated five branches in January 2024.

• Incurred $7 million in merger-related expense.



4Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 4Q23

3Q23

4Q22 Return on average assets 0.72 %

1.02 %

1.04 % Return on average common equity 7.90 %

11.07 %

13.50 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 12.19 %

16.93 %

13.53 % Operating return on average assets 1 0.70 %

1.23 %

1.24 % Operating return on average common equity 1 7.73 %

13.40 %

16.14 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 11.92 %

20.48 %

16.18 % Net interest margin 3.78 %

3.91 %

4.01 % Efficiency ratio 64.81 %

57.82 %

57.24 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 4Q23

3Q23

4Q22 Net interest income $453,623

$480,875

$305,479 Provision for credit losses $54,909

$36,737

$32,948 Non-interest income $65,533

$43,981

$34,879 Non-interest expense $337,176

$304,147

$194,982 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $181,980

$220,709

$145,376 Operating pre-provision net revenue1 $179,213

$258,687

$167,094 Earnings per common share - diluted 2 $0.45

$0.65

$0.64 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2 $0.44

$0.79

$0.76 Dividends paid per share 2 $0.36

$0.36

$0.35











BALANCE SHEET 4Q23

3Q23

4Q22 Total assets $52.2B

$52.0B

$31.8B Loans and leases $37.4B

$37.2B

$26.2B Total deposits $41.6B

$41.6B

$27.1B Book value per common share 2 $23.95

$22.21

$19.18 Tangible book value per share1,2 $16.12

$14.22

$19.14

















(1) "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement. (2) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we", or "our") realized $143 million in annualized net merger-related cost-savings as of December 31, 2023, outpacing the $135 million target communicated when the combination was announced. As the integration process is now largely complete, we do not intend to provide future updates on cost savings realizations. However, Columbia has a history of prudent expense management, and the company will continue to evaluate opportunities for improved efficiency as part of the normal course of business to offset franchise development investments. As previously disclosed, Umpqua Bank, the primary subsidiary of Columbia, consolidated five branches during January 2024.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for each of the quarters of 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $454 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down $27 million from the prior quarter. The decline reflects higher deposit costs that more than offset a decline in the cost of wholesale borrowings.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.78% for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 13 basis points from 3.91% for the third quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 53 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 2.54% for the fourth quarter of 2023, which compares to 2.71% for the month of December and 2.75% at December 31, 2023. Deposit costs were impacted by the full quarter's run rate of brokered deposits added during the third quarter to replace maturing FHLB advances. Further, higher public deposit balances, which reflect seasonal tax-related trends and a focused effort to attract relationship-based public funds in local communities as we work to reduce wholesale funding, also had an impact. Public balances tend to carry a higher interest rate than most other non-maturity deposit balances. Time deposits also contributed to the quarter's increased cost of deposits as many maturing balances repriced over 200 basis points higher at the expiration of their 12- and 13-month terms. Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 30 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023, which compares to 3.15% for the month of December and 3.19% at December 31, 2023. A reduction in the balance of average wholesale borrowings resulted in a smaller increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to interest-bearing deposits. Please refer to the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $66 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up $22 million from the prior quarter. A $28 million favorable change in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity reflects a net fair value gain of $13 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a net fair value loss of $15 million in the third quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. This benefit was partially offset by lower mortgage servicing income following the September 30, 2023 sale of approximately one-third of Columbia's MSR assets, which reduced the serviced loan portfolio by an equivalent amount.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $337 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up $33 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by a recorded $33 million expense for the special assessment from the FDIC to replenish the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank closures earlier in 2023. The fourth quarter was also impacted by other elevated expense items that offset a $12 million decline in merger-related expense, which was $7 million in the fourth quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $52.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, essentially unchanged from September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $241 million relative to September 30, 2023. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.7 billion as of December 31, 2023, representing 36% of total assets, 45% of total deposits, and 138% of uninsured deposits. Available for sale ("AFS") securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $326 million relative to September 30, 2023, as an increase in the fair value of the portfolio and accretion of the discount on historical Columbia securities more than offset paydowns. Columbia did not purchase any securities during the fourth quarter. Please refer to the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.4 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $271 million relative to September 30, 2023. "Higher outstanding commercial term and line balances and other relationship-driven expansion contributed to 3% annualized loan growth in the fourth quarter," stated Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our bankers remain laser-focused on generating business founded through relationships that drive balanced growth." Please refer to the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, essentially unchanged from September 30, 2023. "While total deposit balances were stable between September and December, the mix reflects a shift into interest-bearing demand accounts," commented Mr. Merrywell. "Non-interest bearing balance changes continue to reflect customers' use of cash, which includes tax payments and lower escrow balances during the fourth quarter. Our targeted efforts to expand our network of public deposits throughout our communities helped offset seasonal customer declines without the use of wholesale funding." Please refer to the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $464 million, or 1.24% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $438 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $55 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and it reflects changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models and portfolio migration trends. Please refer to the Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.25% for the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio as bank charge-off activity was low at 0.06% of average bank loans. As of December 31, 2023, non-performing assets were $114 million, or 0.22% of total assets, compared to $106 million, or 0.20% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023.

