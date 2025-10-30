COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Commentary "Our third quarter performance reflects meaningful progress and growing momentum," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We closed our strategic acquisition of Pacific Premier, which completes our Western footprint and enhances our ability to generate top-quartile returns. While reported results were impacted by acquisition-related items, core profitability remained strong. Customer deposit growth supported balance sheet optimization, as we organically reduced transactional loans and non-core funding. Underscoring confidence in our strategy and an outlook for continued excess capital generation, our Board of Directors authorized a $700 million share repurchase program. As we integrate new capabilities and deepen both new and existing customer relationships, we remain focused on delivering consistent, repeatable performance while positioning the company for sustainable, relationship-driven growth and capital return to our shareholders." – Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

3Q25 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q25)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $59 million from the prior quarter, due to one month operating as a combined company and a favorable shift into lower-cost funding sources.

• Net interest margin was 3.84%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter, due to an increase in customer deposits and corresponding reduction in higher-cost funding sources. The net interest margin was also impacted by one month operating as a combined company in the current period.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income increased by $12 million. Excluding the impact of fair value and hedges,1 non-interest income increased by $6 million, due to one month operating as a combined company.

• Non-interest expense increased by $115 million, primarily due to merger and restructuring expense of $87 million and one month operating as a combined company.







Credit

Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.22% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.31% in the prior quarter.

• Provision expense was $70 million and driven by the acquisition of Pacific Premier.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.29%, compared to 0.35% as of June 30, 2025.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.6%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on August 15, 2025, which was paid September 15, 2025.







Notable

Items • Our third small business and retail campaign of 2026 is ongoing. Through mid-October, these campaigns have brought approximately $1.1 billion in new deposits to the bank.

• Our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $700 million of common stock under a new repurchase plan.



3Q25 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 3Q25

2Q25

3Q24 Return on average assets 0.67 %

1.19 %

1.12 % Return on average common equity 6.19 %

11.56 %

11.36 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 8.58 %

16.03 %

16.34 % Operating return on average assets 1 1.42 %

1.25 %

1.10 % Operating return on average common equity 1 13.15 %

12.16 %

11.15 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 18.24 %

16.85 %

16.04 % Net interest margin 3.84 %

3.75 %

3.56 % Efficiency ratio 67.29 %

54.29 %

54.56 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 52.32 %

51.79 %

53.89 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in millions, excl. per share data) 3Q25

2Q25

3Q24 Net interest income $505

$446

$430 Provision for credit losses $70

$30

$29 Non-interest income $77

$65

$66 Non-interest expense $393

$278

$271 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $189

$233

$225 Operating pre-provision net revenue 1 $270

$242

$221 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.40

$0.73

$0.70 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1 $0.85

$0.76

$0.69 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.36











BALANCE SHEET 3Q25

2Q25

3Q24 Total assets $67.5B

$51.9B

$51.9B Loans and leases $48.5B

$37.6B

$37.5B Deposits $55.8B

$41.7B

$41.5B Book value per common share $26.04

$25.41

$25.17 Tangible book value per common share 1 $18.57

$18.47

$17.81

Acquisition and Branding Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") closed its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier") on August 31, 2025, elevating Columbia's deposit market share to a top-10 position in Southern California. The acquisition completes our Western footprint and strengthens our presence as a leading financial institution in the western United States. Our integration efforts are progressing smoothly, and we remain on track to integrate systems in the first quarter of 2026.

Columbia Bank began serving customers under its unified name and brand effective September 1, 2025. The strategic transition streamlines our identity across all business lines, including Columbia Wealth Advisors, Columbia Trust Company, Columbia Private Bank, and Columbia Private Trust, making it easier for customers to recognize and engage with the full breadth of our services.

Share Repurchase Authorization Announcement

Columbia's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $700 million of common stock under a new repurchase plan. COLB common share repurchases may be executed in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing and exact amount of common share repurchases will be at the discretion of senior management and subject to various factors, including, without limitation, Columbia's capital position, financial performance, market conditions, and regulatory considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate Columbia to purchase any particular number of shares. The authorization will expire on November 30, 2026, but may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Board at any time.

