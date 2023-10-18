COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income of $136 million , or $0.65 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Operating net income of $164 million , or $0.79 per diluted common share 1

, or per diluted common share Consolidated asset balances of $52 billion at quarter end

at quarter end Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $42 billion at quarter end

and deposit balances of at quarter end Estimated CET1 and total capital ratios of 9.4% and 11.5% at quarter end

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

$0.65

$0.79

$22.21

$14.22 Earnings per diluted common share

Operating earnings per diluted

common share 1

Book value per common share

Tangible book value per common

share 1

CEO Commentary "Our teams remain focused on their customers and communities as we continue to drive balanced growth for the organization," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We are back to business as usual, and our third quarter results highlight stabilizing customer deposit trends, relationship-driven growth in our loan portfolio and customer-based fee income, and a smaller impact from merger-related expense that affect our reported results. We achieved $140 million in annualized net merger-related cost savings through quarter end, surpassing our originally announced target of $135 million despite continued investment in our growing franchise, which includes the opening of our first branch in Utah during the third quarter. Our talented associates, expanding footprint, and customer-focused business model enable us to continue to win business and drive shareholder value." –Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

3Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q23)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income decreased by $3 million or 1% on a linked-quarter basis as the increase in interest income due to higher yields was more than offset by higher funding costs.

• Net interest margin was 3.91%, down 2 basis points from the prior quarter. The second full quarter as a combined organization, higher customer balances, and consistent purchase accounting trends contributed to net interest margin stabilization between quarters.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income increased by $4 million due primarily to higher customer-related fee income and loan gain-on-sale income as well as a lower loss due to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $24 million due to the realization of cost savings and lower merger-related expense.







Credit Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) compared to 0.30% in the prior quarter. Charge-off activity remains centered in the FinPac portfolio.

• Provision expense of $37 million relates to portfolio mix changes and credit migration trends.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.20% compared to 0.15% at June 30, 2023.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.5% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.4%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on August 14, 2023, which was paid September 11, 2023.







Notable items • Sold $159 million in non-relationship jumbo residential mortgage loans that were marked to fair value at merger close.

• Completed the sale of approximately one-third of the MSR portfolio.

• Incurred $19 million in merger-related expense.



3Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 Return on average assets 1.02 %

1.00 %

1.09 % Return on average common

equity 11.07 %

10.84 %

12.99 % Return on average tangible

common equity 1 16.93 %

16.63 %

13.02 % Operating return on average

assets 1 1.23 %

1.27 %

1.33 % Operating return on average

common equity 1 13.40 %

13.77 %

15.86 % Operating return on average

tangible common equity 1 20.48 %

21.13 %

15.90 % Net interest margin 3.91 %

3.93 %

3.88 % Efficiency ratio 57.82 %

62.60 %

56.07 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 Net interest income $480,875

$483,975

$287,604 Provision for credit losses $36,737

$16,014

$27,572 Non-interest income $43,981

$39,678

$29,445 Non-interest expense $304,147

$328,559

$177,964 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $220,709

$195,094

$139,085 Operating pre-provision net

revenue1 $258,687

$243,114

$163,793 Earnings per common share -

diluted 2 $0.65

$0.64

$0.65 Operating earnings per common

share - diluted 1,2 $0.79

$0.81

$0.79 Dividends paid per share 2 $0.36

$0.36

$0.35











BALANCE SHEET 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 Total assets $52.0B

$53.6B

$31.5B Loans and leases $37.2B

$37.0B

$25.5B Total deposits $41.6B

$40.8B

$26.8B Book value per common share 2 $22.21

$23.16

$18.69 Tangible book value per share1,2 $14.22

$15.02

$18.65

____________________ 1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement. 2 Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we", or "our") has completed substantially all integration priorities, driving the realization of $140 million in annualized net merger-related cost-savings as of September 30, 2023, outpacing the $135 million target communicated when the combination was announced. Further, Umpqua Bank, the primary subsidiary of Columbia, continued to expand its presence in Utah with the opening of its first branch in the state during the third quarter.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first, second, and third quarters of 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $481 million for the third quarter of 2023, down $3 million from the prior quarter. The slight decline reflects higher interest income given expanded earning asset yields that were more than offset by higher funding costs.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.91% for the third quarter of 2023, down 2 basis points from 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023. The second full quarter as a combined organization, higher customer balances, and consistent purchase accounting trends contributed to net interest margin stabilization between quarters. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 2.01% for the third quarter of 2023, which compares to 2.18% for the month of September and 2.27% at September 30, 2023. Deposit costs were impacted by the decision to replace a portion of maturing FHLB advances with brokered deposits during the third quarter, which increased our cost of deposits but was fairly neutral to our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 27 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 2.72% for the third quarter of 2023, which compares to 2.77% for the month of September and 2.78% at September 30, 2023. Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $44 million for the third quarter of 2023, up $4 million from the prior quarter. Higher customer-related fee income, loan gain-on-sale income from select portfolio sales, and a smaller loss related to fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity drove the increase. A net fair value loss of $15 million in the third quarter compares to a net fair value loss of $16 million in the second quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. As previously communicated, Columbia entered an agreement to sell approximately one-third of its MSR portfolio that relates to a non-relationship component of the serviced loan portfolio. The transaction closed in late September without any income statement impact.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $304 million for the third quarter of 2023, down $24 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease reflects the realization of cost savings as well as an $11 million decline in merger-related expense, which were $19 million in the third quarter. Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $52.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $53.6 billion as of June 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 billion relative to June 30, 2023. We reduced our cash position during the third quarter given stabilizing industry trends and ample sources of available liquidity. Excess cash was used to pay off maturing FHLB advances, which declined to $4.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $6.3 billion as of June 30, 2023. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $19.1 billion as of September 30, 2023, representing 37% of total assets, 46% of total deposits, and 142% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.5 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $494 million relative to June 30, 2023, as paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio were only partially offset by accretion of the discount on historical Columbia securities. Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio.

