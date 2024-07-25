COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TACOMA, Wash., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



CEO Commentary "Our second quarter results reflect continued progress on our targeted actions to improve our financial performance and drive shareholder value," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "The successful execution of identified changes following enterprise-wide evaluations resulted in a lower recurring expense run rate and increased stabilization in the cost of customer deposits during the second quarter. While we are encouraged by the early success of our near-term initiatives, we have not diminished our laser focus on regaining Columbia's placement as a top-performing bank across financial metrics. Longer-term initiatives will further enhance our growth and profitability as we strive toward long-term, consistent, repeatable performance." –Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q24)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income expanded by $4 million on a linked-quarter basis due to higher income earned on loans and investment securities, including increased accretion income, partially offset by higher deposit costs.

• Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 4 basis points from the prior quarter as the increase in earning asset yields outpaced the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities given targeted actions taken to stabilize the cost of customer deposits.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $6 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges. Excluding these items, non-interest income was stable.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $8 million due to lower compensation and CDI amortization, modest decreases in other categories, and the first quarter's larger FDIC special assessment. The effect was partially offset by restructuring expense.







Credit

Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.32% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.47% in the prior quarter.

• Provision expense of $32 million compares to $17 million in the prior quarter, which benefited from the recalibration of the commercial CECL model.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.30%, compared to 0.28% as of March 31, 2024.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.1% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.9%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 13, 2024, which was paid June 10, 2024.







Notable

Items • Substantially completed our announced near-term initiatives related to operational effectiveness.

• Opened our first retail location in Phoenix, Arizona and our first Financial Hub in Southern California, replacing an existing branch.



2Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 2Q24

1Q24

2Q23 Return on average assets 0.93 %

0.96 %

1.00 % Return on average common equity 9.85 %

10.01 %

10.84 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 14.55 %

14.82 %

16.63 % Operating return on average assets 1 1.08 %

1.04 %

1.27 % Operating return on average common equity 1 11.47 %

10.89 %

13.77 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 16.96 %

16.12 %

21.13 % Net interest margin 3.56 %

3.52 %

3.93 % Efficiency ratio 59.02 %

60.57 %

62.60 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 53.56 %

56.97 %

54.04 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 2Q24

1Q24

2Q23 Net interest income $427,449

$423,362

$483,975 Provision for credit losses $31,820

$17,136

$16,014 Non-interest income $44,703

$50,357

$39,678 Non-interest expense $279,244

$287,516

$328,559 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $192,908

$186,203

$195,094 Operating pre-provision net revenue 1 $219,390

$200,683

$243,114 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.57

$0.59

$0.64 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1 $0.67

$0.65

$0.81 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.36











BALANCE SHEET 2Q24

1Q24

2Q23 Total assets $52.0B

$52.2B

$53.6B Loans and leases $37.7B

$37.6B

$37.0B Deposits $41.5B

$41.7B

$40.8B Book value per common share $23.76

$23.68

$23.16 Tangible book value per share 1 $16.26

$16.03

$15.02

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") completed an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations during the first quarter of 2024. The full-scale review resulted in consolidated positions, simplified reporting and organizational structures, and an improved profitability outlook. Through June 30, 2024, 91% of the identified cost savings have been realized, and we expect to carry out the remaining actions during the third quarter of 2024. Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details.

Columbia's primary subsidiary, Umpqua Bank ("Umpqua"), opened its first retail location in Phoenix, Arizona and its first Financial Hub in Southern California, replacing an existing branch. Umpqua has closed four branches on a net basis during 2024 as strategic consolidations offset new locations in targeted growth markets.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $427 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $4 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects higher income earned on loans and investment securities, including accretion income, and lower borrowing costs. The favorable change was only partially offset by higher deposit costs as targeted pricing actions limited the increase in Columbia's cost of interest-bearing deposits.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.56% for the second quarter of 2024, up 4 basis points from 3.52% for the first quarter of 2024. The expansion was driven by higher yields on loans and investment securities, including the benefit of accretion income, which offset a modest increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits following a comprehensive review undertaken during the first quarter of 2024 related to how Columbia evaluates and approves deposit pricing. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 9 basis points on a linked-quarter basis, and was 2.97% for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and as of June 30, 2024, which compares to 3.00% for the month of June. "Actions taken during the first quarter resulted in enhanced pricing visibility, which contributed to stability in interest-bearing core deposit rates during the second quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our teams have done an exceptional job leading with service, not price, as they meet with current and prospective customers."