Capital

As of December 31, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share increased to $23.95, compared to $22.21 at September 30, 2023. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(340) million at December 31, 2023, compared to $(680) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on AFS securities to $322 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $650 million as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, 54% of the AFS securities portfolio was in an unrealized gain position. Tangible book value per common share[3] correspondingly increased to $16.12, compared to $14.22 at September 30, 2023.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.8% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.6% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 11.6% and 9.5%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "Our regulatory capital ratios continued to expand in the fourth quarter," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect our capital position to continue to build over time, supporting our franchise expansion and increasing flexibility for capital return." The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call on January 24, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ed0e3ce03e94a7a968c1bbb26fa939c

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eo4z866c/

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

(1) "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (2) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 577,741

$ 569,670

$ 552,679

$ 413,525

$ 322,350

1 %

79 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 78,010

80,066

79,036

39,729

18,108

(3) %

331 % Exempt from federal income tax 6,966

6,929

6,817

3,397

1,288

1 %

441 % Dividends 4,862

4,941

2,581

719

182

(2) %

nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 24,055

34,407

34,616

18,581

10,319

(30) %

133 % Total interest income 691,634

696,013

675,729

475,951

352,247

(1) %

96 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 170,659

126,974

100,408

63,613

31,174

34 %

447 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 1,226

1,220

1,071

406

323

0 %

280 % Borrowings 56,066

77,080

81,004

28,764

8,023

(27) %

nm Junior and other subordinated debentures 10,060

9,864

9,271

8,470

7,248

2 %

39 % Total interest expense 238,011

215,138

191,754

101,253

46,768

11 %

409 % Net interest income 453,623

480,875

483,975

374,698

305,479

(6) %

48 % Provision for credit losses 54,909

36,737

16,014

105,539

32,948

49 %

67 % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 17,349

17,410

16,454

14,312

12,139

0 %

43 % Card-based fees 14,593

15,674

13,435

11,561

9,017

(7) %

62 % Financial services and trust revenue 3,011

4,651

4,512

1,297

25

(35) %

nm Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net 4,212

7,103

(2,342)

7,816

(1,812)

(41) %

nm Gain on sale of debt securities, net 9

4

—

—

—

125 %

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,636

(2,055)

(697)

2,416

284

nm

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net 1,161

1,871

442

940

1,531

(38) %

(24) % BOLI income 4,331

4,440

4,063

2,790

2,033

(2) %

113 % Other income (loss) 18,231

(5,117)

3,811

13,603

11,662

nm

56 % Total non-interest income 65,533

43,981

39,678

54,735

34,879

49 %

88 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 157,572

159,041

163,398

136,092

107,982

(1) %

46 % Occupancy and equipment, net 48,160

43,070

50,550

41,700

34,021

12 %

42 % Intangible amortization 33,204

29,879

35,553

12,660

1,019

11 %

nm FDIC assessments 42,510

11,200

11,579

6,113

3,487

280 %

nm Merger-related expense 7,174

18,938

29,649

115,898

11,637

(62) %

(38) % Other expenses 48,556

42,019

37,830

30,355

36,836

16 %

32 % Total non-interest expense 337,176

304,147

328,559

342,818

194,982

11 %

73 % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 127,071

183,972

179,080

(18,924)

112,428

(31) %

13 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 33,540

48,127

45,703

(4,886)

29,464

(30) %

14 % Net income (loss) $ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

(31) %

13 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) 208,083

208,070

207,977

156,383

129,321

0 %

61 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) 208,739

208,645

208,545

156,383

129,801

0 %

61 % Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (1) $ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

(31) %

(30) % Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (1) $ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

(31) %

(30) %





























(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

% Change (2) ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 2,113,615

$ 1,050,258

101 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

276,841

72,264

283 % Exempt from federal income tax

24,109

5,351

351 % Dividends

13,103

438

nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

111,659

19,706

467 % Total interest income

2,539,327

1,148,017

121 % Interest expense:











Deposits

461,654

48,195

nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

3,923

997

293 % Borrowings

242,914

8,920

nm Junior and other subordinated debentures

37,665

19,889

89 % Total interest expense

746,156

78,001

nm Net interest income

1,793,171

1,070,016

68 % Provision for credit losses

213,199

84,016

154 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

65,525

48,365

35 % Card-based fees

55,263

37,370

48 % Brokerage revenue

13,471

90

nm Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

16,789

106,859

(84) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

13

2

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

2,300

(7,099)