Gross loans and leases were $37.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $121 million relative to June 30, 2023, as organic growth during the quarter more than offset the sale of $159 million in non-relationship jumbo residential mortgage loans that were marked to fair value at merger close. "We continued to selectively prune the portfolio during the third quarter, bringing the transfer and sale of loans that were transactional in nature to approximately $650 million over the past two quarters," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. "Higher outstanding commercial line balances and other relationship-driven expansion contributed to 3% annualized loan growth in the third quarter when loan sales are excluded." Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.6 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $789 million relative to June 30, 2023. "Customer deposit balances stabilized during the third quarter, increasing slightly between September and June," stated Mr. Nixon. "While market liquidity tightening, the impact of inflation on customer spending, and businesses' use of cash continue to impact our deposit flows, our teams' focus on balancing deposit generation alongside other growth resulted in net deposit increases throughout many business lines." Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $438 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $424 million, or 1.15% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $37 million for the third quarter of 2023 and reflects portfolio mix changes and credit migration trends. Please refer to the Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.30% for the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio, which experienced a decline in charge-offs. Bank charge-off activity remained low at 0.01% of average bank loans. As of September 30, 2023, non-performing assets were $106 million, or 0.20% of total assets, compared to $80 million, or 0.15% as of June 30, 2023.

Capital

As of September 30, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share decreased to $22.21, compared to $23.16 at June 30, 2023. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(680) million at September 30, 2023, compared to $(419) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $650 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $403 million as of June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share[3] decreased to $14.22, compared to $15.02 at June 30, 2023.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.5% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.4% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 11.3% and 9.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "We continued to build capital during the quarter through organic earnings generation and the realization of loan and investment securities discount accretion," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect our capital position to continue to build over time, supporting our growing franchise and increasing flexibility for capital return." The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on October 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcd18f9ce2ec34fdf915aa619af3a3d01

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ih23hqkg/

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the UHC merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the UHC merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the UHC merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

____________________ 3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Operations 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 8 Financial Highlights 10 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 13 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 14 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 15 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 17 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 19 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 21

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 569,670

$ 552,679

$ 413,525

$ 322,350

$ 278,830

3 %

104 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 80,066

79,036

39,729

18,108

18,175

1 %

341 % Exempt from federal income tax 6,929

6,817

3,397

1,288

1,322

2 %

424 % Dividends 4,941

2,581

719

182

86

91 %

nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 34,407

34,616

18,581

10,319

5,115

(1) %

nm Total interest income 696,013

675,729

475,951

352,247

303,528

3 %

129 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 126,974

100,408

63,613

31,174

9,090

26 %

nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and

federal funds purchased 1,220

1,071

406

323

545

14 %

124 % Borrowings 77,080

81,004

28,764

8,023

798

(5) %

nm Junior and other subordinated debentures 9,864

9,271

8,470

7,248

5,491

6 %

80 % Total interest expense 215,138

191,754

101,253

46,768

15,924

12 %

nm Net interest income 480,875

483,975

374,698

305,479

287,604

(1) %

67 % Provision for credit losses 36,737

16,014

105,539

32,948

27,572

129 %

33 % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 17,410

16,454

14,312

12,139

12,632

6 %

38 % Card-based fees 15,674

13,435

11,561

9,017

9,115

17 %

72 % Financial services and trust revenue 4,651

4,512

1,297

25

27

3 %

nm Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net 7,103

(2,342)

7,816

(1,812)

17,341

nm

(59) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net 4

—

—

—

—

nm

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (2,055)

(697)

2,416

284

(2,647)

195 %

(22) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net 1,871

442

940

1,531

1,525

323 %

23 % BOLI income 4,440

4,063

2,790

2,033

2,023

9 %

119 % Other (loss) income (5,117)