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 6 basis points on a linked-quarter basis, and was 3.31% for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and as of June 30, 2024, which compares to 3.34% for the month of June. Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $45 million for the second quarter of 2024, down $6 million from the prior quarter. The decline was driven by quarterly fluctuations in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which collectively resulted in a net fair value loss of $10 million in the second quarter compared to a net fair value loss of $4 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was stable between periods, with favorable trends in card activity, financial services and trust revenue, and mortgage banking.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $279 million for the second quarter of 2024, down $8 million from the prior quarter level. Excluding merger and restructuring expense, exit and disposal costs, and accruals for the FDIC special assessment, non-interest expense was $263 million2, down $14 million from the prior quarter due to ongoing strategic actions taken to reduce our non-interest expense run rate, lower CDI amortization following the one-year anniversary of the merger, and a $7.7 million reversal of prior compensation-related accruals. Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $52.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, down slightly from $52.2 billion as of March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, also down slightly from $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $19.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing 37% of total assets, 46% of total deposits, and 140% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $114 million relative to March 31, 2024, due to paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio. Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $68 million relative to March 31, 2024. Columbia sold loans with a book balance of $95 million during the second quarter of 2024, including $80 million in residential mortgage loans held on the balance sheet at fair value. Excluding these actions, the loan portfolio increased by 2% on an annualized basis during the quarter due primarily to commercial line utilization and construction project activity. Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $183 million relative to March 31, 2024. Customer deposits drove the quarter's decrease due in part to anticipated customer tax payments, partially offset by targeted campaigns run by our branch network. "Our teams wrapped up a successful small business account campaign in April, generating nearly 6,000 accounts and $345 million in new deposits to the bank, 27% of which were non-interest-bearing balances," stated Mr. Merrywell. "We use a collaborative approach to find needs-based solutions for our customers—and these campaigns do not include promotional pricing." Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $439 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, essentially unchanged from March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $32 million for the second quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.32% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $25 million in the second quarter, largely unchanged from the first quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were only $6 million in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2024, non-accrual loans were $93 million compared to $99 million as of March 31, 2024, due to lower balances in commercial portfolios. Non-performing assets were $156 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $144 million, or 0.28% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024. The quarter's increase in loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing, which accounted for the increase in nonperforming assets, was driven in part by the expiration of COVID-related designations within the residential mortgage portfolio. After accounting for government guarantees, non-performing assets declined by $9 million during the second quarter due primarily to lower balances in the FinPac portfolio. Please refer to the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $23.76 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $23.68 as of March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter change reflects organic net capital generation, partially offset by a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(456) million at June 30, 2024, compared to $(426) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $442 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $413 million as of March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $16.26 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $16.03 as of March 31, 2024.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.1% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.9% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 12.0% and 9.8%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call on July 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdb1fd24ce3994192abaccb701c2ce451

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tog4rq49/

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Income 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 8 Financial Highlights 10 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 13 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 14 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 15 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 17 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 19 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 21

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 583,874

$ 575,044

$ 577,741

$ 569,670

$ 552,679

2 %

6 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 78,828

75,017

78,010

80,066

79,036

5 %

— % Exempt from federal income tax 6,904

6,904

6,966

6,929

6,817

— %

1 % Dividends 2,895

3,707

4,862

4,941

2,581

(22) %

12 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 23,035

23,553

24,055

34,407

34,616

(2) %

(33) % Total interest income 695,536

684,225

691,634

696,013

675,729

2 %

3 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 207,307

198,435

170,659

126,974

100,408

4 %

106 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and

federal funds purchased 1,515

1,266

1,226

1,220

1,071

20 %

41 % Borrowings 49,418

51,275

56,066

77,080

81,004

(4) %

(39) % Junior and other subordinated debentures 9,847

9,887

10,060

9,864

9,271

— %

6 % Total interest expense 268,087

260,863

238,011

215,138

191,754

3 %

40 % Net interest income 427,449

423,362

453,623

480,875

483,975

1 %

(12) % Provision for credit losses 31,820

17,136

54,909

36,737

16,014

86 %

99 % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 18,503

16,064

17,349

17,410

16,454

15 %

12 % Card-based fees 14,681

13,183

14,593

15,674

13,435

11 %

9 % Financial services and trust revenue 5,396

4,464

3,011

4,651

4,512

21 %

20 % Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net 5,848

4,634

4,212

7,103

(2,342)

26 %

nm (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net (1)

12

9

4

—

(108) %

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 325

(1,565)

2,636

(2,055)

(697)

nm

nm (Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net (1,516)

221

1,161

1,871

442

nm

(443) % BOLI income 4,705

4,639

4,331

4,440

4,063

1 %

16 % Other (loss) income (3,238)

8,705

18,231

(5,117)

