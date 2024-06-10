COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HONORS SPEAR PHYSICAL & OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY WITH LEADERSHIP IN CLINICAL EDUCATION AWARD

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the Columbia University Program in Physical Therapy presented Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy with the Leadership in Clinical Education Award. This is the second time Spear has been given the honor in its 25 years of service, making it the only practice to ever be recognized multiple times.

(Pictured Left to Right) Dr. Mahlon Stewart, Co-Director of Clinical Education at Columbia; Sarah Lloyd, PT, DPT, CSCS, Director of Clinical Excellence at Spear; Dan Rootenberg, CEO & Co-Founder of Spear; Kyle Davis, PT, DPT, Student Coordinator at Spear; Amir Rand, PT, DPT, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at Spear; Dr. Danielle Struble-Fitzsimmons, Co-Director of Clinical Education at Columbia

"Spear was selected to receive the Leadership in Clinical Education Award in recognition of our successful collaboration and their commitment not only to our program and students, but also their substantial work in developing a leading center for physical therapy student clinical education in this region," says Mahlon K. Stewart, PT, PhD, Director of Clinical Education at Columbia University.

The Leadership in Clinical Education Award was presented at Columbia's graduation commencement ceremony, held at the Irving Medical Center Alumni Auditorium in Washington Heights. Dan Rootenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Spear, was accompanied by Kyle Davis, PT, DPT (Student Coordinator), Sarah Lloyd, PT, DPT (Director of Clinical Excellence), and Amir Rand, PT, DPT (Senior Director of Talent Acquisition) on stage to receive the award.

"It was incredibly affirming to once again be recognized by Columbia University. Spear is deeply dedicated to clinical excellence, which relies on a foundation of exceptional education. We are proud to partner with universities across the country on educating and mentoring the next generation of physical therapists," says Dan Rootenberg, PT, DPT, CSCS.

Since its founding in 1999, Spear has expanded to over 50 clinics in New York and the surrounding tri-state area. In addition to providing students the opportunity to perform their clinical rotations at Spear, they offer current employees a continuing education allowance, dedicated mentorship, and ongoing support for learning and improvement both on the clinical level and in leadership.