3,811

13,603

11,662

(10,571)

(234) %

(52) % Total non-interest income 43,981

39,678

54,735

34,879

29,445

11 %

49 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 159,041

163,398

136,092

107,982

109,164

(3) %

46 % Occupancy and equipment, net 43,070

50,550

41,700

34,021

35,042

(15) %

23 % Intangible amortization 29,879

35,553

12,660

1,019

1,025

(16) %

nm FDIC assessments 11,200

11,579

6,113

3,487

3,007

(3) %

272 % Merger related expense 18,938

29,649

115,898

11,637

769

(36) %

nm Other expenses 42,019

37,830

30,355

36,836

28,957

11 %

45 % Total non-interest expense 304,147

328,559

342,818

194,982

177,964

(7) %

71 % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 183,972

179,080

(18,924)

112,428

111,513

3 %

65 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 48,127

45,703

(4,886)

29,464

27,473

5 %

75 % Net income (loss) $ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

2 %

62 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1) 208,070

207,977

156,383

129,321

129,319

0 %

61 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1) 208,645

208,545

156,383

129,801

129,733

0 %

61 % Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (1) $ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

$ 0.65

2 %

0 % Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (1) $ 0.65

$ 0.64

$ (0.09)

$ 0.64

$ 0.65

2 %

0 %



























nm = not meaningful































(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,535,874

$ 727,908

111 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

198,831

54,156

267 % Exempt from federal income tax

17,143

4,063

322 % Dividends

8,241

256

nm Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

87,604

9,387

nm Total interest income

1,847,693

795,770

132 % Interest expense:











Deposits

290,995

17,021

nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

2,697

674

300 % Borrowings

186,848

897

nm Junior and other subordinated debentures

27,605

12,641

118 % Total interest expense

508,145

31,233

nm Net interest income

1,339,548

764,537

75 % Provision for credit losses

158,290

51,068

210 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

48,176

36,226

33 % Card-based fees

40,670

28,353

43 % Brokerage revenue

10,460

65

nm Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

12,577

108,671

(88) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

4

2

100 % Loss on equity securities, net

(336)

(7,383)

(95) % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

3,253

5,165

(37) % BOLI income

11,293

6,220

82 % Other income (loss)

12,297

(12,670)

nm Total non-interest income

138,394

164,649

(16) % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

458,531

333,244

38 % Occupancy and equipment, net

135,320

104,430

30 % Intangible amortization

78,092

3,076

nm FDIC assessments

28,892

10,477

176 % Merger related expense

164,485

5,719

nm Other expenses

110,204

83,022

33 % Total non-interest expense

975,524

539,968

81 % Income before provision for income taxes

344,128

338,150

2 % Provision for income taxes

88,944

84,362

5 % Net income

$ 255,184

$ 253,788

1 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

190,997

129,262

48 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

191,546

129,702

48 % Earnings per common share – basic (1)

$ 1.34

$ 1.96

(32) % Earnings per common share – diluted (1)

$ 1.33

$ 1.96

(32) %













nm = not meaningful

















(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 492,474

$ 538,653

$ 555,919

$ 327,313

$ 321,447

(9) %

53 % Interest bearing cash and temporary

investments 1,911,221

2,868,563

3,079,266

967,330

1,232,412

(33) %

55 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 73,638

76,361

76,532

72,959

72,277

(4) %

2 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,503,986

8,998,428

9,249,600

3,196,166

3,136,391

(5) %

171 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,344

2,388

2,432

2,476

2,547

(2) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 60,313

183,633

49,338

71,647

148,275

(67) %

(59) % Loans and leases 37,170,598

37,049,299

37,091,280

26,155,981

25,507,951

0 %

46 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and

leases (416,560)

(404,603)

(417,464)

(301,135)

(283,065)

3 %

47 % Net loans and leases 36,754,038

36,644,696

36,673,816

25,854,846

25,224,886

0 %

46 % Restricted equity securities 168,524

258,524

246,525

47,144

40,993

(35) %

311 % Premises and equipment, net 337,855

368,698

375,190

176,016

165,305

(8) %

104 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 114,220

119,255

127,296

78,598

81,729

(4) %

40 % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

—

—

0 %

nm Other intangible assets, net 636,883

666,762

702,315

4,745

5,764

(4) %

nm Residential mortgage servicing rights, at

fair value 117,640

172,929

178,800

185,017

196,177

(32) %

(40) % Bank owned life insurance 648,232

643,727

641,922

331,759

329,699

1 %

97 % Deferred tax asset, net 469,841

362,880

351,229

132,823

128,120

29 %

267 % Other assets 669,150

657,365

653,904

399,800

385,938

2 %

73 % Total assets $ 51,989,593

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

(3) %

65 % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest bearing $ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