3,811

(137) %

(185) % Total non-interest income 44,703

50,357

65,533

43,981

39,678

(11) %

13 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 145,066

154,538

157,572

159,041

163,398

(6) %

(11) % Occupancy and equipment, net 45,147

45,291

48,160

43,070

50,550

— %

(11) % Intangible amortization 29,230

32,091

33,204

29,879

35,553

(9) %

(18) % FDIC assessments 9,664

14,460

42,510

11,200

11,579

(33) %

(17) % Merger and restructuring expense 14,641

4,478

7,174

18,938

29,649

227 %

(51) % Other expenses 35,496

36,658

48,556

42,019

37,830

(3) %

(6) % Total non-interest expense 279,244

287,516

337,176

304,147

328,559

(3) %

(15) % Income before provision for income taxes 161,088

169,067

127,071

183,972

179,080

(5) %

(10) % Provision for income taxes 40,944

44,987

33,540

48,127

45,703

(9) %

(10) % Net income $ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

(3) %

(10) %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 208,498

208,260

208,083

208,070

207,977

— %

— % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 209,011

208,956

208,739

208,645

208,545

— %

— % Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

(3) %

(9) % Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

(3) %

(11) %



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,158,918

$ 966,204

20 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

153,845

118,765

30 % Exempt from federal income tax

13,808

10,214

35 % Dividends

6,602

3,300

100 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

46,588

53,197

(12) % Total interest income

1,379,761

1,151,680

20 % Interest expense:











Deposits

405,742

164,021

147 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

2,781

1,477

88 % Borrowings

100,693

109,768

(8) % Junior and other subordinated debentures

19,734

17,741

11 % Total interest expense

528,950

293,007

81 % Net interest income

850,811

858,673

(1) % Provision for credit losses

48,956

121,553

(60) % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

34,567

30,766

12 % Card-based fees

27,864

24,996

11 % Financial services and trust revenue

9,860

5,809

70 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

10,482

5,474

91 % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

11

—

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(1,240)

1,719

(172) % (Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net

(1,295)

1,382

(194) % BOLI income

9,344

6,853

36 % Other income

5,467

17,414

(69) % Total non-interest income

95,060

94,413

1 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

299,604

299,490

— % Occupancy and equipment, net

90,438

92,250

(2) % Intangible amortization

61,321

48,213

27 % FDIC assessments

24,124

17,692

36 % Merger and restructuring expense

19,119

145,547

(87) % Other expenses

72,154

68,185

6 % Total non-interest expense

566,760

671,377

(16) % Income before provision for income taxes

330,155

160,156

106 % Provision for income taxes

85,931

40,817

111 % Net income

$ 244,224

$ 119,339

105 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

208,379

182,325

14 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

208,999

182,860

14 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 1.17

$ 0.65

80 % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 1.17

$ 0.65

80 %













nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 515,263

$ 440,215

$ 498,496

$ 492,474

$ 538,653

17 %

(4) % Interest-bearing cash and temporary

investments 1,553,568

1,760,902

1,664,038

1,911,221

2,868,563

(12) %

(46) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 77,221

77,203

76,995

73,638

76,361

— %

1 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,503,000

8,616,545

8,829,870

8,503,986

8,998,428

(1) %

(6) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,203

2,247

2,300

2,344

2,388

(2) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 56,310

47,201

30,715

60,313

183,633

19 %

(69) % Loans and leases 37,709,987

37,642,413

37,441,951

37,170,598

37,049,299

— %

2 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (418,671)

(414,344)

(440,871)

(416,560)

(404,603)