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net

4,414

6,696

(34) % BOLI income

15,624

8,253

89 % Other income (loss)

30,528

(1,008)

nm Total non-interest income

203,927

199,528

2 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

616,103

441,226

40 % Occupancy and equipment, net

183,480

138,451

33 % Intangible amortization

111,296

4,095

nm FDIC assessments

71,402

13,964

411 % Merger-related expense

171,659

17,356

nm Other expenses

158,760

119,858

32 % Total non-interest expense

1,312,700

734,950

79 % Income before provision for income taxes

471,199

450,578

5 % Provision for income taxes

122,484

113,826

8 % Net income

$ 348,715

$ 336,752

4 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

195,304

129,277

51 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

195,871

129,732

51 % Earnings per common share – basic (1)

$ 1.79

$ 2.60

(31) % Earnings per common share – diluted (1)

$ 1.78

$ 2.60

(32) %















(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change (2) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 498,496

$ 492,474

$ 538,653

$ 555,919

$ 327,313

1 %

52 % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 1,664,038

1,911,221

2,868,563

3,079,266

967,330

(13) %

72 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 76,995

73,638

76,361

76,532

72,959

5 %

6 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,829,870

8,503,986

8,998,428

9,249,600

3,196,166

4 %

176 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,300

2,344

2,388

2,432

2,476

(2) %

(7) % Loans held for sale 30,715

60,313

183,633

49,338

71,647

(49) %

(57) % Loans and leases 37,441,951

37,170,598

37,049,299

37,091,280

26,155,981

1 %

43 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (440,871)

(416,560)

(404,603)

(417,464)

(301,135)

6 %

46 % Net loans and leases 37,001,080

36,754,038

36,644,696

36,673,816

25,854,846

1 %

43 % Restricted equity securities 179,274

168,524

258,524

246,525

47,144

6 %

280 % Premises and equipment, net 338,970

337,855

368,698

375,190

176,016

0 %

93 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,811

114,220

119,255

127,296

78,598

1 %

47 % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

—

0 %

nm Other intangible assets, net 603,679

636,883

666,762

702,315

4,745

(5) %

nm Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 109,243

117,640

172,929

178,800

185,017

(7) %

(41) % Bank owned life insurance 680,948

648,232

643,727

641,922

331,759

5 %

105 % Deferred tax asset, net 347,203

469,841

362,880

351,229

132,823

(26) %

161 % Other assets 665,740

673,372

657,365

653,904

399,800

(1) %

67 % Total assets $ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

0 %

64 % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest bearing $ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

$ 10,288,849

(8) %

39 % Interest bearing 27,350,568

26,091,420

24,815,509

24,370,566

16,776,763

5 %

63 % Total deposits 41,607,020

41,624,368

40,834,917

41,586,347

27,065,612

0 %

54 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 252,119

258,383

294,914

271,047

308,769

(2) %

(18) % Borrowings 3,950,000

3,985,000

6,250,000

5,950,000

906,175

(1) %

336 % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 316,440

331,545

312,872

297,721

323,639

(5) %

(2) % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 107,895

107,952

108,009

108,066

87,813

0 %

23 % Operating lease liabilities 130,576

129,845

132,099

140,648

91,694

1 %

42 % Other liabilities 814,512

924,560

831,097

755,674

585,111

(12) %

39 % Total liabilities 47,178,562

47,361,653

48,763,908

49,109,503

29,368,813

0 %

61 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,802,747

5,798,167

5,792,792

5,788,553

3,450,493

0 %

68 % Accumulated deficit (467,571)

(485,576)

(545,842)

(603,696)

(543,803)

(4) %

(14) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (340,142)

(680,429)

(418,762)

(300,134)

(426,864)

(50) %

(20) % Total shareholders' equity 4,995,034

4,632,162

4,828,188

4,884,723

2,479,826

8 %

101 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

0 %

64 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end (1) 208,585

208,575

208,514

208,429

129,321

0 %

61 %

(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Per Common Share Data: (5)



























Dividends (5)

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

0 %

3 % Book value (5)

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

8 %

25 % Tangible book value (1),(5)

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

13 %

(16) %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

64.81 %

57.82 %

62.60 %

79.71 %

57.24 %

6.99

7.57 Return on average assets ("ROAA")

0.72 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

(0.14) %

1.04 %

(0.30)

(0.32) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.39 %

1.65 %

1.46 %

0.89 %

1.82 %

(0.26)

(0.43) Return on average common equity

7.90 %

11.07 %

10.84 %

(1.70) %

13.50 %

(3.17)

(5.60) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.19 %

16.93 %

16.63 %

(2.09) %

13.53 %

(4.74)

(1.34)





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio (1), (2)