"Our excess capital position as of September 30, 2025 supports the return of additional capital to our shareholders through share repurchases," commented Mr. Stein. "In addition, we expect to produce exceptional profitability, which will result in meaningful capital generation over the coming quarters. Even as we expand our capital return platform, we are continuing to drive organic growth as we optimize the balance sheet, in line with our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $505 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $59 million from the prior quarter. The increase largely reflects the impact of one month operating as a combined company in the current period. Lower interest expense due to a favorable shift in Columbia's funding mix also contributed to the increase.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.84% for the third quarter of 2025, up 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin benefited from lower funding costs, due to an increase in customer deposits and corresponding reduction in higher-cost funding sources. The net interest margin was also impacted by one month operating as a combined company in the current period.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.43% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.29% for the month of September and 2.20% as of September 30, 2025, reflecting our proactive management of deposit rates ahead of and following the 25-basis point reduction in the federal funds rate in mid-September and a reduction in higher-cost brokered deposits during the month. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in September also benefited from the amortization of a premium related to Pacific Premier's time deposits, which will continue through December 31, 2025 at an equivalent monthly amount. The amortization contributed $4 million to net interest income during September, and favorably impacted deposit rates. Excluding this impact, the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.41% for the month of September and 2.32% as of September 30, 2025.

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.65% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.47% for the month of September and 2.39% as of September 30, 2025. Excluding the previously discussed premium amortization, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.58% for the month of September and 2.50% as of September 30, 2025. We expect the premium to be fully amortized by December 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $77 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $12 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value gain of $5 million in the third quarter compared to a net fair value loss of $1 million in the second quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $6 million2 between periods, due to one month operating as a combined company.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $393 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $115 million from the prior quarter, due to higher merger expense and one month operating as a combined company. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and a $1 million reversal of prior FDIC assessment expense, non-interest expense was $307 million2, up $37 million from the prior quarter, as Pacific Premier contributed $34 million to the quarter's run rate. Other miscellaneous expenses also trended higher as we reinvest prior cost savings into our franchise. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $67.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, up from $51.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the addition of Pacific Premier, partially offset by balance sheet optimization activity in the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, up from $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $26.7 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing 40% of total assets, 48% of total deposits, and 130% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $11.0 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 billion relative to June 30, 2025, as securities acquired from Pacific Premier and an increase in the fair value of the portfolio was partially offset by net sales during the quarter. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $48.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.8 billion relative to June 30, 2025, due to the addition of Pacific Premier, partially offset by run-off in commercial development and transactional loans, as well as the transfer of $282 million in residential real estate loans to the held-for-sale portfolio. Excluding these factors, the loan portfolio was essentially unchanged between June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. "Our teams continue to focus on new client acquisition and relationship-building, contributing to the 19% increase in new loan originations for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. "We continue to prioritize balance sheet optimization and profitability, as we reduce our exposure to non-relationship loans." Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to transactional loans.

Total deposits were $55.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $14.0 billion relative to June 30, 2025, due to the addition of Pacific Premier and organic growth in customer deposits, partially offset by lower brokered deposits. "Customer deposit growth approached $800 million organically during the quarter, reflecting new customer activity and a seasonal lift in balances," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Our focus on relationship banking directly contributed to new deposit generation in the quarter, which reduced our reliance on wholesale funding sources." Brokered deposits and borrowings were $4.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.9 billion relative to June 30, 2025. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $492 million, or 1.01% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $439 million, or 1.17% as of June 30, 2025. The $53 million increase in the ACL includes the addition of $5 million related to Pacific Premier purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which was booked at acquisition closing and did not affect the income statement. The provision for credit losses was $70 million for the third quarter of 2025 and includes an initial provision for acquired non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments and a recalibration of our models to incorporate historical Pacific Premier data into our ACL assumptions, where applicable. Excluding these items, our provision expense was $0 for the third quarter of 20252.