1 %

3 % Net loans and leases 37,291,316

37,228,069

37,001,080

36,754,038

36,644,696

— %

2 % Restricted equity securities 116,274

116,274

179,274

168,524

258,524

— %

(55) % Premises and equipment, net 337,842

336,869

338,970

337,855

368,698

— %

(8) % Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,278

113,833

115,811

114,220

119,255

(5) %

(9) % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

— %

— % Other intangible assets, net 542,358

571,588

603,679

636,883

666,762

(5) %

(19) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair

value 110,039

110,444

109,243

117,640

172,929

— %

(36) % Bank-owned life insurance 686,485

682,293

680,948

648,232

643,727

1 %

7 % Deferred tax asset, net 361,773

356,031

347,203

469,841

362,880

2 %

— % Other assets 756,319

735,058

665,740

673,372

657,365

3 %

15 % Total assets $ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

— %

(3) % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

(2) %

(16) % Interest-bearing 28,041,656

27,897,606

27,350,568

26,091,420

24,815,509

1 %

13 % Total deposits 41,523,272

41,706,160

41,607,020

41,624,368

40,834,917

— %

2 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 197,860

213,573

252,119

258,383

294,914

(7) %

(33) % Borrowings 3,900,000

3,900,000

3,950,000

3,985,000

6,250,000

— %

(38) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 310,187

309,544

316,440

331,545

312,872

— %

(1) % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at

amortized cost 107,781

107,838

107,895

107,952

108,009

— %

— % Operating lease liabilities 123,082

129,240

130,576

129,845

132,099

(5) %

(7) % Other liabilities 908,629

900,406

814,512

924,560

831,097

1 %

9 % Total liabilities 47,070,811

47,266,761

47,178,562

47,361,653

48,763,908

— %

(3) % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,807,041

5,802,322

5,802,747

5,798,167

5,792,792

— %

— % Accumulated deficit (374,687)

(418,946)

(467,571)

(485,576)

(545,842)

(11) %

(31) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (455,682)

(426,131)

(340,142)

(680,429)

(418,762)

7 %

9 % Total shareholders' equity 4,976,672

4,957,245

4,995,034

4,632,162

4,828,188

— %

3 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

— %

(3) %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 209,459

209,370

208,585

208,575

208,514

— %

— %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

— %

— % Book value

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

— %

3 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

1 %

8 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

62.60 %

(1.55)

(3.58) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.16 %

2.22 %

2.58 %

2.28 %

2.46 %

(0.06)

(0.30) Return on average assets ("ROAA")

0.93 %

0.96 %

0.72 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

(0.03)

(0.07) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.49 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.65 %

1.46 %

0.05

0.03 Return on average common equity

9.85 %

10.01 %

7.90 %

11.07 %

10.84 %

(0.16)

(0.99) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.55 %

14.82 %

12.19 %

16.93 %

16.63 %

(0.27)

(2.08)





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2), (5), (6)

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

54.04 %

(3.41)

(0.48) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.03 %

2.14 %

2.25 %

2.10 %

2.22 %

(0.11)

(0.19) Operating ROAA (1), (6)

1.08 %

1.04 %

0.89 %

1.23 %

1.27 %

0.04

(0.19) Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (6)

1.70 %

1.55 %

1.62 %

1.94 %

1.82 %

0.15

(0.12) Operating return on average common equity (1), (6)

11.47 %

10.89 %

9.81 %

13.40 %

13.77 %

0.58

(2.30) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (6)

16.96 %

16.12 %

15.14 %

20.48 %

21.13 %

0.84

(4.17)





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.20 %

6.13 %

6.13 %

6.08 %

5.95 %

0.07

0.25 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.80 %

5.69 %

5.75 %

5.65 %

5.48 %

0.11

0.32 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.01 %

1.64 %

0.09

1.33 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.72 %

2.45 %

0.06

0.86 Cost of total deposits

2.01 %

1.92 %

1.63 %

1.23 %

0.99 %

0.09

1.02 Cost of total funding (3)

2.34 %

2.27 %

2.05 %

1.81 %

1.61 %

0.07

0.73 Net interest margin (2)

3.56 %

3.52 %

3.78 %

3.91 %

3.93 %

0.04

(0.37) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.51 %

3.56 %

3.64 %

5.17 %

5.47 %

(0.05)

(1.96) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.27 %

77.87 %

78.04 %

75.64 %

75.18 %

0.40

3.09 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.61 %

90.41 %

89.91 %

90.63 %

90.98 %

0.20

(0.37) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

32.54 %

33.29 %

35.88 %

38.55 %

40.05 %

(0.75)

(7.51) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.15 %

90.09 %

90.02 %

86.66 %

85.59 %

0.06

4.56





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.03

0.19 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.02

0.15 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

—

0.01 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.1 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.6 %

11.3 %

0.10

0.80 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

9.9 %

9.8 %

9.6 %

9.5 %

9.2 %

0.10

0.70





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation. (6) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 0.72

$ 0.71

1.41 %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

59.80 %

70.30 %

(10.50) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.19 %

2.91 %

(0.72) Return on average assets

0.94 %

0.52 %

0.42 PPNR ROAA (1)

1.47 %

1.22 %

0.25 Return on average common equity

9.93 %

5.80 %

4.13 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.69 %

8.09 %

6.60













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2), (4), (5)

55.26 %

53.51 %

1.75 Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.08 %

2.26 %

(0.18) Operating ROAA (1), (5)

1.06 %

1.04 %

0.02 Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)

1.62 %

1.90 %

(0.28) Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)

11.18 %

11.72 %

(0.54) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)