64.47 %

51.97 %

54.85 %

53.46 %

52.01 %

12.50

12.46 Operating ROAA (1)

0.70 %

1.23 %

1.27 %

0.74 %

1.24 %

(0.53)

(0.54) Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.37 %

1.94 %

1.82 %

2.01 %

2.10 %

(0.57)

(0.73) Operating return on average common equity (1)

7.73 %

13.40 %

13.77 %

8.66 %

16.14 %

(5.67)

(8.41) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

11.92 %

20.48 %

21.13 %

10.64 %

16.18 %

(8.56)

(4.26)





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.13 %

6.08 %

5.95 %

5.55 %

4.92 %

0.05

1.21 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.75 %

5.65 %

5.48 %

5.19 %

4.62 %

0.10

1.13 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.54 %

2.01 %

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.77 %

0.53

1.77 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.02 %

2.72 %

2.45 %

1.82 %

1.05 %

0.30

1.97 Cost of total deposits

1.63 %

1.23 %

0.99 %

0.80 %

0.46 %

0.40

1.17 Cost of total funding (3)

2.05 %

1.81 %

1.61 %

1.16 %

0.65 %

0.24

1.40 Net interest margin (2)

3.78 %

3.91 %

3.93 %

4.08 %

4.01 %

(0.13)

(0.23) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.64 %

5.17 %

5.47 %

4.33 %

3.62 %

(1.53)

0.02 Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.04 %

75.64 %

75.18 %

80.96 %

85.32 %

2.40

(7.28) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

89.91 %

90.63 %

90.98 %

93.01 %

95.85 %

(0.72)

(5.94) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

35.88 %

38.55 %

40.05 %

39.55 %

40.30 %

(2.67)

(4.42) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.02 %

86.66 %

85.59 %

91.36 %

94.52 %

3.36

(4.50)





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.02

0.08 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.02

0.04 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

0.06

0.03 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

11.8 %

11.6 %

11.3 %

10.9 %

13.7 %

0.20

(1.90) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

9.6 %

9.5 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

11.0 %

0.10

(1.40)

(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Year over Year Per Common Share Data: (4)











Dividends (4)

$ 1.43

$ 1.40

2.14 %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

65.59 %

57.83 %

7.76 ROAA

0.70 %

1.09 %

(0.39) PPNR ROAA (1)

1.38 %

1.73 %

(0.35) Return on average common equity

7.81 %

13.07 %

(5.26) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

11.46 %

13.11 %

(1.65)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio (1), (2)

56.21 %

55.66 %

0.55 Operating ROAA (1)

1.00 %

1.17 %

(0.17) Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.77 %

1.83 %

(0.06) Operating return on average common equity (1)

11.12 %

13.97 %

(2.85) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.32 %

14.00 %

2.32













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

5.95 %

4.29 %

1.66 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.54 %

3.88 %

1.66 Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.93 %

0.31 %

1.62 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.56 %

0.47 %

2.09 Cost of total deposits

1.19 %

0.18 %

1.01 Cost of total funding (3)

1.69 %

0.28 %

1.41 Net interest margin (2)

3.91 %

3.62 %

0.29 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

4.68 %

5.28 %

(0.60) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

77.21 %

81.96 %

(4.75) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

91.01 %

90.91 %

0.10 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

38.37 %

41.48 %

(3.11) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

88.18 %

96.06 %

(7.88)

(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,482,940

$ 6,490,638

$ 6,434,673

$ 6,353,550

$ 3,894,840

0 %

66 % Owner occupied term, net 5,195,605

5,235,227

5,254,401

5,156,848

2,567,761

(1) %

102 % Multifamily, net 5,704,734

5,684,495

5,622,875

5,590,587

5,285,791

0 %

8 % Construction & development, net 1,747,302

1,669,918

1,528,924

1,467,561

1,077,346

5 %

62 % Residential development, net 323,899

354,922

388,641

440,667

200,838

(9) %

61 % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,536,765

5,437,915

5,449,787

5,906,774

3,029,547

2 %

83 % Lines of credit & other, net 2,430,127

2,353,548

2,268,790

2,184,762

960,054

3 %

153 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,729,512

1,728,991

1,740,037

1,746,267

1,706,172

0 %

1 % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 6,157,166

6,121,838

6,272,898

6,187,964

5,647,035

1 %

9 % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,938,166

1,899,948

1,898,958

1,870,002

1,631,965

2 %

19 % Consumer & other, net 195,735

193,158

189,315

186,298

154,632

1 %

27 % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 37,441,951

$ 37,170,598

$ 37,049,299

$ 37,091,280

$ 26,155,981

1 %

43 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

17 %

17 %

16 %

15 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

10 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

20 %







Construction & development, net 5 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

16 %

12 %







Lines of credit & other, net 6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

4 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 16 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

