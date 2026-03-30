Columbus and COSMO deepen partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the Waste Management Industry

Collaboration brings reverse logistics–focused ERP and advisory services to waste and recycling operators across North America and Europe

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus and COSMO CONSULT are strengthening their partnership to support waste management and recycling companies with a unified, industry-specific digital platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365. The deepened collaboration combines Columbus's delivery capabilities and industry advisory expertise with COSMO Environmental Services, an ISV solution purpose-built for reverse logistics and waste management. The waste management industry operates under fundamentally different business dynamics than traditional manufacturing. Rather than linear "procure-to-pay" and "order-to-cash" processes, operators manage complex reverse logistics flows in which collection generates inbound material streams, sorting and recycling convert waste into secondary raw materials, and disposal and resale activities drive both cost and revenue structures. These dynamics require an ERP foundation designed specifically for the sector.

Matthäus Mayer, Sales Director Industry Solutions at Cosmo Consult, shares, "Our partnership reflects a shared ambition: to provide waste management companies with an industry-tailored ERP foundation that supports growth, operational control, and sustainable value creation. By combining COSMO's ISV platform with Columbus's advisory and delivery capabilities, we establish a scalable model to support digital maturity across the waste and recycling ecosystem."

The strengthened collaboration expands into the US market while building on a successful track record in the Nordics. Together, Columbus will lead implementation, localisation, and industry adaptation efforts across North America, the UK, and the Nordic markets. Customers gain access to a robust ERP backbone designed for reverse logistics, supported by deep industry expertise and scalable governance models.

The joint offering addresses critical structural challenges facing the industry, including increasing regulatory requirements, volatile secondary raw material markets, margin pressure, and growing demands for end-to-end traceability. By aligning operational processes — from inbound collection and sorting to outbound sales and disposal — within a unified digital architecture, operators can increase transparency, optimize asset utilization, and strengthen compliance.

Pankaj Kant, VP Dynamics 365, USA at Columbus, concludes that, "This strengthened partnership allows us to bring a proven, industry-specific solution that leverages the unique AI and Agentic ERP-based capabilities, providing a state-of-the-art industry solution in the waste management vertical, to the US market at a time of significant transformation. The sector is under pressure to modernize operations, increase traceability, and improve sustainability performance. Together with COSMO, we combine deep industry functionality with strong delivery capability to help customers build resilient, scalable digital foundations that support long-term growth."

About COSMO CONSULT

COSMO CONSULT is a global digital transformation partner and one of the world's leading Microsoft Dynamics partners. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Berlin, the company supports mid-sized and large enterprises in optimizing and digitizing business processes across industries.

With deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, data & analytics, and cloud technologies, COSMO CONSULT combines standard Microsoft solutions with industry-specific IP, including proprietary ISV solutions such as COSMO Environmental Services for the waste management and recycling sector.

Operating globally, COSMO CONSULT delivers end-to-end services — from strategy and consulting to implementation, support, and continuous optimization — enabling customers to build scalable, future-ready digital platforms.

About Columbus

Columbus is a consultancy that brings business and tech together, delivering digital value through human intelligence to enable customers to innovate and grow. With more than 1,500 employees, we guide our customers through their digital transformation and deliver lasting value within the food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and life sciences industries. We advise, implement, and manage business-critical solutions within Cloud Services, ERP, Data & AI, Digital Commerce, Business Process Automation, Enterprise Information Management, Cybersecurity and more. With headquarters in Denmark and a global presence, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale.

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SOURCE Columbus