16.54 %

16.34 %

0.20













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

6.17 %

5.77 %

0.40 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.75 %

5.35 %

0.40 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.93 %

1.50 %

1.43 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.28 %

2.19 %

1.09 Cost of total deposits

1.96 %

0.90 %

1.06 Cost of total funding (3)

2.31 %

1.42 %

0.89 Net interest margin (2)

3.54 %

3.99 %

(0.45) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.54 %

4.99 %

(1.45) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.07 %

77.64 %

0.43 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.51 %

91.87 %

(1.36) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

32.91 %

39.69 %

(6.78) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.12 %

88.03 %

2.09



















(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation. (5) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,407,351

$ 6,557,768

$ 6,482,940

$ 6,490,638

$ 6,434,673

(2) %

— % Owner occupied term, net 5,230,511

5,231,676

5,195,605

5,235,227

5,254,401

— %

— % Multifamily, net 5,868,848

5,828,960

5,704,734

5,684,495

5,622,875

1 %

4 % Construction & development, net 1,946,693

1,728,652

1,747,302

1,669,918

1,528,924

13 %

27 % Residential development, net 269,106

284,117

323,899

354,922

388,641

(5) %

(31) % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,559,548

5,544,450

5,536,765

5,437,915

5,449,787

— %

2 % Lines of credit & other, net 2,558,633

2,491,557

2,430,127

2,353,548

2,268,790

3 %

13 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,701,943

1,706,759

1,729,512

1,728,991

1,740,037

— %

(2) % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 5,992,163

6,128,884

6,157,166

6,121,838

6,272,898

(2) %

(4) % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,982,786

1,950,421

1,938,166

1,899,948

1,898,958

2 %

4 % Consumer & other, net 192,405

189,169

195,735

193,158

189,315

2 %

2 % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and

costs $ 37,709,987

$ 37,642,413

$ 37,441,951

$ 37,170,598

$ 37,049,299

— %

2 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Lines of credit & other, net 6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 16 %

16 %

16 %

17 %

17 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

(2) %

(16) % Demand, interest bearing 8,195,284

8,095,211

8,044,432

6,898,831

6,300,082

1 %

30 % Money market 10,927,813

10,822,498

10,324,454

10,349,217

10,115,908

1 %

8 % Savings 2,508,598

2,640,060

2,754,113

3,018,706

3,171,714

(5) %

(21) % Time 6,409,961

6,339,837

6,227,569

5,824,666

5,227,805

1 %

23 % Total $ 41,523,272

$ 41,706,160

$ 41,607,020

$ 41,624,368

$ 40,834,917

— %

2 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,159,069

$ 37,436,569

$ 37,423,402

$ 37,597,830

$ 37,639,368

(1) %

(1) %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 33 %

34 %

34 %

37 %

39 %







Demand, interest bearing 20 %

19 %

19 %

17 %

15 %







Money market 26 %

26 %

25 %

25 %

25 %







Savings 6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

8 %







Time 15 %

15 %

15 %

14 %

13 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %













(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 37,584

$ 39,736

$ 28,689

$ 26,053

$ 10,994

(5) %

242 %

Commercial, net 54,986

58,960

45,682

44,341

39,316

(7) %

40 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 92,570

98,696

74,371

70,394

50,310

(6) %

84 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial real estate, net —

253

870

71

184

(100) %

(100) %

Commercial, net 5,778

10,733

8,232

8,606

7,720

(46) %

(25) %

Residential, net (2) 54,525

31,916

29,102

25,180

21,370

71 %

155 %

Consumer & other, net 220

437

326

240

399

(50) %

(45) %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and

accruing (2) 60,523

43,339

38,530

34,097

29,673

40 %

104 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 153,093

142,035

112,901

104,491

79,983

8 %

91 % Other real estate owned 2,839

1,762

1,036

1,170

278

61 %

nm Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 155,932

$ 143,797

$ 113,937

$ 105,661

$ 80,261

8 %

94 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 85,998

$ 109,673

$ 85,235

$ 82,918

$ 73,376

(22) %

17 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and

leases 0.23 %

0.29 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

(0.06)

0.03 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and

leases (1), (2) 0.41 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.03

0.19 Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.02

0.15





























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."