21 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

$ 10,288,849

(8) %

39 % Demand, interest bearing 8,044,432

6,898,831

6,300,082

5,900,462

4,080,469

17 %

97 % Money market 10,324,454

10,349,217

10,115,908

10,681,422

7,721,011

0 %

34 % Savings 2,754,113

3,018,706

3,171,714

3,469,112

2,265,052

(9) %

22 % Time 6,227,569

5,824,666

5,227,805

4,319,570

2,710,231

7 %

130 % Total $ 41,607,020

$ 41,624,368

$ 40,834,917

$ 41,586,347

$ 27,065,612

0 %

54 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,423,402

$ 37,597,830

$ 37,639,368

$ 39,155,298

$ 25,616,010

0 %

46 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 34 %

37 %

39 %

41 %

38 %







Demand, interest bearing 19 %

17 %

15 %

14 %

15 %







Money market 25 %

25 %

25 %

26 %

29 %







Savings 7 %

7 %

8 %

9 %

8 %







Time 15 %

14 %

13 %

10 %

10 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (2) ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-performing assets:

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 28,689

$ 26,053

$ 10,994

$ 15,612

$ 5,011

10 %

473 %

Commercial, net 45,682

44,341

39,316

42,301

25,691

3 %

78 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 74,371

70,394

50,310

57,913

30,702

6 %

142 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):



























Commercial real estate, net 870

71

184

1

1

nm

nm

Commercial, net 8,232

8,606

7,720

151

7,909

(4) %

4 %

Residential, net (1) 29,102

25,180

21,370

17,423

19,894

16 %

46 %

Consumer & other, net 326

240

399

140

134

36 %

143 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1) 38,530

34,097

29,673

17,715

27,938

13 %

38 % Total non-performing loans and leases 112,901

104,491

79,983

75,628

58,640

8 %

93 % Other real estate owned 1,036

1,170

278

409

203

(11) %

410 % Total non-performing assets $ 113,937

$ 105,661

$ 80,261

$ 76,037

$ 58,843

8 %

94 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 85,235

$ 82,918

$ 73,376

$ 78,641

$ 64,893

3 %

31 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.23 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.25 %

0.01

(0.02) Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1) 0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.02

0.08 Non-performing assets to total assets (1) 0.22 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.02

0.04

(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.0 million, $700,000, $1.6 million, $5.4 million, and $6.6 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (2) ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 416,560

$ 404,603

$ 417,464

$ 301,135

$ 283,065

3 %

47 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period —

—

—

26,492

—

nm

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1) 53,183

35,082

15,216

106,498

30,580

52 %

74 % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net (629)

—

(174)

—

(128)

nm

391 %

Commercial, net (31,949)

(26,629)

(32,036)

(19,248)

(14,721)

20 %

117 %

Residential, net (89)

(206)

(4)

(248)

(53)

(57) %

68 %

Consumer & other, net (1,841)

(1,884)

(1,264)

(773)

(906)

(2) %

103 %

Total charge-offs (34,508)

(28,719)

(33,478)

(20,269)

(15,808)

20 %

118 % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 35

31

209

58

163

13 %

(79) %

Commercial, net 4,414

4,901

4,511

3,058

2,708

(10) %

63 %

Residential, net 781

156

63

123

24

401 %

nm

Consumer & other, net 406

506

618

369

403

(20) %

1 %

Total recoveries 5,636

5,594

5,401

3,608

3,298

1 %

71 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net (594)

31

35

58

35

nm

nm

Commercial, net (27,535)

(21,728)

(27,525)

(16,190)

(12,013)

27 %

129 %

Residential, net 692

(50)

59

(125)

(29)

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net (1,435)

(1,378)

(646)

(404)

(503)

4 %

185 %

Total net charge-offs (28,872)

(23,125)

(28,077)

(16,661)

(12,510)

25 %

131 % Balance, end of period $ 440,871

$ 416,560

$ 404,603

$ 417,464

$ 301,135

6 %

46 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 21,482

$ 19,827

$ 19,029

$ 14,221

$ 11,853

8 %

81 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period —

—

—

5,767

—

nm

nm Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 1,726

1,655

798

(959)

2,368

4 %

(27) % Balance, end of period 23,208

21,482

19,827

19,029

14,221

8 %

63 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 464,079

$ 438,042

$ 424,430

$ 436,493

$ 315,356

6 %

47 %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.06

0.12 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 16.33 %

19.48 %

16.13 %

17.80 %

20.86 %

(3.15)

(4.53) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.18 %

1.12 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

0.06

0.03 ACL to loans and leases 1.24 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

0.06

0.03

(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

% Change (2) ($ in thousands)

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 301,135

$ 248,412

21 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

26,492

—

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

209,979

83,605

151 % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(803)

(136)

490 %

Commercial, net

(109,862)

