Columbia Climate Economist Gernot Wagner: "Electrification Is Unstoppable -- Follow the Money"

Planet Classroom and VoiceAmerica Launch Net Zero Speaks Podcast on Climate Economics, Carbon Pricing, and Credible Net Zero Policy

New episode examines electrification, grid infrastructure, permitting reform, and what real net zero investment requires.

As climate impacts intensify and global net zero pledges multiply, a defining question remains: What makes climate policy credible — and what is merely performative?

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom YouTube Network, in association with VoiceAmerica Announce the Release of Net Zero Speaks podcast featuring Gernot Wagner, climate economist at Columbia Business School, Faculty Director of the Climate Knowledge Initiative

In Gernot Wagner: Follow the Money, host Ana Hanhausen leads a direct conversation on climate economics, electrification, carbon pricing, and the policy sequencing required for a successful global energy transition.

Electrification Is Accelerating Faster Than Expected

Wagner delivers a blunt economic assessment of decarbonization:

"The power sector problem has been solved. Electrification is unstoppable. It's not if — it's when."

Solar, batteries, and clean energy technologies have become commodities, he explains. Texas solar growth, rapid battery deployment, and falling renewable costs demonstrate that electrification is now driven by economics — not ideology.

But markets alone are not enough.

Grid expansion, permitting reform, transmission buildout, and digital optimization are now the bottlenecks determining whether climate targets translate into real-world emissions reductions.

Net Zero Policy: Sequence the Incentives Correctly

Wagner reframes climate economics around sequencing:

"First, get the price down of the good stuff. Then price the bad stuff."

Carbon pricing remains important, but it is not the only lever. Infrastructure policy, regulatory reform, and capital allocation must move in tandem.

He cites India's coal tax as a case study in using carbon revenue to finance renewable scale — illustrating how net zero policy succeeds when investment signals are clear.

Corporate Net Zero: Investment Over Offsets

Planet Classroom Co-Founder and CEO C. M. (Cathy) Rubin underscores the episode's accountability focus:

"If net zero is credible, you'll see capital flowing — not just carbon offsets. Follow the money."

Wagner warns that corporate climate pledges must be backed by measurable investment in electrification, grid upgrades, and emissions reduction — not reliance on offset markets alone.

Transparency, he argues, is the true test of climate credibility.

A Hard Reality — and a Strategic Warning

Wagner is equally clear about urgency:

"Things are a lot worse than most of us realize."

Yet electrification is scaling faster than many forecasts predicted — particularly in solar, storage, and electric mobility.

On solar geoengineering, Wagner calls for continued research — but no deployment:

"Let's do the research. Should we deploy it today? No. Governance will be imperfect."

What Listeners Should Ask

The episode translates climate economics into practical accountability questions:

Are governments accelerating permitting reform and grid infrastructure?

Are corporations investing capital, not just announcing targets?

Is carbon pricing aligned with real electrification deployment?

Is net zero policy transparent and measurable?

By focusing on capital flows, infrastructure, and regulatory design, the conversation moves climate economics beyond rhetoric toward implementation.

🎧 Listen to " Gernot Wagner: Follow the Money ," part of Planet Classroom's Net Zero Speaks podcast series — available March 17, 2026 on VoiceAmerica and Planet Classroom's official channels.

About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is a global leader in live and on-demand talk programming, reaching audiences in more than 140 countries. For over 25 years, VoiceAmerica has produced original content exploring global business, policy, and innovation.

About Gernot Wagner

Gernot Wagner is a climate economist at Columbia Business School and Faculty Director of the Climate Knowledge Initiative. A leading authority on carbon pricing, climate risk, and energy transition economics, he is the author of six books, including Climate Shock and Geoengineering: The Gamble.

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media platform connecting youth, policymakers, economists, scientists, and innovators to address climate action, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global leadership. Through original series including Net Zero Speaks, AI for a Better World, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom translates complex global challenges into accessible public dialogue.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network