$ 10,288,849

$ 11,246,358

(3) %

38 % Interest bearing 26,091,420

24,815,509

24,370,566

16,776,763

15,570,749

5 %

68 % Total deposits 41,624,368

40,834,917

41,586,347

27,065,612

26,817,107

2 %

55 % Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 258,383

294,914

271,047

308,769

383,569

(12) %

(33) % Borrowings 3,985,000

6,250,000

5,950,000

906,175

756,214

(36) %

427 % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 331,545

312,872

297,721

323,639

325,744

6 %

2 % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at

amortized cost 107,952

108,009

108,066

87,813

87,870

0 %

23 % Operating lease liabilities 129,845

132,099

140,648

91,694

95,512

(2) %

36 % Other liabilities 920,338

831,097

755,674

585,111

588,430

11 %

56 % Total liabilities 47,357,431

48,763,908

49,109,503

29,368,813

29,054,446

(3) %

63 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,798,167

5,792,792

5,788,553

3,450,493

3,448,007

0 %

68 % Accumulated deficit (485,576)

(545,842)

(603,696)

(543,803)

(580,933)

(11) %

(16) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (680,429)

(418,762)

(300,134)

(426,864)

(449,560)

62 %

51 % Total shareholders' equity 4,632,162

4,828,188

4,884,723

2,479,826

2,417,514

(4) %

92 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,989,593

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

(3) %

65 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end (1) 208,575

208,514

208,429

129,321

129,320

0 %

61 % nm = not meaningful































(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Sep 30,

2022

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data: (5)



























Dividends (5)

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

0 %

3 % Book value (5)

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

$ 18.69

(4) %

19 % Tangible book value (1),(5)

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

$ 18.65

(5) %

(24) %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

57.82 %

62.60 %

79.71 %

57.24 %

56.07 %

(4.78)

1.75 Return on average assets ("ROAA")

1.02 %

1.00 %

(0.14) %

1.04 %

1.09 %

0.02

(0.07) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.65 %

1.46 %

0.89 %

1.82 %

1.80 %

0.19

(0.15) Return on average common equity

11.07 %

10.84 %

(1.70) %

13.50 %

12.99 %

0.23

(1.92) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.93 %

16.63 %

(2.09) %

13.53 %

13.02 %

0.30

3.91





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio (1),(2)

51.97 %

54.85 %

53.46 %

52.01 %

51.72 %

(2.88)

0.25 Operating return on average assets (1)

1.23 %

1.27 %

0.74 %

1.24 %

1.33 %

(0.04)

(0.10) Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.94 %

1.82 %

2.01 %

2.10 %

2.12 %

0.12

(0.18) Operating return on average common equity (1)

13.40 %

13.77 %

8.66 %

16.14 %

15.86 %

(0.37)

(2.46) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

20.48 %

21.13 %

10.64 %

16.18 %

15.90 %

(0.65)

4.58





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.08 %

5.95 %

5.55 %

4.92 %

4.41 %

0.13

1.67 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.65 %

5.48 %

5.19 %

4.62 %

4.10 %

0.17

1.55 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.01 %

1.64 %

1.32 %

0.77 %

0.23 %

0.37

1.78 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.72 %

2.45 %

1.82 %

1.05 %

0.39 %

0.27

2.33 Cost of total deposits

1.23 %

0.99 %

0.80 %

0.46 %

0.14 %

0.24

1.09 Cost of total funding (3)

1.81 %

1.61 %

1.16 %

0.65 %

0.23 %

0.20

1.58 Net interest margin (2)

3.91 %

3.93 %

4.08 %

4.01 %

3.88 %

(0.02)

0.03 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

5.17 %

5.47 %

4.33 %

3.62 %

3.04 %

(0.30)

2.13 Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

75.64 %

75.18 %

80.96 %

85.32 %

84.54 %

0.46

(8.90) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.63 %

90.98 %

93.01 %

95.85 %

93.55 %

(0.35)

(2.92) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

38.55 %

40.05 %

39.55 %

40.30 %

42.29 %

(1.50)

(3.74) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

86.66 %

85.59 %

91.36 %

94.52 %

96.34 %

1.07

(9.68)





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.06

0.08 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.05

0.04 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.18 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.16 %

0.03

0.02 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

11.5 %

11.3 %

10.9 %

13.7 %

13.2 %

0.20

(1.70) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

9.4 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

11.0 %

10.7 %

0.20

(1.30)





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change



Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Year over Year Per Common Share Data: (4)











Dividends (4)

$ 1.07

$ 1.05

1.90 %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

65.87 %

58.05 %

7.82 Return on average assets

0.70 %

1.11 %

(0.41) PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.38 %

1.70 %

(0.32) Return on average common equity

7.77 %

12.94 %

(5.17) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

11.21 %

12.98 %

(1.77)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio (1),(2)

53.43 %

57.03 %

(3.60) Operating return on average assets (1)