(41,073)

167 %

Residential, net

(547)

(224)

144 %

Consumer & other, net

(5,762)

(3,556)

62 %

Total charge-offs

(116,974)

(44,989)

160 % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

333

384

(13) %

Commercial, net

16,884

11,029

53 %

Residential, net

1,123

662

70 %

Consumer & other, net

1,899

2,032

(7) %

Total recoveries

20,239

14,107

43 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

(470)

248

(290) %

Commercial, net

(92,978)

(30,044)

209 %

Residential, net

576

438

32 %

Consumer & other, net

(3,863)

(1,524)

153 %

Total net charge-offs

(96,735)

(30,882)

213 % Balance, end of period

$ 440,871

$ 301,135

46 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 14,221

$ 12,767

11 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

5,767

—

nm Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

3,220

1,454

121 % Balance, end of period

23,208

14,221

63 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 464,079

$ 315,356

47 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.27 %

0.13 %

0.14 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.30 %

31.36 %

(14.06)

(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 48,868

$ 649

5.31 %

$ 199,855

$ 1,741

3.49 %

$ 110,850

$ 1,603

5.79 % Loans and leases (1) 37,333,310

577,092

6.13 %

37,050,518

567,929

6.08 %

25,855,556

320,747

4.92 % Taxable securities 7,903,053

82,872

4.19 %

8,356,165

85,007

4.07 %

3,042,044

18,290

2.40 % Non-taxable securities (2) 809,551

8,073

3.99 %

844,417

8,085

3.83 %

200,825

1,571

3.13 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,743,447

24,055

5.47 %

2,530,150

34,407

5.40 %

1,095,854

10,319

3.74 % Total interest-earning assets 47,838,229

$ 692,741

5.75 %

48,981,105

$ 697,169

5.65 %

30,305,129

$ 352,530

4.62 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,652,282









1,684,093









5,298







Other assets 2,341,845









2,346,163









1,327,063







Total assets $ 51,832,356









$ 53,011,361









$ 31,637,490







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 7,617,427

$ 44,861

2.34 %

$ 6,578,849

$ 25,209

1.52 %

$ 4,005,643

$ 5,372

0.53 % Money market deposits 10,276,894

61,055

2.36 %

10,249,028

50,039

1.94 %

7,651,974

17,473

0.91 % Savings deposits 2,880,622

698

0.10 %

3,109,779

1,253

0.16 %

2,345,564

226

0.04 % Time deposits 5,847,400

64,045

4.35 %

5,184,089

50,473

3.86 %

2,100,803

8,103

1.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 26,622,343

170,659

2.54 %

25,121,745

126,974

2.01 %

16,103,984

31,174

0.77 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 245,989

1,226

1.98 %

268,444

1,220

1.80 %

354,624

323

0.36 % Borrowings 3,918,261

56,066

5.68 %

5,603,207

77,080

5.46 %

796,414

8,023

4.00 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 440,007

10,060

9.07 %

420,582

9,864

9.30 %

413,708

7,248

6.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,226,600

$ 238,011

3.02 %

31,413,978

$ 215,138

2.72 %

17,668,730

$ 46,768

1.05 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 14,899,001









15,759,720









10,870,842







Other liabilities 1,011,019









970,688









659,279







Total liabilities 47,136,620









48,144,386









29,198,851







Common equity 4,695,736









4,866,975









2,438,639







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,832,356









$ 53,011,361









$ 31,637,490







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 454,730









$ 482,031









$ 305,762



NET INTEREST SPREAD







2.73 %









2.93 %









3.57 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS

OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.78 %









3.91 %









4.01 %

(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 87,675

$ 3,871

4.42 %

$ 208,141

$ 8,812

4.23 % Loans and leases (1) 35,412,594

2,109,744

5.95 %

24,225,518

1,041,446

4.29 % Taxable securities 7,479,573

289,944

3.88 %

3,343,721

72,702

2.17 % Non-taxable securities (2) 740,376

28,236

3.81 %

216,943

6,669

3.07 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,147,348

111,659

5.20 %

1,561,808

19,706

1.26 % Total interest-earning assets 45,867,566

$ 2,543,454

5.54 %

29,556,131

$ 1,149,335

3.88 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,423,075









6,847







Other assets 2,205,678









1,254,418







Total assets $ 49,496,319









$ 30,817,396







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,280,333

$ 97,162

1.55 %

$ 3,886,390

$ 8,185

0.21 % Money market deposits 9,962,837

185,035

1.86 %

7,552,666

26,415

0.35 % Savings deposits 2,994,333

3,384

0.11 %

2,411,448

880

0.04 % Time deposits 4,743,615

176,073

3.71 %

1,743,988

12,715

0.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,981,118

461,654

1.93 %

15,594,492

48,195

0.31 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 269,853

3,923

1.45 %

465,600

997

0.21 % Borrowings 4,522,656

242,914

5.37 %

226,665

8,920

3.94 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 421,195

37,665

8.94 %

399,568

19,889

4.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,194,822

$ 746,156

2.56 %

16,686,325

$ 78,001

0.47 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 14,927,443









11,053,921







Other liabilities 907,329









501,573







Total liabilities 45,029,594









28,241,819







Common equity 4,466,725









2,575,577







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,496,319









$ 30,817,396







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,797,298









$ 1,071,334



NET INTEREST SPREAD







2.98 %









3.41 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.91 %









3.62 %

























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $4.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (1) ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 2,686