Net charge-offs were 0.22% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.31% for the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $16 million in the third quarter, compared to $14 million in the second quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $6 million in the third quarter, compared to $15 million in the second quarter. Non-performing assets were $199 million, or 0.29% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $180 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $26.04 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $25.41 as of June 30, 2025. The increase reflects common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the acquisition, net capital generation from operations, and a favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(268) million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $(333) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $240 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $311 million as of June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share3 was $18.57 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $18.47 as of June 30, 2025. The items discussed above offset 1.7% tangible book value dilution as a result of the Pacific Premier acquisition, resulting in net tangible book value expansion during the quarter.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.4% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.6% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 13.0% and 10.8%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in millions, shares in thousands) Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 619

$ 564

$ 553

$ 572

$ 589

10 %

5 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 89

80

69

75

76

11 %

17 % Exempt from federal income tax 8

7

7

7

7

14 %

14 % Dividends 4

3

3

3

2

33 %

100 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 20

16

16

19

25

25 %

(20) % Total interest income 740

670

648

676

699

10 %

6 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 195

180

177

189

208

8 %

(6) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and

federal funds purchased 1

1

1

1

1

— %

— % Borrowings 30

35

36

40

50

(14) %

(40) % Junior and other subordinated debentures 9

8

9

9

10

13 %

(10) % Total interest expense 235

224

223

239

269

5 %

(13) % Net interest income 505

446

425

437

430

13 %

17 % Provision for credit losses 70

30

27

28

29

133 %

141 % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 21

20

19

18

18

5 %

17 % Card-based fees 15

14

13

15

15

7 %

— % Financial services and trust revenue 9

6

5

5

5

50 %

80 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 7

8

9

7

7

(13) %

— % Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 2

—

2

(1)

2

nm

— % Loss on loan and lease sales, net —

—

—

(2)

—

nm

nm Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value 4

—

7

(7)

9

nm

(56) % BOLI income 6

5

5

5

5

20 %

20 % Other income 13

12

6

10

5

8 %

160 % Total non-interest income 77

65

66

50

66

18 %

17 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 171

155

145

142

147

10 %

16 % Occupancy and equipment, net 54

47

48

47

45

15 %

20 % Intangible amortization 31

26

28

29

29

19 %

7 % FDIC assessments 8

8

8

8

9

— %

(11) % Merger and restructuring expense 87

8

14

2

2

nm

nm Legal settlement —

—

55

—

—

nm

nm Other expenses 42

34

42

39

39

24 %

8 % Total non-interest expense 393

278

340

267

271

41 %

45 % Income before provision for income taxes 119

203

124

192

196

(41) %

(39) % Provision for income taxes 23

51

37

49

50

(55) %

(54) % Net income $ 96

$ 152

$ 87

$ 143

$ 146

(37) %

(34) %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in

thousands) 237,838

209,125

208,800

208,548

208,545

14 %

14 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in

thousands) 238,925

209,975

210,023

209,889

209,454

14 %

14 % Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.40

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

(45) %

(43) % Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.40

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.68

$ 0.70

(45) %

(43) %



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,736

$ 1,748

(1) % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

238

230

3 % Exempt from federal income tax

22

21

5 % Dividends

10

9

11 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

52

71

(27) % Total interest income

2,058

2,079

(1) % Interest expense:











Deposits

552

614

(10) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

3

4

(25) % Borrowings

101

150

(33) % Junior and other subordinated debentures

26

30

(13) % Total interest expense

682

798

(15) % Net interest income

1,376

1,281

7 % Provision for credit losses

127

78

63 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

60

53

13 % Card-based fees

42

42

— % Financial services and trust revenue

20

15

33 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

24

17

41 % Gain on investment securities, net

4

1

300 % Loss on loan and lease sales, net

—

(1)

nm Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value

11

(3)

nm BOLI income

16

14

14 % Other income

31

23

35 % Total non-interest income

208

161

29 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

471

447

5 % Occupancy and equipment, net

149

135

10 % Intangible amortization

85

90

(6) % FDIC assessments

24

33

(27) % Merger and restructuring expense

109

21

419 % Legal settlement

55

—

nm Other expenses

118

112

5 % Total non-interest expense

1,011

838

21 % Income before provision for income taxes

446

526

(15) % Provision for income taxes

111

136

(18) % Net income

$ 335

$ 390

(14) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

218,694

208,435

5 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)

219,712

209,137

5 % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 1.53

$ 1.87

(18) % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 1.53

$ 1.87

(18) %













nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in millions, shares in thousands) Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 535