1.11 %

1.14 %

(0.03) Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.91 %

1.74 %

0.17 Operating return on average common equity (1)

12.34 %

13.28 %

(0.94) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

17.80 %

13.32 %

4.48













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

5.88 %

4.06 %

1.82 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.46 %

3.62 %

1.84 Cost of interest bearing deposits

1.68 %

0.15 %

1.53 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.38 %

0.26 %

2.12 Cost of total deposits

1.02 %

0.09 %

0.93 Cost of total funding (3)

1.56 %

0.15 %

1.41 Net interest margin (2)

3.96 %

3.48 %

0.48 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

5.05 %

5.87 %

(0.82) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

76.91 %

80.80 %

(3.89) Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

91.42 %

89.21 %

2.21 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

39.28 %

41.89 %

(2.61) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

87.53 %

96.61 %

(9.08)





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,490,638

$ 6,434,673

$ 6,353,550

$ 3,894,840

$ 3,846,426

1 %

69 % Owner occupied term, net 5,235,227

5,254,401

5,156,848

2,567,761

2,549,761

0 %

105 % Multifamily, net 5,684,495

5,622,875

5,590,587

5,285,791

5,090,661

1 %

12 % Construction & development, net 1,669,918

1,528,924

1,467,561

1,077,346

1,036,931

9 %

61 % Residential development, net 354,922

388,641

440,667

200,838

205,935

(9) %

72 % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,437,915

5,449,787

5,906,774

3,029,547

3,003,424

0 %

81 % Lines of credit & other, net 2,353,548

2,268,790

2,184,762

960,054

914,507

4 %

157 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,728,991

1,740,037

1,746,267

1,706,172

1,669,817

(1) %

4 % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 6,121,838

6,272,898

6,187,964

5,647,035

5,470,624

(2) %

12 % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,899,948

1,898,958

1,870,002

1,631,965

1,565,094

0 %

21 % Consumer & other, net 193,158

189,315

186,298

154,632

154,771

2 %

25 % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees

and costs $ 37,170,598

$ 37,049,299

$ 37,091,280

$ 26,155,981

$ 25,507,951

0 %

46 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

17 %

16 %

15 %

15 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

10 %

10 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

20 %

20 %







Construction & development, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

16 %

12 %

12 %







Lines of credit & other, net 6 %

6 %

6 %

4 %

4 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 17 %

17 %

17 %

21 %

21 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 15,532,948

$ 16,019,408

$ 17,215,781

$ 10,288,849

$ 11,246,358

(3) %

38 % Demand, interest bearing 6,898,831

6,300,082

5,900,462

4,080,469

3,903,746

10 %

77 % Money market 10,349,217

10,115,908

10,681,422

7,721,011

7,601,506

2 %

36 % Savings 3,018,706

3,171,714

3,469,112

2,265,052

2,455,917

(5) %

23 % Time 5,824,666

5,227,805

4,319,570

2,710,231

1,609,580

11 %

262 % Total $ 41,624,368

$ 40,834,917

$ 41,586,347

$ 27,065,612

$ 26,817,107

2 %

55 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,597,830

$ 37,639,368

$ 39,155,298

$ 25,616,010

$ 26,292,548

0 %

43 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 37 %

39 %

41 %

38 %

42 %







Demand, interest bearing 17 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %







Money market 25 %

25 %

26 %

29 %

28 %







Savings 7 %

8 %

9 %

8 %

9 %







Time 14 %

13 %

10 %

10 %

6 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









































(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-performing assets:

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 26,053

$ 10,994

$ 15,612

$ 5,011

$ 5,403

137 %

382 %

Commercial, net 44,341

39,316

42,301

25,691

18,652

13 %

138 %

Residential, net —

—

—

—

—

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net —

—

—

—

—

nm

nm

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 70,394

50,310

57,913

30,702

24,055

40 %

193 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):



























Commercial real estate, net 71

184

1

1

1

(61) %

nm

Commercial, net 8,606

7,720

151

7,909

5,143

11 %

67 %

Residential, net (1) 25,180

21,370

17,423

19,894

21,411

18 %

18 %

Consumer & other, net 240

399

140

134

152

(40) %

58 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and

accruing (1) 34,097

29,673

17,715

27,938

26,707

15 %

28 % Total non-performing loans and leases 104,491

79,983

75,628

58,640

50,762

31 %

106 % Other real estate owned 1,170

278

409

203

—

321 %

nm Total non-performing assets $ 105,661

$ 80,261

$ 76,037

$ 58,843

$ 50,762

32 %

108 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 82,918

$ 73,376

$ 78,641

$ 64,893

$ 53,538

13 %

55 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans

and leases 0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.25 %

0.21 %

0.02

0.01 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and

leases (1) 0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.06

0.08 Non-performing assets to total assets (1) 0.20 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.05

0.04 nm = not meaningful































(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $700,000, $1.6 million, $5.4 million, $6.6 million and $1.0 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 404,603