$ 2,442

$ 3,166

$ 3,587

$ 4,252

10 %

(37) % Servicing 5,966

8,887

9,167

9,397

9,184

(33) %

(35) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,215)

(4,801)

(4,797)

(4,881)

(4,986)

(33) %

(36) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

(218) %

(37) % MSR hedge gain (loss) 5,026

(4,733)

(7,636)

2,650

(348)

nm

nm Total $ 4,212

$ 7,103

$ (2,342)

$ 7,816

$ (1,812)

(41) %

nm



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 87,033

$ 103,333

$ 119,476

$ 131,726

$ 216,833

(16) %

(60) % Gain on sale margin 3.09 %

2.36 %

2.65 %

2.72 %

1.96 %

0.73

1.13



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 117,640

$ 172,929

$ 178,800

$ 185,017

$ 196,177

(32) %

(40) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 920

1,658

1,168

1,601

3,740

(45) %

(75) % Sale of MSR assets 149

(57,454)

—

—

—

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,215)

(4,801)

(4,797)

(4,881)

(4,986)

(33) %

(36) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

(218) %

(37) % Balance, end of period $ 109,243

$ 117,640

$ 172,929

$ 178,800

$ 185,017

(7) %

(41) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 8,175,664

$ 8,240,950

$ 12,726,615

$ 12,914,046

$ 13,020,189

(1) %

(37) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.34 %

1.43 %

1.36 %

1.38 %

1.42 %

(0.09)

(0.08)

(1) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

% Change (1) ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 11,881

$ 46,712

(75) % Servicing 33,417

37,358

(11) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (17,694)

(20,272)

(13) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (6,122)

57,537

(111) % MSR hedge loss (4,693)

(14,476)

(68) % Total $ 16,789

$ 106,859

(84) %











Closed loan volume for-sale $ 441,568

$ 1,839,466

(76) % Gain on sale margin 2.69 %

2.54 %

0.15











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 185,017

$ 123,615

50 % Additions for new MSR capitalized 5,347

24,137

(78) % Sale of MSR assets (57,305)

—

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (17,694)

(20,272)

(13) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (6,122)

57,537

(111) % Balance, end of period $ 109,243

$ 185,017

(41) %













(1) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (2) ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 4,995,034

$ 4,632,162

$ 4,828,188

$ 4,884,723

$ 2,479,826

8 %

101 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

—

0 %

nm Less: Other intangible assets, net



603,679

636,883

666,762

702,315

4,745

(5) %

nm Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,362,121

$ 2,966,045

$ 3,132,192

$ 3,152,266

$ 2,475,081

13 %

36 %































Total assets c

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

0 %

64 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

—

0 %

nm Less: Other intangible assets, net



603,679

636,883

666,762

702,315

4,745

(5) %

nm Tangible assets d

$ 50,540,683

$ 50,327,698

$ 51,896,100

$ 52,261,769

$ 31,843,894

0 %

59 % Common shares outstanding at period end (1) e

208,585

208,575

208,514

208,429

129,321

0 %

61 %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

9.57 %

8.91 %

9.01 %

9.05 %

7.79 %

0.66

1.78 Tangible common equity ratio b / d

6.65 %

5.89 %

6.04 %

6.03 %

7.77 %

0.76

(1.12) Book value per common share (1) a / e

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

8 %

25 % Tangible book value per common share (1) b / e

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

13 %

(16) %

































(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958. (2) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (1) ($ in thousands)



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 9

$ 4

$ —

$ —

$ —

125 %

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net



2,636

(2,055)

(697)

2,416

284

nm

nm Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



(8,042)

5,700

1,288

(3,543)

(2,329)

(241) %

245 % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



19,354

(19,247)

(6,965)

9,488

4,192

nm

362 % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

(218) %

(37) % MSR hedge (loss) gain



5,026

(4,733)

(7,636)

2,650

(348)

nm

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 12,732

$ (15,023)

$ (16,252)

