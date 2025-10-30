COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

$96 million


$204 million


$0.40


$0.85

Net income


Operating net income 1


Earnings per common share -
diluted


Operating earnings per
common share - diluted 1

CEO Commentary

"Our third quarter performance reflects meaningful progress and growing momentum," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We closed our strategic acquisition of Pacific Premier, which completes our Western footprint and enhances our ability to generate top-quartile returns. While reported results were impacted by acquisition-related items, core profitability remained strong. Customer deposit growth supported balance sheet optimization, as we organically reduced transactional loans and non-core funding. Underscoring confidence in our strategy and an outlook for continued excess capital generation, our Board of Directors authorized a $700 million share repurchase program. As we integrate new capabilities and deepen both new and existing customer relationships, we remain focused on delivering consistent, repeatable performance while positioning the company for sustainable, relationship-driven growth and capital return to our shareholders."

–            Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

3Q25  HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q25)





Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•   Net interest income increased by $59 million from the prior quarter, due to one month operating as a combined company and a favorable shift into lower-cost funding sources.


•   Net interest margin was 3.84%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter, due to an increase in customer deposits and corresponding reduction in higher-cost funding sources. The net interest margin was also impacted by one month operating as a combined company in the current period.





Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•   Non-interest income increased by $12 million. Excluding the impact of fair value and hedges,1 non-interest income increased by $6 million, due to one month operating as a combined company.


•   Non-interest expense increased by $115 million, primarily due to merger and restructuring expense of $87 million and one month operating as a combined company.





Credit
Quality

•   Net charge-offs were 0.22% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.31% in the prior quarter.


•   Provision expense was $70 million and driven by the acquisition of Pacific Premier.


•   Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.29%, compared to 0.35% as of June 30, 2025.





Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.6%.


•   Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on August 15, 2025, which was paid September 15, 2025.





Notable
Items

•   Our third small business and retail campaign of 2026 is ongoing. Through mid-October, these campaigns have brought approximately $1.1 billion in new deposits to the bank.


•   Our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $700 million of common stock under a new repurchase plan.


3Q25  KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

3Q25


2Q25


3Q24

Return on average assets

0.67 %


1.19 %


1.12 %

Return on average common equity

6.19 %


11.56 %


11.36 %

Return on average tangible common equity 1

8.58 %


16.03 %


16.34 %

Operating return on average assets 1

1.42 %


1.25 %


1.10 %

Operating return on average common equity 1

13.15 %


12.16 %


11.15 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity 1

18.24 %


16.85 %


16.04 %

Net interest margin

3.84 %


3.75 %


3.56 %

Efficiency ratio

67.29 %


54.29 %


54.56 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1

52.32 %


51.79 %


53.89 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

3Q25


2Q25


3Q24

Net interest income

$505


$446


$430

Provision for credit losses

$70


$30


$29

Non-interest income

$77


$65


$66

Non-interest expense

$393


$278


$271

Pre-provision net revenue 1

$189


$233


$225

Operating pre-provision net revenue 1

$270


$242


$221

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.40


$0.73


$0.70

Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1

$0.85


$0.76


$0.69

Dividends paid per share

$0.36


$0.36


$0.36







BALANCE SHEET

3Q25


2Q25


3Q24

Total assets

   $67.5B


   $51.9B


   $51.9B

Loans and leases

   $48.5B


   $37.6B


   $37.5B

Deposits

   $55.8B


   $41.7B


   $41.5B

Book value per common share

$26.04


$25.41


$25.17

Tangible book value per common share 1

$18.57


$18.47


$17.81

Acquisition and Branding Update
 Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") closed its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier") on August 31, 2025, elevating Columbia's deposit market share to a top-10 position in Southern California. The acquisition completes our Western footprint and strengthens our presence as a leading financial institution in the western United States. Our integration efforts are progressing smoothly, and we remain on track to integrate systems in the first quarter of 2026.

Columbia Bank began serving customers under its unified name and brand effective September 1, 2025. The strategic transition streamlines our identity across all business lines, including Columbia Wealth Advisors, Columbia Trust Company, Columbia Private Bank, and Columbia Private Trust, making it easier for customers to recognize and engage with the full breadth of our services.

Share Repurchase Authorization Announcement
 Columbia's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $700 million of common stock under a new repurchase plan. COLB common share repurchases may be executed in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing and exact amount of common share repurchases will be at the discretion of senior management and subject to various factors, including, without limitation, Columbia's capital position, financial performance, market conditions, and regulatory considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate Columbia to purchase any particular number of shares. The authorization will expire on November 30, 2026, but may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Board at any time.