(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $64.6 million, $43.0 million, $31.6 million, $26.9 million, and $26.6 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.0 million, $1.6 million, $1.0 million, $700,000, and $1.6 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 414,344

$ 440,871

$ 416,560

$ 404,603

$ 417,464

(6) %

(1) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 34,760

17,476

53,183

35,082

15,216

99 %

128 % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net (585)

(161)

(629)

—

(174)

263 %

236 %

Commercial, net (33,561)

(47,232)

(31,949)

(26,629)

(32,036)

(29) %

5 %

Residential, net (504)

(490)

(89)

(206)

(4)

3 %

nm

Consumer & other, net (1,551)

(1,870)

(1,841)

(1,884)

(1,264)

(17) %

23 %

Total charge-offs (36,201)

(49,753)

(34,508)

(28,719)

(33,478)

(27) %

8 % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 551

358

35

31

209

54 %

164 %

Commercial, net 4,198

4,732

4,414

4,901

4,511

(11) %

(7) %

Residential, net 411

170

781

156

63

142 %

nm

Consumer & other, net 608

490

406

506

618

24 %

(2) %

Total recoveries 5,768

5,750

5,636

5,594

5,401

0 %

7 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net (34)

197

(594)

31

35

(117) %

(197) %

Commercial, net (29,363)

(42,500)

(27,535)

(21,728)

(27,525)

(31) %

7 %

Residential, net (93)

(320)

692

(50)

59

(71) %

(258) %

Consumer & other, net (943)

(1,380)

(1,435)

(1,378)

(646)

(32) %

46 %

Total net charge-offs (30,433)

(44,003)

(28,872)

(23,125)

(28,077)

(31) %

8 % Balance, end of period $ 418,671

$ 414,344

$ 440,871

$ 416,560

$ 404,603

1 %

3 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 22,868

$ 23,208

$ 21,482

$ 19,827

$ 19,029

(1) %

20 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded

commitments (2,940)

(340)

1,726

1,655

798

nm

(468) % Balance, end of period 19,928

22,868

23,208

21,482

19,827

(13) %

1 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 438,599

$ 437,212

$ 464,079

$ 438,042

$ 424,430

0 %

3 %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.32 %

0.47 %

0.31 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

(0.15)

0.02 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 15.93 %

11.56 %

16.33 %

19.48 %

16.13 %

4.37

(0.20) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.11 %

1.10 %

1.18 %

1.12 %

1.09 %

0.01

0.02 ACL to loans and leases 1.16 %

1.16 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

—

0.01





























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 440,871

$ 301,135

46 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

—

26,492

(100) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

52,236

121,714

(57) % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(746)

(174)

329 %

Commercial, net

(80,793)

(51,284)

58 %

Residential, net

(994)

(252)

294 %

Consumer & other, net

(3,421)

(2,037)

68 %

Total charge-offs

(85,954)

(53,747)

60 % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

909

267

240 %

Commercial, net

8,930

7,569

18 %

Residential, net

581

186

212 %

Consumer & other, net

1,098

987

11 %

Total recoveries

11,518

9,009

28 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

163

93

75 %

Commercial, net

(71,863)

(43,715)

64 %

Residential, net

(413)

(66)

nm

Consumer & other, net

(2,323)

(1,050)

121 %

Total net charge-offs

(74,436)

(44,738)

66 % Balance, end of period

$ 418,671

$ 404,603

3 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 23,208

$ 14,221

63 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

—

5,767

(100) % Recapture for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(3,280)

(161)

nm Balance, end of period

19,928

19,827

1 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 438,599

$ 424,430

3 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.40 %

0.27 %

0.13 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

13.40 %

16.76 %

(3.36)















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."