$ 608

$ 591

$ 497

$ 591

(12) %

(9) % Interest-bearing cash and temporary

investments 1,808

1,334

1,481

1,382

1,520

36 %

19 % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 112

93

92

78

80

20 %

40 % Available for sale, at fair value 11,013

8,653

8,229

8,275

8,677

27 %

27 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 18

2

2

2

2

nm

nm Loans held for sale 340

66

65

72

67

415 %

407 % Loans and leases 48,462

37,637

37,616

37,681

37,503

29 %

29 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and

leases (473)

(421)

(421)

(425)

(420)

12 %

13 % Net loans and leases 47,989

37,216

37,195

37,256

37,083

29 %

29 % Restricted equity securities 119

161

125

150

116

(26) %

3 % Premises and equipment, net 416

357

345

349

338

17 %

23 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 156

110

107

111

106

42 %

47 % Goodwill 1,481

1,029

1,029

1,029

1,029

44 %

44 % Other intangible assets, net 754

430

456

484

513

75 %

47 % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair

value 101

103

106

108

102

(2) %

(1) % Bank-owned life insurance 1,199

705

701

694

691

70 %

74 % Deferred tax asset, net 392

299

311

359

286

31 %

37 % Other assets 1,063

735

684

730

708

45 %

50 % Total assets $ 67,496

$ 51,901

$ 51,519

$ 51,576

$ 51,909

30 %

30 % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 17,810

$ 13,220

$ 13,414

$ 13,308

$ 13,534

35 %

32 % Interest-bearing 37,961

28,523

28,804

28,413

27,981

33 %

36 % Total deposits 55,771

41,743

42,218

41,721

41,515

34 %

34 % Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 167

191

192

237

184

(13) %

(9) % Borrowings 2,300

3,350

2,550

3,100

3,650

(31) %

(37) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 331

323

321

331

312

2 %

6 % Junior and other subordinated debentures,

at amortized cost 107

108

108

108

108

(1) %

(1) % Operating lease liabilities 168

125

121

126

121

34 %

39 % Other liabilities 862

719

771

835

745

20 %

16 % Total liabilities 59,706

46,559

46,281

46,458

46,635

28 %

28 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 8,189

5,826

5,823

5,817

5,812

41 %

41 % Accumulated deficit (131)

(151)

(227)

(237)

(304)

(13) %

(57) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (268)

(333)

(358)

(462)

(234)

(20) %

15 % Total shareholders' equity 7,790

5,342

5,238

5,118

5,274

46 %

48 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 67,496

$ 51,901

$ 51,519

$ 51,576

$ 51,909

30 %

30 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end (in

thousands) 299,147

210,213

210,112

209,536

209,532

42 %

43 %



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

— %

— % Book value

$ 26.04

$ 25.41

$ 24.93

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

2 %

3 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 18.57

$ 18.47

$ 17.86

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

1 %

4 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

67.29 %

54.29 %

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

13.00

12.73 Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.74 %

2.16 %

2.68 %

2.06 %

2.08 %

0.58

0.66 Return on average assets ("ROAA")

0.67 %

1.19 %

0.68 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

(0.52)

(0.45) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.32 %

1.81 %

1.19 %

1.70 %

1.72 %

(0.49)

(0.40) Return on average common equity

6.19 %

11.56 %

6.73 %

10.91 %

11.36 %

(5.37)

(5.17) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

8.58 %

16.03 %

9.45 %

15.41 %

16.34 %

(7.45)

(7.76)





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2)

52.32 %

51.79 %

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

0.53

(1.57) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.14 %

2.10 %

2.13 %

2.03 %

2.05 %

0.04

0.09 Operating ROAA (1)

1.42 %

1.25 %

1.10 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

0.17

0.32 Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.89 %

1.88 %

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.69 %

0.01

0.20 Operating return on average common equity (1)

13.15 %

12.16 %

10.87 %

11.40 %

11.15 %

0.99

2.00 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

18.24 %

16.85 %

15.26 %

16.11 %

16.04 %

1.39

2.20





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

5.96 %

6.00 %

5.92 %

6.05 %

6.22 %

(0.04)

(0.26) Yield on earning assets (2)

5.62 %

5.62 %

5.49 %

5.63 %

5.78 %

—

(0.16) Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.43 %

2.52 %

2.52 %

2.66 %

2.95 %

(0.09)

(0.52) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.65 %

2.78 %

2.80 %

2.98 %

3.29 %

(0.13)