"Our excess capital position as of September 30, 2025 supports the return of additional capital to our shareholders through share repurchases," commented Mr. Stein. "In addition, we expect to produce exceptional profitability, which will result in meaningful capital generation over the coming quarters. Even as we expand our capital return platform, we are continuing to drive organic growth as we optimize the balance sheet, in line with our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Net Interest Income
 Net interest income was $505 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $59 million from the prior quarter. The increase largely reflects the impact of one month operating as a combined company in the current period. Lower interest expense due to a favorable shift in Columbia's funding mix also contributed to the increase.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.84% for the third quarter of 2025, up 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin benefited from lower funding costs, due to an increase in customer deposits and corresponding reduction in higher-cost funding sources. The net interest margin was also impacted by one month operating as a combined company in the current period.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.43% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.29% for the month of September and 2.20% as of September 30, 2025, reflecting our proactive management of deposit rates ahead of and following the 25-basis point reduction in the federal funds rate in mid-September and a reduction in higher-cost brokered deposits during the month. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in September also benefited from the amortization of a premium related to Pacific Premier's time deposits, which will continue through December 31, 2025 at an equivalent monthly amount. The amortization contributed $4 million to net interest income during September, and favorably impacted deposit rates. Excluding this impact, the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.41% for the month of September and 2.32% as of September 30, 2025.

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.65% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.47% for the month of September and 2.39% as of September 30, 2025. Excluding the previously discussed premium amortization, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.58% for the month of September and 2.50% as of September 30, 2025. We expect the premium to be fully amortized by December 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Non-interest Income
 Non-interest income was $77 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $12 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value gain of $5 million in the third quarter compared to a net fair value loss of $1 million in the second quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $6 million2 between periods, due to one month operating as a combined company.

Non-interest Expense
 Non-interest expense was $393 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $115 million from the prior quarter, due to higher merger expense and one month operating as a combined company. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and a $1 million reversal of prior FDIC assessment expense, non-interest expense was $307 million2, up $37 million from the prior quarter, as Pacific Premier contributed $34 million to the quarter's run rate. Other miscellaneous expenses also trended higher as we reinvest prior cost savings into our franchise. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet
 Total consolidated assets were $67.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, up from $51.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the addition of Pacific Premier, partially offset by balance sheet optimization activity in the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, up from $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $26.7 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing 40% of total assets, 48% of total deposits, and 130% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $11.0 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 billion relative to June 30, 2025, as securities acquired from Pacific Premier and an increase in the fair value of the portfolio was partially offset by net sales during the quarter. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $48.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.8 billion relative to June 30, 2025, due to the addition of Pacific Premier, partially offset by run-off in commercial development and transactional loans, as well as the transfer of $282 million in residential real estate loans to the held-for-sale portfolio.  Excluding these factors, the loan portfolio was essentially unchanged between June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. "Our teams continue to focus on new client acquisition and relationship-building, contributing to the 19% increase in new loan originations for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. "We continue to prioritize balance sheet optimization and profitability, as we reduce our exposure to non-relationship loans." Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to transactional loans.

Total deposits were $55.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $14.0 billion relative to June 30, 2025, due to the addition of Pacific Premier and organic growth in customer deposits, partially offset by lower brokered deposits. "Customer deposit growth approached $800 million organically during the quarter, reflecting new customer activity and a seasonal lift in balances," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Our focus on relationship banking directly contributed to new deposit generation in the quarter, which reduced our reliance on wholesale funding sources." Brokered deposits and borrowings were $4.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.9 billion relative to June 30, 2025. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
 The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $492 million, or 1.01% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $439 million, or 1.17% as of June 30, 2025. The $53 million increase in the ACL includes the addition of $5 million related to Pacific Premier purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which was booked at acquisition closing and did not affect the income statement. The provision for credit losses was $70 million for the third quarter of 2025 and includes an initial provision for acquired non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments and a recalibration of our models to incorporate historical Pacific Premier data into our ACL assumptions, where applicable. Excluding these items, our provision expense was $0 for the third quarter of 20252.