(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 101,516

$ 1,628

6.42 %

$ 30,550

$ 525

6.88 %

$ 46,794

$ 682

5.83 % Loans and leases (1) 37,663,396

582,246

6.20 %

37,597,101

574,519

6.13 %

37,169,315

551,997

5.95 % Taxable securities 7,839,202

81,723

4.17 %

8,081,003

78,724

3.90 %

8,656,147

81,617

3.77 % Non-taxable securities (2) 825,030

7,889

3.82 %

851,342

7,886

3.71 %

865,278

8,010

3.70 % Temporary investments and

interest-bearing cash 1,688,602

23,035

5.49 %

1,720,791

23,553

5.51 %

2,704,984

34,616

5.13 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 48,117,746

$ 696,521

5.80 %

48,280,787

$ 685,207

5.69 %

49,442,518

$ 676,922

5.48 % Goodwill and other intangible

assets 1,588,239









1,619,134









1,718,705







Other assets 2,275,570









2,184,052









2,379,351







Total assets $ 51,981,555









$ 52,083,973









$ 53,540,574







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,147,516

$ 53,890

2.66 %

$ 8,035,339

$ 51,378

2.57 %

$ 6,131,117

$ 17,277

1.15 % Money market deposits 10,849,259

76,466

2.83 %

10,612,073

72,497

2.75 %

10,362,495

41,703

1.60 % Savings deposits 2,555,458

929

0.15 %

2,688,360

715

0.11 %

3,297,138

877

0.11 % Time deposits 6,488,923

76,022

4.71 %

6,406,807

73,845

4.64 %

4,703,967

40,551

3.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,041,156

207,307

2.97 %

27,742,579

198,435

2.88 %

24,494,717

100,408

1.64 % Repurchase agreements and federal

funds purchased 224,973

1,515

2.71 %

231,667

1,266

2.20 %

284,347

1,071

1.51 % Borrowings 3,900,000

49,418

5.10 %

3,920,879

51,275

5.26 %

6,187,363

81,004

5.25 % Junior and other subordinated

debentures 417,329

9,847

9.49 %

423,528

9,887

9.39 %

405,989

9,271

9.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,583,458

$ 268,087

3.31 %

32,318,653

$ 260,863

3.25 %

31,372,416

$ 191,754

2.45 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,526,483









13,841,582









16,361,541







Other liabilities 963,375









937,863









871,378







Total liabilities 47,073,316









47,098,098









48,605,335







Common equity 4,908,239









4,985,875









4,935,239







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 51,981,555









$ 52,083,973









$ 53,540,574







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 428,434









$ 424,344









$ 485,168



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.49 %









2.44 %









3.03 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING

ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1),

(2)







3.56 %









3.52 %









3.93 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $985,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $982,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 66,033

$ 2,153

6.52 %

$ 50,381

$ 1,481

5.88 % Loans and leases (1) 37,630,248

1,156,765

6.17 %

33,603,781

964,723

5.77 % Taxable securities 7,960,102

160,447

4.03 %

6,818,764

122,065

3.58 % Non-taxable securities (2) 838,186

15,775

3.76 %

652,332

12,078

3.70 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,704,697

46,588

5.50 %

2,158,071

53,197

4.97 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 48,199,266

$ 1,381,728

5.75 %

43,283,329

$ 1,153,544

5.35 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,603,686









1,173,900







Other assets 2,229,811









2,065,036







Total assets $ 52,032,763









$ 46,522,265







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,091,427

$ 105,268

2.62 %

$ 5,448,974

$ 27,092

1.00 % Money market deposits 10,730,666

148,963

2.79 %

9,657,738

73,941

1.54 % Savings deposits 2,621,909

1,644

0.13 %

2,993,450

1,433

0.10 % Time deposits 6,447,865

149,867

4.67 %

3,958,688

61,555

3.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,891,867

405,742

2.93 %

22,058,850

164,021

1.50 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 228,320

2,781

2.45 %

282,699

1,477

1.05 % Borrowings 3,910,440

100,693

5.18 %

4,280,632

109,768

5.17 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 420,428

19,734

9.44 %

411,944

17,741

8.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,451,055

$ 528,950

3.28 %

27,034,125

$ 293,007

2.19 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,684,032









14,518,864







Other liabilities 950,619









822,396







Total liabilities 47,085,706









42,375,385







Common equity 4,947,057









4,146,880







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,032,763









$ 46,522,265







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 852,778









$ 860,537



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.47 %









3.16 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST

MARGIN (1), (2)







3.54 %









3.99 %





























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 3,452

$ 2,920

$ 2,686

$ 2,442

$ 3,166

18 %

9 % Servicing 5,952

6,021

5,966

8,887

9,167

(1) %

(35) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (3,183)

(3,153)

(3,215)

(4,801)

(4,797)

1 %

(34) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 1,238

3,117

(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(60) %

nm MSR hedge (loss) gain (1,611)

(4,271)

5,026

(4,733)

(7,636)

(62) %

(79) % Total $ 5,848

$ 4,634

$ 4,212

$ 7,103

$ (2,342)

26 %

nm



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 140,875

$ 86,903

$ 87,033

$ 103,333

$ 119,476

62 %

18 % Gain on sale margin 2.45 %

3.36 %

3.09 %

2.36 %

2.65 %

-0.91

-0.20



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 110,444

$ 109,243

$ 117,640

$ 172,929

$ 178,800

1 %

(38) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,540

1,237

920

1,658

1,168

24 %

32 % Sale of MSR assets —

—

149

(57,454)

—

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (3,183)

(3,153)

(3,215)

(4,801)

(4,797)

1 %

(34) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 1,238

3,117

(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(60) %

nm Balance, end of period $ 110,039

$ 110,444

$ 109,243

$ 117,640

$ 172,929

— %

(36) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 8,120,046

$ 8,081,039

$ 8,175,664

$ 8,240,950

$ 12,726,615

— %

(36) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.36 %

1.37 %

1.34 %

1.43 %

1.36 %

(0.01)