$ 417,464

$ 301,135

$ 283,065

$ 261,111

(3) %

55 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the

period —

—

26,492

—

—

nm

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1) 35,082

15,216

106,498

30,580

28,542

131 %

23 % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net —

(174)

—

(128)

—

nm

nm

Commercial, net (26,629)

(32,036)

(19,248)

(14,721)

(9,459)

(17) %

182 %

Residential, net (206)

(4)

(248)

(53)

(4)

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net (1,884)

(1,264)

(773)

(906)

(929)

49 %

103 %

Total charge-offs (28,719)

(33,478)

(20,269)

(15,808)

(10,392)

(14) %

176 % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 31

209

58

163

123

(85) %

(75) %

Commercial, net 4,901

4,511

3,058

2,708

2,842

9 %

72 %

Residential, net 156

63

123

24

249

148 %

(37) %

Consumer & other, net 506

618

369

403

590

(18) %

(14) %

Total recoveries 5,594

5,401

3,608

3,298

3,804

4 %

47 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 31

35

58

35

123

(11) %

(75) %

Commercial, net (21,728)

(27,525)

(16,190)

(12,013)

(6,617)

(21) %

228 %

Residential, net (50)

59

(125)

(29)

245

(185) %

(120) %

Consumer & other, net (1,378)

(646)

(404)

(503)

(339)

113 %

306 %

Total net charge-offs (23,125)

(28,077)

(16,661)

(12,510)

(6,588)

(18) %

251 % Balance, end of period $ 416,560

$ 404,603

$ 417,464

$ 301,135

$ 283,065

3 %

47 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 19,827

$ 19,029

$ 14,221

$ 11,853

$ 12,823

4 %

55 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments

acquired during the period —

—

5,767

—

—

nm

nm Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded

commitments 1,655

798

(959)

2,368

(970)

107 %

nm Balance, end of period 21,482

19,827

19,029

14,221

11,853

8 %

81 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 438,042

$ 424,430

$ 436,493

$ 315,356

$ 294,918

3 %

49 %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.25 %

0.30 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.11 %

(0.05)

0.14 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 19.48 %

16.13 %

17.80 %

20.86 %

36.61 %

3.35

(17.13) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.12 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.11 %

0.03

0.01 ACL to loans and leases 1.18 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.16 %

0.03

0.02 nm = not meaningful































(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 301,135

$ 248,412

21 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

26,492

—

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

156,796

53,025

196 % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(174)

(8)

nm

Commercial, net

(77,913)

(26,352)

196 %

Residential, net

(458)

(171)

168 %

Consumer & other, net

(3,921)

(2,650)

48 %

Total charge-offs

(82,466)

(29,181)

183 % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

298

221

35 %

Commercial, net

12,470

8,321

50 %

Residential, net

342

638

(46) %

Consumer & other, net

1,493

1,629

(8) %

Total recoveries

14,603

10,809

35 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

124

213

(42) %

Commercial, net

(65,443)

(18,031)

263 %

Residential, net

(116)

467

(125) %

Consumer & other, net

(2,428)

(1,021)

138 %

Total net charge-offs

(67,863)

(18,372)

269 % Balance, end of period

$ 416,560

$ 283,065

47 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 14,221

$ 12,767

11 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

5,767

—

nm Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

1,494

(914)