Net charge-offs were 0.22% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 0.31% for the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $16 million in the third quarter, compared to $14 million in the second quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $6 million in the third quarter, compared to $15 million in the second quarter. Non-performing assets were $199 million, or 0.29% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $180 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. Please refer to the Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital
 Columbia's book value per common share was $26.04 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $25.41 as of June 30, 2025. The increase reflects common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the acquisition, net capital generation from operations, and a favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(268) million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $(333) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $240 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $311 million as of June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share3 was $18.57 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $18.47 as of June 30, 2025. The items discussed above offset 1.7% tangible book value dilution as a result of the Pacific Premier acquisition, resulting in net tangible book value expansion during the quarter.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.4% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.6% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 13.0% and 10.8%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports. 

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
 Columbia's Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call on October 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results. Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i6z93t5w/
Register for the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIde1295f868b04a969240d44867cade1a
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$            619


$            564


$            553


$            572


$            589


10 %


5 %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

89


80


69


75


76


11 %


17 %

Exempt from federal income tax

8


7


7


7


7


14 %


14 %

Dividends

4


3


3


3


2


33 %


100 %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

20


16


16


19


25


25 %


(20) %

Total interest income

740


670


648


676


699


10 %


6 %

Interest expense:














Deposits

195


180


177


189


208


8 %


(6) %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and
federal funds purchased

1


1


1


1


1


— %


— %

Borrowings

30


35


36


40


50


(14) %


(40) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

9


8


9


9


10


13 %


(10) %

Total interest expense

235


224


223


239


269


5 %


(13) %

Net interest income

505


446


425


437


430


13 %


17 %

Provision for credit losses

70


30


27


28


29


133 %


141 %

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

21


20


19


18


18


5 %


17 %

Card-based fees

15


14


13


15


15


7 %


— %

Financial services and trust revenue

9


6


5


5


5


50 %


80 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

7


8


9


7


7


(13) %


— %

Gain (loss) on investment securities, net

2



2


(1)


2


nm


— %

Loss on loan and lease sales, net




(2)



nm


nm

Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value

4



7


(7)


9


nm


(56) %

BOLI income

6


5


5


5


5


20 %


20 %

Other income

13


12


6


10


5


8 %


160 %

Total non-interest income

77


65


66


50


66


18 %


17 %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

171


155


145


142


147


10 %


16 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

54


47


48


47


45


15 %


20 %

Intangible amortization

31


26


28


29


29


19 %


7 %

FDIC assessments

8


8


8


8


9


— %


(11) %

Merger and restructuring expense

87


8


14


2


2


nm


nm

Legal settlement



55




nm


nm

Other expenses

42


34


42


39


39


24 %


8 %

Total non-interest expense

393


278


340


267


271


41 %


45 %

Income before provision for income taxes

119


203


124


192


196


(41) %


(39) %

Provision for income taxes

23


51


37


49


50


(55) %


(54) %

Net income

$              96


$            152


$              87


$            143


$            146


(37) %


(34) %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in
thousands)

237,838


209,125


208,800


208,548


208,545


14 %


14 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in
thousands)

238,925


209,975


210,023


209,889


209,454


14 %


14 %

Earnings per common share – basic

$           0.40


$           0.73


$           0.41


$           0.69


$           0.70


(45) %


(43) %

Earnings per common share – diluted

$           0.40


$           0.73


$           0.41


$           0.68


$           0.70


(45) %


(43) %















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)


Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30, 2024


Year over
Year

Interest income:







Loans and leases


$               1,736


$               1,748


(1) %

Interest and dividends on investments:







Taxable


238


230


3 %

Exempt from federal income tax


22


21


5 %

Dividends


10


9


11 %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits


52


71


(27) %

Total interest income


2,058


2,079


(1) %

Interest expense:







Deposits


552


614


(10) %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased


3


4


(25) %

Borrowings


101


150


(33) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures


26


30


(13) %

Total interest expense


682


798


(15) %

Net interest income


1,376


1,281


7 %

Provision for credit losses


127


78


63 %

Non-interest income:







Service charges on deposits


60


53


13 %

Card-based fees


42


42


— %

Financial services and trust revenue


20


15


33 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net


24


17


41 %

Gain on investment securities, net


4


1


300 %

Loss on loan and lease sales, net



(1)


nm

Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value


11


(3)


nm

BOLI income


16


14


14 %

Other income


31


23


35 %

Total non-interest income


208


161


29 %

Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


471


447


5 %

Occupancy and equipment, net


149


135


10 %

Intangible amortization


85


90


(6) %

FDIC assessments


24


33


(27) %

Merger and restructuring expense


109


21


419 %

Legal settlement


55



nm

Other expenses


118


112


5 %

Total non-interest expense


1,011


838


21 %

Income before provision for income taxes


446


526


(15) %

Provision for income taxes


111


136


(18) %

Net income


$                  335


$                  390


(14) %








Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)