$ 8,074

$ (8,115)

nm

nm































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger-related expense



$ 7,174

$ 18,938

$ 29,649

$ 115,898

$ 11,637

(62) %

(38) % Exit and disposal costs



2,791

4,017

2,119

1,291

1,966

(31) %

42 % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 9,965

$ 22,955

$ 31,768

$ 117,189

$ 13,603

(57) %

(27) %































Net interest income c

$ 453,623

$ 480,875

$ 483,975

$ 374,698

$ 305,479

(6) %

48 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 65,533

$ 43,981

$ 39,678

$ 54,735

$ 34,879

49 %

88 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

(185) %

(257) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 52,801

$ 59,004

$ 55,930

$ 46,661

$ 42,994

(11) %

23 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 519,156

$ 524,856

$ 523,653

$ 429,433

$ 340,358

(1) %

53 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 506,424

$ 539,879

$ 539,905

$ 421,359

$ 348,473

(6) %

45 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 337,176

$ 304,147

$ 328,559

$ 342,818

$ 194,982

11 %

73 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(9,965)

(22,955)

(31,768)

(117,189)

(13,603)

(57) %

(27) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 327,211

$ 281,192

$ 296,791

$ 225,629

$ 181,379

16 %

80 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

(31) %

13 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes



33,540

48,127

45,703

(4,886)

29,464

(30) %

14 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



127,071

183,972

179,080

(18,924)

112,428

(31) %

13 % Provision for credit losses



54,909

36,737

16,014

105,539

32,948

49 %

67 % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

181,980

220,709

195,094

86,615

145,376

(18) %

25 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

(185) %

(257) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

9,965

22,955

31,768

117,189

13,603

(57) %

(27) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 179,213

$ 258,687

$ 243,114

$ 195,730

$ 167,094

(31) %

7 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

(31) %

13 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

(185) %

(257) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

9,965

22,955

31,768

117,189

13,603

(57) %

(27) % Tax effect of adjustments



691

(9,482)

(11,981)

(23,565)

(5,459)

nm

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 91,455

$ 164,341

$ 169,416

$ 71,512

$ 99,223

(44) %

(8) %

(1) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (3) ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average assets n

$ 51,832,356

$ 53,011,361

$ 53,540,574

$ 39,425,975

$ 31,637,490

(2) %

64 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,652,282

1,684,093

1,718,705

623,042

5,298

(2) %

nm Average tangible assets o

$ 50,180,074

$ 51,327,268

$ 51,821,869

$ 38,802,933

$ 31,632,192

(2) %

59 %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 4,695,736

$ 4,866,975

$ 4,935,239

$ 3,349,761

$ 2,438,639

(4) %

93 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,652,282

1,684,093

1,718,705

623,042

5,298

(2) %

nm Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,043,454

$ 3,182,882

$ 3,216,534

$ 2,726,719

$ 2,433,341

(4) %

25 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) r

208,083

208,070

207,977

156,383

129,321

0 %

61 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) s

208,739

208,645

208,545

156,383

129,801

0 %

61 %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic (1) j / r

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

(31) %

(30) % Earnings-per-share - diluted (1) j / s

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

(31) %

(30) % Efficiency ratio (2) h / f

64.81 %

57.82 %

62.60 %

79.71 %

57.24 %

6.99

7.57 ROAA j / n

0.72 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

(0.14) %

1.04 %

(0.30)

(0.32) Return on average tangible assets j / o

0.74 %

1.05 %

1.03 %

(0.15) %

1.04 %

(0.31)

(0.30) PPNR ROAA k / n

1.39 %

1.65 %

1.46 %

0.89 %

1.82 %

(0.26)

(0.43) Return on average common equity j / p

7.90 %

11.07 %

10.84 %

(1.70) %

13.50 %

(3.17)

(5.60) Return on average tangible common equity j / q

12.19 %

16.93 %

16.63 %

(2.09) %

13.53 %

(4.74)

(1.34)































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1) m / r

$ 0.44

$ 0.79

$ 0.81

$ 0.46

$ 0.77

(44) %

(43) % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1) m / s

$ 0.44

$ 0.79

$ 0.81

$ 0.46

$ 0.76

(44) %

(42) % Operating efficiency ratio (2) i / g

64.47 %

51.97 %

54.85 %

53.46 %

52.01 %

12.50

12.46 Operating ROAA m / n

0.70 %

1.23 %

1.27 %

0.74 %

1.24 %

(0.53)

(0.54) Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

0.72 %

1.27 %

1.31 %

0.75 %

1.24 %

(0.55)

(0.52) Operating PPNR ROAA l / n

1.37 %

1.94 %

1.82 %

2.01 %

2.10 %

(0.57)

(0.73) Operating return on average common equity m / p

7.73 %

13.40 %

13.77 %

8.66 %

16.14 %

(5.67)

(8.41) Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

11.92 %

20.48 %

21.13 %

10.64 %

16.18 %

(8.56)

(4.26)

(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (3) Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."