nm Balance, end of period

21,482

11,853

81 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 438,042

$ 294,918

49 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.26 %

0.10 %

0.16 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.71 %

37.04 %

(19.33) nm = not meaningful

















(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 199,855

$ 1,741

3.49 %

$ 46,794

$ 682

5.83 %

$ 173,397

$ 2,205

5.09 % Loans and leases (1) 37,050,518

567,929

6.08 %

37,169,315

551,997

5.95 %

24,886,203

276,625

4.41 % Taxable securities 8,356,165

85,007

4.07 %

8,656,147

81,617

3.77 %

3,271,185

18,261

2.23 % Non-taxable securities (2) 844,417

8,085

3.83 %

865,278

8,010

3.70 %

212,847

1,651

3.10 % Temporary investments and

interest-bearing cash 2,530,150

34,407

5.40 %

2,704,984

34,616

5.13 %

893,471

5,115

2.27 % Total interest-earning assets 48,981,105

$ 697,169

5.65 %

49,442,518

$ 676,922

5.48 %

29,437,103

$ 303,857

4.10 % Goodwill and other intangible

assets 1,684,093









1,718,705









6,343







Other assets 2,346,163









2,379,351









1,224,731







Total assets $ 53,011,361









$ 53,540,574









$ 30,668,177







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 6,578,849

$ 25,209

1.52 %

$ 6,131,117

$ 17,277

1.15 %

$ 3,829,688

$ 1,705

0.18 % Money market deposits 10,249,028

50,039

1.94 %

10,362,495

41,703

1.60 %

7,550,791

5,817

0.31 % Savings deposits 3,109,779

1,253

0.16 %

3,297,138

877

0.11 %

2,468,187

250

0.04 % Time deposits 5,184,089

50,473

3.86 %

4,703,967

40,551

3.46 %

1,501,724

1,318

0.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 25,121,745

126,974

2.01 %

24,494,717

100,408

1.64 %

15,350,390

9,090

0.23 % Repurchase agreements and

federal funds purchased 268,444

1,220

1.80 %

284,347

1,071

1.51 %

509,559

545

0.42 % Borrowings 5,603,207

77,080

5.46 %

6,187,363

81,004

5.25 %

90,475

798

3.50 % Junior and other subordinated

debentures 420,582

9,864

9.30 %

405,989

9,271

9.16 %

409,151

5,491

5.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,413,978

$ 215,138

2.72 %

31,372,416

$ 191,754

2.45 %

16,359,575

$ 15,924

0.39 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 15,759,720









16,361,541









11,250,764







Other liabilities 970,688









871,378









490,572







Total liabilities 48,144,386









48,605,335









28,100,911







Common equity 4,866,975









4,935,239









2,567,266







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 53,011,361









$ 53,540,574









$ 30,668,177







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 482,031









$ 485,168









$ 287,933



NET INTEREST SPREAD







2.93 %









3.03 %









3.71 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO

EARNING ASSETS OR NET

INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.91 %









3.93 %









3.88 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $329,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 100,753

$ 3,222

4.26 %

$ 240,928

$ 7,209

3.99 % Loans and leases (1) 34,765,319

1,532,652

5.88 %

23,676,201

720,699

4.06 % Taxable securities 7,336,862

207,072

3.76 %

3,445,386

54,412

2.11 % Non-taxable securities (2) 717,064

20,163

3.75 %

222,375

5,098

3.06 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,283,461

87,604

5.13 %

1,718,832

9,387

0.73 % Total interest-earning assets 45,203,459

$ 1,850,713

5.46 %

29,303,722

$ 796,805

3.62 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,345,833









7,369







Other assets 2,159,775









1,229,936







Total assets $ 48,709,067









$ 30,541,027







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,829,737

$ 52,301

1.20 %

$ 3,846,202

$ 2,813

0.10 % Money market deposits 9,857,001

123,980

1.68 %

7,519,200

8,942

0.16 % Savings deposits 3,032,653

2,686

0.12 %

2,433,651

654

0.04 % Time deposits 4,371,643

112,028

3.43 %

1,623,742

4,612

0.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,091,034

290,995

1.68 %

15,422,795

17,021

0.15 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 277,896

2,697

1.30 %

502,998

674

0.18 % Borrowings 4,726,335

186,848

5.29 %

34,662

897

3.46 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 414,855

27,605

8.90 %

394,803

12,641

4.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,510,120

$ 508,145

2.38 %

16,355,258

$ 31,233

0.26 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 14,937,028









11,115,618







Other liabilities 872,370









448,426







Total liabilities 44,319,518









27,919,302







Common equity 4,389,549









2,621,725







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,709,067









$ 30,541,027







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,342,568









$ 765,572



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.08 %









3.36 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET

INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.96 %









3.48 %





























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 2,442

$ 3,166

$ 3,587

$ 4,252

$ 10,515

(23) %

(77) % Servicing 8,887

9,167

9,397

9,184

9,529

(3) %

(7) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (4,801)

(4,797)

(4,881)

(4,986)

(4,978)

0 %

(4) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

16,403

nm

(68) % MSR hedge (loss) gain (4,733)

(7,636)

2,650

(348)

(14,128)

(38) %

(66) % Total $ 7,103

$ (2,342)

$ 7,816

$ (1,812)

$ 17,341

nm

(59) %



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 103,333

$ 119,476

$ 131,726

$ 216,833

$ 396,979

(14) %

(74) % Gain on sale margin 2.36 %

2.65 %

2.72 %

1.96 %

2.65 %

(0.29)

(0.29)



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 172,929

$ 178,800

$ 185,017

$ 196,177

$ 179,558

(3) %

(4) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,658

1,168

1,601

3,740

5,194

42 %

(68) % Sale of MSR assets (57,454)

—

—

—

—

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (4,801)

(4,797)

(4,881)

(4,986)

(4,978)

0 %

(4) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

16,403

nm

(68) % Balance, end of period $ 117,640

$ 172,929

$ 178,800

$ 185,017

$ 196,177

(32) %

(40) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 8,240,950

$ 12,726,615

$ 12,914,046

$ 13,020,189

$ 12,997,911

(35) %

(37) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.43 %

1.36 %

1.38 %

1.42 %

1.51 %

0.07

(0.08) nm = not meaningful



























Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Year over Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 9,195

$ 42,460

(78) % Servicing 27,451

28,174

(3) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (14,479)

(15,286)

(5) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 129

67,451

(100) % MSR hedge loss (9,719)