218,694


208,435


5 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)


219,712


209,137


5 %

Earnings per common share – basic


$                 1.53


$                 1.87


(18) %

Earnings per common share – diluted


$                 1.53


$                 1.87


(18) %








Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$               535


$               608


$               591


$               497


$               591


(12) %


(9) %

Interest-bearing cash and temporary
investments

1,808


1,334


1,481


1,382


1,520


36 %


19 %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

112


93


92


78


80


20 %


40 %

Available for sale, at fair value

11,013


8,653


8,229


8,275


8,677


27 %


27 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

18


2


2


2


2


nm


nm

Loans held for sale

340


66


65


72


67


415 %


407 %

Loans and leases

48,462


37,637


37,616


37,681


37,503


29 %


29 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases

(473)


(421)


(421)


(425)


(420)


12 %


13 %

Net loans and leases

47,989


37,216


37,195


37,256


37,083


29 %


29 %

Restricted equity securities

119


161


125


150


116


(26) %


3 %

Premises and equipment, net

416


357


345


349


338


17 %


23 %

Operating lease right-of-use assets

156


110


107


111


106


42 %


47 %

Goodwill

1,481


1,029


1,029


1,029


1,029


44 %


44 %

Other intangible assets, net

754


430


456


484


513


75 %


47 %

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair
value

101


103


106


108


102


(2) %


(1) %

Bank-owned life insurance

1,199


705


701


694


691


70 %


74 %

Deferred tax asset, net

392


299


311


359


286


31 %


37 %

Other assets

1,063


735


684


730


708


45 %


50 %

Total assets

$          67,496


$          51,901


$          51,519


$          51,576


$          51,909


30 %


30 %

Liabilities:














 Deposits














Non-interest-bearing

$          17,810


$          13,220


$          13,414


$          13,308


$          13,534


35 %


32 %

Interest-bearing

37,961


28,523


28,804


28,413


27,981


33 %


36 %

  Total deposits

55,771


41,743


42,218


41,721


41,515


34 %


34 %

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

167


191


192


237


184


(13) %


(9) %

Borrowings

2,300


3,350


2,550


3,100


3,650


(31) %


(37) %

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

331


323


321


331


312


2 %


6 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures,
at amortized cost

107


108


108


108


108


(1) %


(1) %

Operating lease liabilities

168


125


121


126


121


34 %


39 %

Other liabilities

862


719


771


835


745


20 %


16 %

Total liabilities

59,706


46,559


46,281


46,458


46,635


28 %


28 %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

8,189


5,826


5,823


5,817


5,812


41 %


41 %

Accumulated deficit

(131)


(151)


(227)


(237)


(304)


(13) %


(57) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(268)


(333)


(358)


(462)


(234)


(20) %


15 %

Total shareholders' equity

7,790


5,342


5,238


5,118


5,274


46 %


48 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          67,496


$          51,901


$          51,519


$          51,576


$          51,909


30 %


30 %















Common shares outstanding at period end (in
thousands)

299,147


210,213


210,112


209,536


209,532


42 %


43 %















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Seq.
Quarter


Year over
Year

Per Common Share Data:  















Dividends


$    0.36


$    0.36


$    0.36


$    0.36


$    0.36


— %


— %

Book value


$  26.04


$  25.41


$  24.93


$  24.43


$  25.17


2 %


3 %

Tangible book value (1)


$  18.57


$  18.47


$  17.86


$  17.20


$  17.81


1 %


4 %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio (2)


67.29 %


54.29 %


69.06 %


54.61 %


54.56 %


13.00


12.73

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.74 %


2.16 %


2.68 %


2.06 %


2.08 %


0.58


0.66

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


0.67 %


1.19 %


0.68 %


1.10 %


1.12 %


(0.52)


(0.45)

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


1.32 %


1.81 %


1.19 %


1.70 %


1.72 %


(0.49)


(0.40)

Return on average common equity


6.19 %


11.56 %


6.73 %


10.91 %


11.36 %


(5.37)


(5.17)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


8.58 %


16.03 %


9.45 %


15.41 %


16.34 %


(7.45)


(7.76)
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2)


52.32 %


51.79 %


55.11 %


52.51 %


53.89 %


0.53


(1.57)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.14 %


2.10 %


2.13 %


2.03 %


2.05 %


0.04


0.09

Operating ROAA (1)


1.42 %


1.25 %


1.10 %


1.15 %


1.10 %


0.17


0.32

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


1.89 %


1.88 %


1.67 %


1.77 %


1.69 %


0.01


0.20

Operating return on average common equity (1)