(0.64) Cost of total deposits

1.66 %

1.73 %

1.72 %

1.80 %

1.99 %

(0.07)

(0.33) Cost of total funding (3)

1.87 %

1.98 %

1.99 %

2.09 %

2.32 %

(0.11)

(0.45) Net interest margin (2)

3.84 %

3.75 %

3.60 %

3.64 %

3.56 %

0.09

0.28 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.41 %

2.97 %

3.13 %

3.29 %

3.74 %

0.44

(0.33) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.39 %

78.64 %

78.93 %

78.42 %

77.91 %

(0.25)

0.48 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

88.39 %

90.07 %

90.36 %

89.77 %

90.42 %

(1.68)

(2.03) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

31.41 %

31.39 %

31.75 %

32.45 %

32.52 %

0.02

(1.11) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

93.47 %

91.92 %

91.86 %

91.88 %

90.25 %

1.55

3.22





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.40 %

0.47 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.44 %

(0.07)

(0.04) Non-performing assets to total assets

0.29 %

0.35 %

0.35 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

(0.06)

(0.03) Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.01 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

(0.16)

(0.16) Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

13.4 %

13.0 %

12.9 %

12.8 %

12.5 %

0.40

0.90 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

11.6 %

10.8 %

10.6 %

10.5 %

10.3 %

0.80

1.30



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change



Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 1.08

$ 1.08

— %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

63.66 %

57.99 %

5.67 Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.54 %

2.15 %

0.39 Return on average assets

0.84 %

1.00 %

(0.16) PPNR ROAA (1)

1.44 %

1.55 %

(0.11) Return on average common equity

8.06 %

10.42 %

(2.36) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

11.22 %

15.27 %

(4.05)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2)

53.07 %

54.80 %

(1.73) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.12 %

2.07 %

0.05 Operating ROAA (1)

1.26 %

1.07 %

0.19 Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.81 %

1.65 %

0.16 Operating return on average common equity (1)

12.10 %

11.17 %

0.93 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.85 %

16.36 %

0.49













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

5.96 %

6.18 %

(0.22) Yield on earning assets (2)

5.58 %

5.76 %

(0.18) Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.49 %

2.93 %

(0.44) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.74 %

3.28 %

(0.54) Cost of total deposits

1.70 %

1.97 %

(0.27) Cost of total funding (3)

1.94 %

2.31 %

(0.37) Net interest margin (2)

3.73 %

3.55 %

0.18 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.18 %

3.61 %

(0.43) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.64 %

78.02 %

0.62 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

89.55 %

90.48 %

(0.93) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

31.51 %

32.78 %

(1.27) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

92.46 %

90.16 %

2.30



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

% Change ($ in millions) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term $ 8,444

$ 6,190

$ 6,179

$ 6,278

$ 6,392

36 %

32 % Owner occupied term 7,361

5,320

5,303

5,270

5,210

38 %

41 % Multifamily 10,377

5,735

5,831

5,804

5,780

81 %

80 % Construction & development 2,071

2,070

2,071

1,983

1,989

— %

4 % Residential development 367

286

252

232

245

28 %

50 % Commercial:

























Term 6,590

5,353

5,490

5,538

5,429

23 %

21 % Lines of credit & other 3,582

2,951

2,754

2,770

2,641

21 %

36 % Leases & equipment finance 1,614

1,641

1,644

1,661

1,670

(2) %

(3) % Residential:

























Mortgage 5,722

5,830

5,878

5,933

5,945

(2) %

(4) % Home equity loans & lines 2,153

2,083

2,039

2,032

2,017

3 %

7 % Consumer & other 181

178

175

180

185

2 %

(2) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees

and costs $ 48,462

$ 37,637

$ 37,616

$ 37,681

$ 37,503

29 %

29 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term 18 %

16 %

16 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term 15 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily 21 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development 4 %

6 %

6 %

5 %

5 %







Residential development 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term 14 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Lines of credit & other 7 %

8 %

7 %

7 %

7 %







Leases & equipment finance 3 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential:

























Mortgage 12 %

15 %

16 %

16 %

16 %







Home equity loans & lines 4 %

6 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

% Change ($ in millions) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 17,810