(14,128)

(31) % Total $ 12,577

$ 108,671

(88) %











Closed loan volume for-sale $ 354,535

$ 1,622,633

(78) % Gain on sale margin 2.59 %

2.62 %

(0.03)











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 185,017

$ 123,615

50 % Additions for new MSR capitalized 4,427

20,397

(78) % Sale of MSR assets (57,454)

—

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (14,479)

(15,286)

(5) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 129

67,451

(100) % Balance, end of period $ 117,640

$ 196,177

(40) % nm = not meaningful











Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 4,632,162

$ 4,828,188

$ 4,884,723

$ 2,479,826

$ 2,417,514

(4) %

92 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

—

—

— %

nm Less: Other intangible assets, net



636,883

666,762

702,315

4,745

5,764

(4) %

nm Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 2,966,045

$ 3,132,192

$ 3,152,266

$ 2,475,081

$ 2,411,750

(5) %

23 %































Total assets c

$ 51,989,593

$ 53,592,096

$ 53,994,226

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

(3) %

65 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,030,142

—

—

0 %

nm Less: Other intangible assets, net



636,883

666,762

702,315

4,745

5,764

(4) %

nm Tangible assets d

$ 50,323,476

$ 51,896,100

$ 52,261,769

$ 31,843,894

$ 31,466,196

(3) %

60 % Common shares outstanding at period end (1) e

208,575

208,514

208,429

129,321

129,320

0 %

61 %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

8.91 %

9.01 %

9.05 %

7.79 %

7.68 %

(0.10)

1.23 Tangible common equity ratio b / d

5.89 %

6.04 %

6.03 %

7.77 %

7.66 %

(0.15)

(1.77) Book value per common share (1) a / e

$ 22.21

$ 23.16

$ 23.44

$ 19.18

$ 18.69

(4) %

19 % Tangible book value per common share (1) b / e

$ 14.22

$ 15.02

$ 15.12

$ 19.14

$ 18.65

(5) %

(24) % nm = not meaningful



































(1) Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 4

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

nm

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(2,055)

(697)

2,416

284

(2,647)

195 %

(22) % Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



5,700

1,288

(3,543)

(2,329)

4,194

343 %

36 % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(19,247)

(6,965)

9,488

4,192

(26,397)

176 %

(27) % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



5,308

(2,242)

(2,937)

(9,914)

16,403

nm

(68) % MSR hedge (loss) gain



(4,733)

(7,636)

2,650

(348)

(14,128)

(38) %

(66) % Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (15,023)

$ (16,252)

$ 8,074

$ (8,115)

$ (22,575)

(8) %

(33) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger related expense



$ 18,938

$ 29,649

$ 115,898

$ 11,637

$ 769

(36) %

nm Exit and disposal costs



4,017

2,119

1,291

1,966

1,364

90 %

195 % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 22,955

$ 31,768

$ 117,189

$ 13,603

$ 2,133

(28) %

nm































Net interest income c

$ 480,875

$ 483,975

$ 374,698

$ 305,479

$ 287,604

(1) %

67 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 43,981

$ 39,678

$ 54,735

$ 34,879

$ 29,445

11 %

49 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

22,575

(8) %

(33) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 59,004

$ 55,930

$ 46,661

$ 42,994

$ 52,020

5 %

13 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 524,856

$ 523,653

$ 429,433

$ 340,358

$ 317,049

— %

66 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 539,879

$ 539,905

$ 421,359

$ 348,473

$ 339,624

— %

59 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 304,147

$ 328,559

$ 342,818

$ 194,982

$ 177,964

(7) %

71 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(22,955)

(31,768)

(117,189)

(13,603)

(2,133)

(28) %

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 281,192

$ 296,791

$ 225,629

$ 181,379

$ 175,831

(5) %

60 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

2 %

62 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes



48,127

45,703

(4,886)

29,464

27,473

5 %

75 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



183,972

179,080

(18,924)

112,428

111,513

3 %

65 % Provision for credit losses



36,737

16,014

105,539

32,948

27,572

129 %

33 % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

220,709

195,094

86,615

145,376

139,085

13 %

59 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

22,575

(8) %

(33) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

22,955

31,768

117,189

13,603

2,133

(28) %

nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 258,687

$ 243,114

$ 195,730

$ 167,094

$ 163,793

6 %

58 %































Net income (loss) (GAAP) j

$ 135,845

$ 133,377

$ (14,038)

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

2 %

62 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

15,023

16,252

(8,074)

8,115

22,575

(8) %

(33) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

22,955

31,768

117,189

13,603

2,133

(28) %

nm Tax effect of adjustments



(9,482)

(11,981)

(23,565)

(5,459)

(6,116)

(21) %

55 % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 164,341

$ 169,416

$ 71,512

$ 99,223

$ 102,632

(3) %

60 % nm = not meaningful





























