13.15 %


12.16 %


10.87 %


11.40 %


11.15 %


0.99


2.00

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


18.24 %


16.85 %


15.26 %


16.11 %


16.04 %


1.39


2.20
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


5.96 %


6.00 %


5.92 %


6.05 %


6.22 %


(0.04)


(0.26)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.62 %


5.62 %


5.49 %


5.63 %


5.78 %



(0.16)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


2.43 %


2.52 %


2.52 %


2.66 %


2.95 %


(0.09)


(0.52)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.65 %


2.78 %


2.80 %


2.98 %


3.29 %


(0.13)


(0.64)

Cost of total deposits


1.66 %


1.73 %


1.72 %


1.80 %


1.99 %


(0.07)


(0.33)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.87 %


1.98 %


1.99 %


2.09 %


2.32 %


(0.11)


(0.45)

Net interest margin (2)


3.84 %


3.75 %


3.60 %


3.64 %


3.56 %


0.09


0.28

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


3.41 %


2.97 %


3.13 %


3.29 %


3.74 %


0.44


(0.33)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.39 %


78.64 %


78.93 %


78.42 %


77.91 %


(0.25)


0.48

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


88.39 %


90.07 %


90.36 %


89.77 %


90.42 %


(1.68)


(2.03)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


31.41 %


31.39 %


31.75 %


32.45 %


32.52 %


0.02


(1.11)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


93.47 %


91.92 %


91.86 %


91.88 %


90.25 %


1.55


3.22
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.40 %


0.47 %


0.47 %


0.44 %


0.44 %


(0.07)


(0.04)

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.29 %


0.35 %


0.35 %


0.33 %


0.32 %


(0.06)


(0.03)

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.01 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


(0.16)


(0.16)

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


13.4 %


13.0 %


12.9 %


12.8 %


12.5 %


0.40


0.90

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.6 %


10.8 %


10.6 %


10.5 %


10.3 %


0.80


1.30


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


% Change



Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30, 2024


Year over Year

Per Common Share Data:







Dividends


$             1.08


$             1.08


— %








Performance Ratios:







Efficiency ratio (2)


63.66 %


57.99 %


5.67

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.54 %


2.15 %


0.39

Return on average assets


0.84 %


1.00 %


(0.16)

PPNR ROAA (1)


1.44 %


1.55 %


(0.11)

Return on average common equity


8.06 %


10.42 %


(2.36)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


11.22 %


15.27 %


(4.05)








Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)







Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2)


53.07 %


54.80 %


(1.73)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.12 %


2.07 %


0.05

Operating ROAA (1)


1.26 %


1.07 %


0.19

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


1.81 %


1.65 %


0.16

Operating return on average common equity (1)


12.10 %


11.17 %


0.93

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


16.85 %


16.36 %


0.49








Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:







Yield on loans and leases


5.96 %


6.18 %


(0.22)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.58 %


5.76 %


(0.18)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


2.49 %


2.93 %


(0.44)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.74 %


3.28 %


(0.54)

Cost of total deposits


1.70 %


1.97 %


(0.27)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.94 %


2.31 %


(0.37)

Net interest margin (2)


3.73 %


3.55 %


0.18

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


3.18 %


3.61 %


(0.43)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.64 %


78.02 %


0.62

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


89.55 %


90.48 %


(0.93)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


31.51 %


32.78 %


(1.27)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


92.46 %


90.16 %


2.30


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term

$         8,444


$         6,190


$         6,179


$         6,278


$         6,392


36 %


32 %

Owner occupied term

7,361


5,320


5,303


5,270


5,210


38 %


41 %

Multifamily

10,377


5,735


5,831


5,804


5,780


81 %


80 %

Construction & development

2,071


2,070


2,071


1,983


1,989


— %


4 %

Residential development

367


286


252


232


245


28 %


50 %

Commercial:














Term

6,590


5,353


5,490


5,538


5,429


23 %


21 %

Lines of credit & other

3,582


2,951


2,754


2,770


2,641


21 %


36 %

Leases & equipment finance

1,614


1,641


1,644


1,661


1,670


(2) %


(3) %

Residential:














Mortgage

5,722


5,830


5,878


5,933


5,945


(2) %


(4) %

Home equity loans & lines

2,153


2,083


2,039


2,032


2,017


3 %


7 %

   Consumer & other

181


178


175


180


185


2 %


(2) %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees
and costs

$       48,462


$       37,637


$       37,616


$       37,681


$       37,503


29 %


29 %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term

18 %


16 %


16 %


17 %


17 %





Owner occupied term

15 %


14 %


14 %


14 %


14 %





Multifamily

21 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





Construction & development

4 %


6 %


6 %


5 %


5 %





Residential development

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term

14 %


14 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





Lines of credit & other

7 %


8 %


7 %


7 %


7 %





Leases & equipment finance

3 %


4 %


4 %


4 %


4 %





Residential:














Mortgage

12 %


15 %


16 %


16 %


16 %





Home equity loans & lines

4 %


6 %


5 %


5 %


5 %





Consumer & other

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %





Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$       17,810


$       13,220


$       13,414


$       13,308


$       13,534


35 %


32 %

Demand, interest bearing

11,675


8,335


8,494


8,476


8,445


40 %


38 %

Money market

16,816


11,694


11,971


11,475


11,351


44 %


48 %

Savings

2,504


2,276


2,337


2,360


2,451


10 %


2 %

Time

6,966


6,218


6,002


6,102


5,734


12 %


21 %

Total

$       55,771


$       41,743


$       42,218


$       41,721


$       41,515


34 %


34 %















Total core deposits (1)

$       51,535


$       37,294


$       38,079


$       37,488


$       37,775


38 %


36 %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

32 %


32 %


32 %


32 %


33 %





Demand, interest bearing

21 %


20 %


20 %


20 %


20 %





Money market

30 %


28 %


28 %


27 %


27 %





Savings

5 %


5 %


6 %


6 %


6 %





Time

12 %


15 %


14 %


15 %


14 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %






(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:  (1)














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate

$          53


$          31


$          42


$          39


$          37


71 %


43 %


Commercial

67


67


80


57


62


0 %


8 %


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

120


98


122


96


99


22 %


21 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)















Commercial

5


5



5


6


0 %


(17) %


Residential (2)

71


74


53


66


61


(4) %


16 %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and
accruing (2)

76


79


53


71


67


(4) %


13 %

Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)

196


177


175


167


166


11 %


18 %

Other real estate owned

3


3


3


3


2


0 %


50 %

Total non-performing assets (1), (2)

$        199


$        180


$        178


$        170


$        168


11 %


18 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$          85


$        142


$        158


$        105


$          67


(40) %


27 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and
leases

0.18 %


0.38 %


0.42 %


0.28 %


0.18 %


(0.20)


Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and
leases (1), (2)

0.40 %


0.47 %


0.47 %


0.44 %


0.44 %


(0.07)


(0.04)

Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)

0.29 %


0.35 %


0.35 %


0.33 %


0.32 %


(0.06)


(0.03)

Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2)

0.25 %


0.26 %


0.33 %


0.26 %


0.26 %


(0.01)


(0.01)



(1)

Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $70 million, $68 million, $67 million, $74 million, and $66 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.



(2)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2 million, $2 million, $3 million, $2 million, and $4 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$         421


$         421


$         425


$         420


$         419


0 %


0 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during
the period

5






nm


nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 

69


29


26


30


31


138 %


123 %

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate

(3)




(3)



nm


nm


Commercial

(22)


(33)


(33)


(26)


(33)


(33) %


(33) %


Residential



(1)



(1)


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(2)


(1)


(1)


(1)


(1)


100 %


100 %


Total charge-offs

(27)


(34)


(35)


(30)


(35)


(21) %


(23) %

Recoveries















Commercial

4


5


4


4


5


(20) %


(20) %


Consumer & other

1



1


1



nm


nm


Total recoveries

5


5


5


5


5


0 %


0 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries















Commercial real estate

(3)




(3)



nm


nm


Commercial

(18)


(28)


(29)


(22)


(28)


(36) %


(36) %


Residential



(1)



(1)


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(1)


(1)




(1)


0 %


0 %


Total net charge-offs

(22)


(29)


(30)


(25)


(30)


(24) %


(27) %

Balance, end of period

$         473


$         421


$         421


$         425


$         420


12 %


13 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$           18


$           17


$           16


$           18


$           20


6 %


(10) %

Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded
commitments

1


1


1


(2)


(2)


0 %


nm

Balance, end of period

19


18


17


16


18


6 %


6 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$         492


$         439


$         438


$         441


$         438


12 %


12 %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
(annualized)

0.22 %


0.31 %


0.32 %


0.27 %


0.31 %


(0.09)