0.00



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Year over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 6,372

$ 6,753

(6) % Servicing 11,973

18,564

(36) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (6,336)

(9,678)

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 4,355

(5,179)

nm MSR hedge loss (5,882)

(4,986)

18 % Total $ 10,482

$ 5,474

91 %











Closed loan volume for-sale $ 227,778

$ 251,202

(9) % Gain on sale margin 2.80 %

2.69 %

0.11











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 109,243

$ 185,017

(41) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 2,777

2,769

0 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (6,336)

(9,678)

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 4,355

(5,179)

nm Balance, end of period $ 110,039

$ 172,929

(36) %











nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 4,976,672

$ 4,957,245

$ 4,995,034

$ 4,632,162

$ 4,828,188

— %

3 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

— %

— % Less: Other intangible assets, net



542,358

571,588

603,679

636,883

666,762

(5) %

(19) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,405,080

$ 3,356,423

$ 3,362,121

$ 2,966,045

$ 3,132,192

1 %

9 %































Total assets c

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

$ 53,592,096

— %

(3) % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

— %

— % Less: Other intangible assets, net



542,358

571,588

603,679

636,883

666,762

(5) %

(19) % Tangible assets d

$ 50,475,891

$ 50,623,184

$ 50,540,683

$ 50,327,698

$ 51,896,100

— %

(3) % Common shares outstanding at period end e

209,459

209,370

208,585

208,575

208,514

— %

— %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

9.56 %

9.49 %

9.57 %

8.91 %

9.01 %

0.07

0.55 Tangible common equity ratio b / d

6.75 %

6.63 %

6.65 %

5.89 %

6.04 %

0.12

0.71 Book value per common share a / e

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

— %

3 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

1 %

8 %

































Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ (1)

$ 12

$ 9

$ 4

$ —

(108) %

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



325

(1,565)

2,636

(2,055)

(697)

nm

nm Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



424

1,197

(8,042)

5,700

1,288

(65) %

(67) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for

investment



(10,114)

(2,372)

19,354

(19,247)

(6,965)

326 %

45 % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs

or assumptions



1,238

3,117

(6,251)

5,308

(2,242)

(60) %

nm MSR hedge (loss) gain



(1,611)

(4,271)

5,026

(4,733)

(7,636)

(62) %

(79) % Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (9,739)

$ (3,882)

$ 12,732

$ (15,023)

$ (16,252)

151 %

(40) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger and restructuring expense



$ 14,641

$ 4,478

$ 7,174

$ 18,938

$ 29,649

227 %

(51) % Exit and disposal costs



1,218

1,272

2,791

4,017

2,119

(4) %

(43) % FDIC special assessment (2)



884

4,848

32,923

—

—

(82) %

nm Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 16,743

$ 10,598

$ 42,888

$ 22,955

$ 31,768

58 %

(47) %































Net interest income c

$ 427,449

$ 423,362

$ 453,623

$ 480,875

$ 483,975

1 %

(12) %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 44,703

$ 50,357

$ 65,533

$ 43,981

$ 39,678

(11) %

13 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

151 %

(40) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 54,442

$ 54,239

$ 52,801

$ 59,004

$ 55,930

— %

(3) %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 472,152

$ 473,719

$ 519,156

$ 524,856

$ 523,653

— %

(10) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 481,891

$ 477,601

$ 506,424

$ 539,879

$ 539,905

1 %

(11) %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

$ 304,147

$ 328,559

(3) %

(15) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(16,743)

(10,598)

(42,888)

(22,955)

(31,768)

58 %

(47) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 262,501

$ 276,918

$ 294,288

$ 281,192

$ 296,791

(5) %

(12) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

(3) %

(10) % Provision for income taxes



40,944

44,987

33,540

48,127

45,703

(9) %

(10) % Income before provision for income taxes



161,088

169,067

127,071

183,972

179,080

(5) %

(10) % Provision for credit losses



31,820

17,136

54,909

36,737

16,014

86 %

99 % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

192,908

186,203

181,980

220,709

195,094

4 %

(1) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

151 %

(40) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

16,743

10,598

42,888

22,955

31,768

58 %

(47) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 219,390

$ 200,683

$ 212,136

$ 258,687

$ 243,114

9 %

(10) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

(3) %

(10) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

16,252

151 %

(40) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

16,743

10,598

42,888

22,955

31,768

58 %

(47) % Tax effect of adjustments



(6,621)

(3,620)

(7,539)

(9,482)

(11,981)

83 %

(45) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 140,005

$ 134,940

$ 116,148

$ 164,341

$ 169,416

4 %

(17) %































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

