$ 13,220

$ 13,414

$ 13,308

$ 13,534

35 %

32 % Demand, interest bearing 11,675

8,335

8,494

8,476

8,445

40 %

38 % Money market 16,816

11,694

11,971

11,475

11,351

44 %

48 % Savings 2,504

2,276

2,337

2,360

2,451

10 %

2 % Time 6,966

6,218

6,002

6,102

5,734

12 %

21 % Total $ 55,771

$ 41,743

$ 42,218

$ 41,721

$ 41,515

34 %

34 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 51,535

$ 37,294

$ 38,079

$ 37,488

$ 37,775

38 %

36 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 32 %

32 %

32 %

32 %

33 %







Demand, interest bearing 21 %

20 %

20 %

20 %

20 %







Money market 30 %

28 %

28 %

27 %

27 %







Savings 5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Time 12 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

14 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %











(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in millions) Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate $ 53

$ 31

$ 42

$ 39

$ 37

71 %

43 %

Commercial 67

67

80

57

62

0 %

8 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 120

98

122

96

99

22 %

21 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial 5

5

—

5

6

0 %

(17) %

Residential (2) 71

74

53

66

61

(4) %

16 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and

accruing (2) 76

79

53

71

67

(4) %

13 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 196

177

175

167

166

11 %

18 % Other real estate owned 3

3

3

3

2

0 %

50 % Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 199

$ 180

$ 178

$ 170

$ 168

11 %

18 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 85

$ 142

$ 158

$ 105

$ 67

(40) %

27 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and

leases 0.18 %

0.38 %

0.42 %

0.28 %

0.18 %

(0.20)

— Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and

leases (1), (2) 0.40 %

0.47 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.44 %

(0.07)

(0.04) Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.29 %

0.35 %

0.35 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

(0.06)

(0.03) Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2) 0.25 %

0.26 %

0.33 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

(0.01)

(0.01)





(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $70 million, $68 million, $67 million, $74 million, and $66 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.



(2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2 million, $2 million, $3 million, $2 million, and $4 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in millions) Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 421

$ 421

$ 425

$ 420

$ 419

0 %

0 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during

the period 5

—

—

—

—

nm

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 69

29

26

30

31

138 %

123 % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate (3)

—

—

(3)

—

nm

nm

Commercial (22)

(33)

(33)

(26)

(33)

(33) %

(33) %

Residential —

—

(1)

—

(1)

nm

nm

Consumer & other (2)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

100 %

100 %

Total charge-offs (27)

(34)

(35)

(30)

(35)

(21) %

(23) % Recoveries



























Commercial 4

5

4

4

5

(20) %

(20) %

Consumer & other 1

—

1

1

—

nm

nm

Total recoveries 5

5

5

5

5

0 %

0 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate (3)

—

—

(3)

—

nm

nm

Commercial (18)

(28)

(29)

(22)

(28)

(36) %

(36) %

Residential —

—

(1)

—

(1)

nm

nm

Consumer & other (1)

(1)

—

—

(1)

0 %

0 %

Total net charge-offs (22)

(29)

(30)

(25)

(30)

(24) %

(27) % Balance, end of period $ 473

$ 421

$ 421

$ 425

$ 420

12 %

13 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 18

$ 17

$ 16

$ 18

$ 20

6 %

(10) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded

commitments 1

1

1

(2)

(2)

0 %

nm Balance, end of period 19

18

17

16

18

6 %

6 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 492

$ 439

$ 438

$ 441

$ 438

12 %

12 %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

(annualized) 0.22 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.31 %

(0.09)

(0.09) Recoveries to gross charge-offs 18.52 %

15.19 %

14.05 %

15.23 %

16.76 %

3.33

1.76 ACLLL to loans and leases 0.98 %

1.12 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

(0.14)

(0.14) ACL to loans and leases 1.01 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

(0.16)

(0.16)





























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in millions)

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 425

$ 441

(4) % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period 5

—

nm Provision for credit losses on loans and leases

124

83

49 % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate

(3)

(1)

200 %

Commercial

(88)

(113)

(22) %

Residential

(1)

(2)

(50) %

Consumer & other

(4)

(5)

(20) %

Total charge-offs

(96)

(121)

(21) % Recoveries













Commercial real estate

—

1

(100) %

Commercial

13

14

(7) %

Residential

—

1

(100) %

Consumer & other

2

1

100 %

Total recoveries

15

17

(12) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate

(3)

—

nm

Commercial

(75)

(99)

(24) %

Residential

(1)

(1)

0 %

Consumer & other

(2)

(4)

(50) %

Total net charge-offs

(81)

(104)

(22) % Balance, end of period

$ 473

$ 420

13 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 16

$ 23

(30) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

3

(5)

nm Balance, end of period

19

18

6 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 492

$ 438

12 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.28 %

0.37 %

(0.09) Recoveries to gross charge-offs

15.63 %

14.37 %

1.26















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in millions) Average

Balance

Interest

Income

or

Expense

Average

Yields

or Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income

or Expense

Average Yields

or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income

or Expense

Average

Yields

or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 80

$ 1

7.14 %

$ 67

$ 1

6.66 %

$ 68

$ 1

6.62 % Loans and leases (1) 41,164

618

5.96 %

37,648

563

6.00 %

37,544

588

6.22 % Taxable securities 8,523

93

4.35 %

7,937

83

4.22 %

7,943

78

3.97 % Non-taxable securities (2) 950

10

4.26 %

798

8

3.95 %

828

8

3.78 % Temporary investments and

interest-bearing cash 1,793

20

4.40 %

1,421

16

4.46 %

1,802

25

5.45 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 52,510

$ 742

5.62 %

47,871

$ 671

5.62 %

48,185

$ 700

5.78 % Goodwill and other intangible

assets 1,719









1,472









1,560







Other assets 2,594









2,209









2,264







Total assets $ 56,823









$ 51,552









$ 52,009







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,630

$ 53

2.17 %

$ 8,480

$ 48

2.28 %

$ 8,313

$ 57

2.74 % Money market deposits 13,476

83

2.46 %

11,783

72

2.46 %

11,085

78

2.80 % Savings deposits 2,358

1

0.16 %

2,287

1

0.13 %

2,480

1

0.17 % Time deposits 6,481

58

3.57 %

6,126

59

3.85 %

6,141

72

4.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 31,945

195

2.43 %

28,676

180

2.52 %

28,019

208

2.95 % Repurchase agreements and

federal funds purchased 176

1

2.15 %

186

1

2.06 %

195

1

2.29 % Borrowings 2,648

30

4.54 %

3,058

35

4.53 %

3,874

50

5.10 % Junior and other subordinated

debentures 430

9

7.99 %

428

8

8.05 %

417

10

9.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 35,199

$ 235

2.65 %

32,348

$ 224

2.78 %

32,505

$ 269

3.29 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 14,627









13,123









13,500







Other liabilities 840









794









885







Total liabilities 50,666









46,265









46,890







Common equity 6,157









5,287









5,119







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 56,823









$ 51,552









$ 52,009







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 507









$ 447









$ 431



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.97 %









2.84 %









2.49 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO

EARNING ASSETS OR NET

INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.84 %









3.75 %









3.56 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in millions) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 69

$ 3

6.74 %

$ 67

$ 3

6.56 % Loans and leases (1) 38,843

1,733

5.96 %

37,601

1,745

6.18 % Taxable securities 8,053

248

4.11 %

7,954

239

4.01 % Non-taxable securities (2) 856

26

4.04 %

835

24

3.77 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,570

52

4.44 %

1,738

71

5.48 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 49,391

$ 2,062

5.58 %

48,195

$ 2,082

5.76 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,565









1,589







Other assets 2,340









2,241







Total assets $ 53,296









$ 52,025







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,832

$ 147

2.23 %

$ 8,166

$ 162

2.66 % Money market deposits 12,295

225

2.44 %

10,850

227

2.79 % Savings deposits 2,332

2

0.13 %

2,574

3

0.14 % Time deposits 6,249

178

3.81 %

6,345

222

4.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 29,708

552

2.49 %

27,935

614

2.93 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 192

3

2.09 %

217

4

2.40 % Borrowings 2,913

101

4.63 %

3,898

150

5.15 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 432

26

7.99 %

419

30

9.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,245

$ 682

2.74 %

32,469

$ 798

3.28 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,668









13,622







Other liabilities 826









929







Total liabilities 47,739









47,020







Common equity 5,557









5,005







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,296









$ 52,025







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,380









$ 1,284



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.84 %









2.48 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET

INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.73 %









3.55 %

























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $3 million for the same period in 2024.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% ($ in millions) Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 5

$ 5

$ 4

$ 5

$ 5

— %

— % Servicing 5

6

6

6

6

(17) %

(17) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of

expected cash flows over time (3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

— %

— % Changes due to valuation inputs or

assumptions —

(2)

(1)

7

(6)

nm

nm MSR hedge gain (loss) —

2

3

(8)

5

(100) %

(100) % Total $ 7

$ 8

$ 9

$ 7

$ 7

(13) %

— %



























Closed loan volume for sale $ 166

$ 164

$ 136

$ 175

$ 161

1 %

3 % Gain on sale margin 3.01 %

2.77 %

3.23 %

2.58 %

3.24 %

0.24

-0.23



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 103

$ 106

$ 108

$ 102

$ 110

(3) %

(6) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1

2

2

2

1

(50) %

— % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of

expected cash flows over time (3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

— %

— % Changes due to valuation inputs or

assumptions —

(2)

(1)

7

(6)

nm

nm Balance, end of period $ 101

$ 103

$ 106

$ 108

$ 102

(2) %

(1) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 7,797

$ 7,852

$ 7,888

$ 7,939

$ 7,966

(1) %

(2) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.30 %

1.31 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

1.28 %

(0.01)

0.02



























nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in millions) Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 14

$ 11

27 % Servicing 17

18

(6) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (9)

(9)

0 % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (3)

(2)

50 % MSR hedge gain (loss) 5

(1)

nm Total $ 24

$ 17

41 %











Closed loan volume for sale $ 466

$ 389

20 % Gain on sale margin 3.00 %

2.98 %

0.02











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 108

$ 109

(1) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 5

4

25 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (9)

(9)

0 % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (3)

(2)

50 % Balance, end of period $ 101

$ 102

(1) %











nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Purchase Price Allocation (1) (Unaudited) ($ in millions) August 31, 2025 Purchase price consideration







Fair value of common shares issued and exchanged



$ 2,355

Total consideration



$ 2,355 Fair value of assets acquired:







Cash and due from banks $ 874





Investment securities 2,828





Loans held for sale 1





Loans and leases 11,382





Restricted equity securities 98





Premises and equipment 53





Other intangible assets 355





Deferred tax assets 132





Other assets 889





Total assets acquired $ 16,612



Fair value of liabilities assumed:







Deposits $ 14,542





Other liabilities 167





Total liabilities assumed $ 14,709



Net assets acquired



$ 1,903 Goodwill



$ 452





(1) The estimates of fair value were recorded based on initial valuations available at August 31, 2025 and these estimates, including initial accounting for deferred taxes, were considered preliminary as of September 30, 2025 and subject to adjustment for up to one year after the acquisition date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tangible Capital, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Sep 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 7,790

$ 5,342

$ 5,238

$ 5,118

$ 5,274

46 %

48 % Less: Goodwill



1,481

1,029

1,029

1,029

1,029

44 %

44 % Less: Other intangible assets, net



754

430

456

484

513

75 %

47 % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 5,555

$ 3,883

$ 3,753

$ 3,605

$ 3,732

43 %

49 %































Total assets c

$ 67,496

$ 51,901

$ 51,519

$ 51,576

$ 51,909

30 %

30 % Less: Goodwill



1,481

1,029

1,029

1,029

1,029

44 %

44 % Less: Other intangible assets, net



754

430

456

484

513

75 %

47 % Tangible assets d

$ 65,261

$ 50,442

$ 50,034

$ 50,063

$ 50,367

29 %

30 % Common shares outstanding at period end (in

thousands) e

299,147

210,213

210,112

209,536

209,532

42 %

43 %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

11.54 %

10.29 %

10.17 %

9.92 %

10.16 %

1.25

1.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio b / d

8.51 %

7.70 %

7.50 %

7.20 %

7.41 %

0.81

1.10 Book value per common share a / e

$ 26.04

$ 25.41

$ 24.93

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

2 %

3 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 18.57

$ 18.47

$ 17.86

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

1 %

4 %