(0.09)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

18.52 %


15.19 %


14.05 %


15.23 %


16.76 %


3.33


1.76

ACLLL to loans and leases

0.98 %


1.12 %


1.12 %


1.13 %


1.12 %


(0.14)


(0.14)

ACL to loans and leases

1.01 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


(0.16)


(0.16)
















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)


Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30, 2024


Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)







Balance, beginning of period


$               425


$               441


(4) %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

5



nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 


124


83


49 %

Charge-offs








Commercial real estate


(3)


(1)


200 %


Commercial


(88)


(113)


(22) %


Residential


(1)


(2)


(50) %


Consumer & other


(4)


(5)


(20) %


Total charge-offs


(96)


(121)


(21) %

Recoveries








Commercial real estate



1


(100) %


Commercial


13


14


(7) %


Residential



1


(100) %


Consumer & other


2


1


100 %


Total recoveries


15


17


(12) %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries








Commercial real estate


(3)



nm


Commercial


(75)


(99)


(24) %


Residential


(1)


(1)


0 %


Consumer & other


(2)


(4)


(50) %


Total net charge-offs


(81)


(104)


(22) %

Balance, end of period


$               473


$               420


13 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments







Balance, beginning of period


$                 16


$                 23


(30) %

Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments


3


(5)


nm

Balance, end of period


19


18


6 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$               492


$               438


12 %








Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.28 %


0.37 %


(0.09)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs


15.63 %


14.37 %


1.26









Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

($ in millions)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or

Expense


Average

 Yields
or Rates


Average

Balance


Interest

 Income
or

 Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$              80


$           1


7.14 %


$              67


$           1


6.66 %


$              68


$           1


6.62 %

Loans and leases (1)

41,164


618


5.96 %


37,648


563


6.00 %


37,544


588


6.22 %

Taxable securities

8,523


93


4.35 %


7,937


83


4.22 %


7,943


78


3.97 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

950


10


4.26 %


798


8


3.95 %


828


8


3.78 %

Temporary investments and
interest-bearing cash

1,793


20


4.40 %


1,421


16


4.46 %


1,802


25


5.45 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

52,510


$       742


5.62 %


47,871


$       671


5.62 %


48,185


$       700


5.78 %

Goodwill and other intangible
assets

1,719






1,472






1,560





Other assets

2,594






2,209






2,264





Total assets

$       56,823






$       51,552






$       52,009





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$         9,630


$         53


2.17 %


$         8,480


$         48


2.28 %


$         8,313


$         57


2.74 %

Money market deposits

13,476


83


2.46 %


11,783


72


2.46 %


11,085


78


2.80 %

Savings deposits

2,358


1


0.16 %


2,287


1


0.13 %


2,480


1


0.17 %

Time deposits

6,481


58


3.57 %


6,126


59


3.85 %


6,141


72


4.65 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

31,945


195


2.43 %


28,676


180


2.52 %


28,019


208


2.95 %

Repurchase agreements and
federal funds purchased

176


1


2.15 %


186


1


2.06 %


195


1


2.29 %

Borrowings

2,648


30


4.54 %


3,058


35


4.53 %


3,874


50


5.10 %

Junior and other subordinated
debentures

430


9


7.99 %


428


8


8.05 %


417


10


9.43 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

35,199


$       235


2.65 %


32,348


$       224


2.78 %


32,505


$       269


3.29 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

14,627






13,123






13,500





Other liabilities

840






794






885





Total liabilities

50,666






46,265






46,890





Common equity

6,157






5,287






5,119





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$       56,823






$       51,552






$       52,009





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$       507






$       447






$       431



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





2.97 %






2.84 %






2.49 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.84 %






3.75 %






3.56 %



Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

($ in millions)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:












Loans held for sale

$                 69


$               3


6.74 %


$              67


$               3


6.56 %

Loans and leases (1)

38,843


1,733


5.96 %


37,601


1,745


6.18 %

Taxable securities

8,053


248


4.11 %


7,954


239


4.01 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

856


26


4.04 %


835


24


3.77 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,570


52


4.44 %


1,738


71


5.48 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

49,391


$        2,062


5.58 %


48,195


$        2,082


5.76 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,565






1,589





Other assets

2,340






2,241





Total assets

$          53,296






$       52,025





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:












Interest-bearing demand deposits

$            8,832


$           147


2.23 %


$         8,166


$           162


2.66 %

Money market deposits

12,295


225


2.44 %


10,850


227


2.79 %

Savings deposits

2,332


2


0.13 %


2,574


3


0.14 %

Time deposits

6,249


178


3.81 %


6,345


222


4.67 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,708


552


2.49 %


27,935


614


2.93 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

192


3


2.09 %


217


4


2.40 %

Borrowings

2,913


101


4.63 %


3,898


150


5.15 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

432


26


7.99 %


419


30


9.44 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

33,245


$           682


2.74 %


32,469


$           798


3.28 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

13,668






13,622





Other liabilities

826






929





Total liabilities

47,739






47,020





Common equity

5,557






5,005





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          53,296






$       52,025





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$        1,380






$        1,284



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





2.84 %






2.48 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.73 %






3.55 %













Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


%

($ in millions)

Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Dec 31,
2024


Sep 30,
2024


Seq.
Quarter


Year over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$             5


$             5


$             4


$             5


$             5


— %


— %

Servicing

5


6


6


6


6


(17) %


(17) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of
expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


— %


— %

Changes due to valuation inputs or
assumptions


(2)


(1)


7


(6)


nm


nm

MSR hedge gain (loss)


2


3


(8)


5


(100) %


(100) %

Total

$             7


$             8


$             9


$             7


$             7


(13) %


— %















Closed loan volume for sale

$         166


$         164


$         136


$         175


$         161


1 %


3 %

Gain on sale margin

3.01 %


2.77 %


3.23 %


2.58 %


3.24 %


0.24


-0.23















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$         103


$         106


$         108


$         102


$         110


(3) %


(6) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

1


2


2


2


1


(50) %


— %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of
expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


— %


— %

Changes due to valuation inputs or
assumptions


(2)


(1)


7


(6)


nm


nm

Balance, end of period

$         101


$         103


$         106


$         108


$         102


(2) %


(1) %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$      7,797


$      7,852


$      7,888


$      7,939


$      7,966


(1) %


(2) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.30 %


1.31 %


1.34 %


1.36 %


1.28 %


(0.01)


0.02















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Sep 30, 2025


Sep 30, 2024


Year over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:






Origination and sale

$               14


$               11


27 %

Servicing

17


18


(6) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9)


(9)


0 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(3)


(2)


50 %

MSR hedge gain (loss)

5


(1)


nm

Total

$               24


$               17


41 %







Closed loan volume for sale

$             466


$             389


20 %

Gain on sale margin

3.00 %


2.98 %


0.02







Residential mortgage servicing rights:






Balance, beginning of period

$             108


$             109


(1) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

5


4


25 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9)


(9)


0 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(3)


(2)


50 %

Balance, end of period

$             101


$             102


(1) %







Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Purchase Price Allocation (1)

(Unaudited)

($ in millions)

August 31, 2025

Purchase price consideration





Fair value of common shares issued and exchanged



$                 2,355


Total consideration



$                 2,355

Fair value of assets acquired:





Cash and due from banks

$                    874




Investment securities

2,828




Loans held for sale

1




Loans and leases

11,382




Restricted equity securities

98




Premises and equipment

53




Other intangible assets

355




Deferred tax assets

132




Other assets

889




Total assets acquired

$               16,612



Fair value of liabilities assumed:





Deposits

$               14,542




Other liabilities

167




Total liabilities assumed

$               14,709



Net assets acquired



$                 1,903

Goodwill



$                    452



Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Tangible Capital, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$       7,790


$       5,342


$       5,238


$       5,118


$       5,274


46 %


48 %

Less: Goodwill



1,481


1,029


1,029


1,029


1,029


44 %


44 %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



754


430


456


484


513


75 %


47 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$       5,555


$       3,883


$       3,753


$       3,605


$       3,732


43 %


49 %

















Total assets

c


$     67,496


$     51,901


$     51,519


$     51,576


$     51,909


30 %


30 %

Less: Goodwill



1,481


1,029


1,029


1,029


1,029


44 %


44 %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



754


430


456


484


513


75 %


47 %

Tangible assets

d


$     65,261


$     50,442


$     50,034


$     50,063


$     50,367


29 %


30 %

Common shares outstanding at period end  (in
thousands)

e


299,147


210,213


210,112


209,536


209,532


42 %


43 %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / c


11.54 %


10.29 %


10.17 %


9.92 %


10.16 %


1.25


1.38

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

b / d


8.51 %


7.70 %


7.50 %


7.20 %


7.41 %


0.81


1.10

Book value per common share

a / e


$       26.04


$       25.41


$       24.93


$       24.43


$       25.17


2 %


3 %

Tangible book value per common share

b / e


$       18.57


$       18.47


$       17.86


$       17.20


$       17.81


1 %


4 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Income Statements, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments